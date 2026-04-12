في مشهد يعيد إلى الأذهان كوارث سابقة لا تزال عالقة في الذاكرة، تعيش نيوزيلندا حالة تأهب قصوى مع اقتراب الإعصار «فايانو»، الذي يهدد الجزيرة الشمالية برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة قد تتحول إلى فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية خطيرة.
وأصدرت السلطات، أمس، أوامر عاجلة لآلاف السكان بإخلاء منازلهم، في وقت حذّرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية من أن الإعصار قد يصل اليوم، مصحوباً برياح تصل سرعتها إلى 130 كيلومتراً في الساعة، إلى جانب هطول كثيف للأمطار.
وشملت إجراءات الطوارئ إعلان حالة التأهب في عدة مناطق، من بينها أجزاء من مدينة واكاتاني، التي يزيد عدد سكانها على 37 ألف نسمة وتقع على بُعد نحو 430 كيلومتراً شمالي العاصمة ويلنغتون، حيث طُلب من السكان مغادرة بعض الأحياء بشكل فوري.
من جهته، حذّر رئيس الوزراء كريستوفر لاكسن من الأضرار المحتملة التي قد يخلفها الإعصار، داعياً المواطنين إلى أخذ التحذيرات على محمل الجد والاستعداد لمواجهة تداعياته.
كما دعا المجلس المحلي في واكاتاني السكان إلى الابتعاد عن منازلهم لمدة لا تقل عن يومين، مشيراً إلى احتمال وقوع انهيارات أرضية وارتفاع الأمواج إلى نحو 13 متراً، إضافة إلى فيضانات ساحلية واسعة.
ويأتي هذا الاستنفار في ظل ذكريات لا تزال حاضرة لإعصار إعصار غابرييل 2023، الذي أودى بحياة 11 شخصاً وتسبب في نزوح آلاف السكان، في واحدة من أشد الكوارث الطبيعية التي شهدتها البلاد في السنوات الأخيرة.
In a scene reminiscent of past disasters that still linger in memory, New Zealand is on high alert as Cyclone "Faiano" approaches, threatening the North Island with fierce winds and heavy rains that could lead to severe flooding and landslides.
Authorities issued urgent evacuation orders for thousands of residents yesterday, while the meteorological agency warned that the cyclone could arrive today, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour, along with heavy rainfall.
Emergency measures included declaring a state of alert in several areas, including parts of Whakatane, which has a population of over 37,000 and is located about 430 kilometers north of the capital, Wellington, where residents were asked to leave certain neighborhoods immediately.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon warned of the potential damage the cyclone could cause, urging citizens to take the warnings seriously and prepare for its consequences.
The local council in Whakatane also urged residents to stay away from their homes for at least two days, noting the possibility of landslides and wave heights reaching about 13 meters, in addition to widespread coastal flooding.
This state of alert comes amid memories still fresh from Cyclone Gabriel in 2023, which claimed the lives of 11 people and displaced thousands, marking one of the most severe natural disasters the country has faced in recent years.