The Egyptian Attorney General, Counselor Mohamed Shawky, has issued a decision to prohibit the publication of details regarding three horrific criminal cases that have recently circulated widely on social media.

Sensitive Incidents

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has decided to prohibit the publication of details related to case numbers 2094 of 2026 for felonies in the Shabin al-Kawm Center, and 3743 of 2026 for misdemeanors in the Shabin al-Kawm Center, which involve the assault on two minors.

The decision also includes a ban on publishing details related to case number 3015 of 2026 for misdemeanors in the Al-Shuhada Center, concerning the assault on a girl prior to her murder, in addition to case number 3764 of 2026 for administrative matters in Sidi Gaber, related to the suicide of a woman in the Sidi Gaber area of Alexandria Governorate.

Reasons for the Decision

The Public Prosecution clarified that the extensive circulation of details regarding these cases on social media platforms harms the image of society and does not reflect the statistical reality of crime rates, in addition to its negative impact on family values and the feelings and privacy of the victims' relatives.

Protection of Investigations

It emphasized that the prohibition decision comes within the framework of protecting the course of investigations and preventing the republishing of incidents in a way that casts a negative light on them without serving a public interest, allowing only the publication of official data issued by the Attorney General's office.

Scope of the Ban

The publication ban applies to all printed, audio, and visual media, as well as websites and social media platforms, until the investigations into the mentioned cases are concluded.