أصدر النائب العام المصري المستشار محمد شوقي قراراً بحظر النشر في ثلاث قضايا جنائية مروعة، شهدت تداولاً واسعاً لتفاصيلها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وقائع حساسة

وقررت النيابة العامة المصرية حظر النشر في الواقعتين رقمي 2094 لسنة 2026 جنايات مركز شبين الكوم، و3743 لسنة 2026 جنح مركز شبين الكوم، المتعلقتين بالاعتداء على قاصرتين.

كما شمل القرار حظر النشر في الواقعة رقم 3015 لسنة 2026 جنح مركز الشهداء، المتعلقة بالتعدي على طفلة قبل مقتلها، إضافة إلى القضية رقم 3764 لسنة 2026 إداري سيدي جابر، الخاصة بواقعة انتحار امرأة في منطقة سيدي جابر بمحافظة الإسكندرية.

أسباب القرار

وأوضحت النيابة العامة أن التداول المكثف لتفاصيل هذه القضايا عبر منصات التواصل يسيء إلى صورة المجتمع، ولا يعكس الواقع الإحصائي لمعدلات الجريمة، فضلاً عن تأثيره السلبي على قيم الأسرة ومشاعر ذوي الضحايا وخصوصياتهم.

حماية التحقيقات

وأكدت أن قرار الحظر يأتي في إطار حماية سير التحقيقات، ومنع إعادة نشر الوقائع بشكل يسلط الضوء السلبي عليها دون تحقيق مصلحة عامة، مع السماح فقط بنشر البيانات الرسمية الصادرة عن مكتب النائب العام.

نطاق الحظر

ويسري قرار حظر النشر على جميع وسائل الإعلام المقروءة والمسموعة والمرئية، إلى جانب المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لحين انتهاء التحقيقات في القضايا المشار إليها.