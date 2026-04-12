In a scene reminiscent of past disasters that still linger in memory, New Zealand is on high alert as Cyclone "Faiano" approaches, threatening the North Island with fierce winds and heavy rains that could lead to severe flooding and landslides.

Authorities issued urgent evacuation orders for thousands of residents yesterday, while the meteorological agency warned that the cyclone could arrive today, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, along with heavy rainfall.

Emergency measures included declaring a state of alert in several areas, including parts of Whakatane, which has a population of over 37,000 and is located about 430 kilometers north of the capital, Wellington, where residents were asked to leave certain neighborhoods immediately.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon warned of the potential damage the cyclone could cause, urging citizens to take the warnings seriously and prepare for its consequences.

The local council in Whakatane also urged residents to stay away from their homes for at least two days, noting the possibility of landslides and wave heights reaching about 13 meters, in addition to widespread coastal flooding.

This state of alert comes amid memories still fresh from Cyclone Gabriel in 2023, which claimed the lives of 11 people and displaced thousands, marking one of the most severe natural disasters the country has faced in recent years.