في مشهد يعيد إلى الأذهان كوارث سابقة لا تزال عالقة في الذاكرة، تعيش نيوزيلندا حالة تأهب قصوى مع اقتراب الإعصار «فايانو»، الذي يهدد الجزيرة الشمالية برياح عاتية وأمطار غزيرة قد تتحول إلى فيضانات وانهيارات أرضية خطيرة.

وأصدرت السلطات، أمس، أوامر عاجلة لآلاف السكان بإخلاء منازلهم، في وقت حذّرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية من أن الإعصار قد يصل اليوم، مصحوباً برياح تصل سرعتها إلى 130 كيلومتراً في الساعة، إلى جانب هطول كثيف للأمطار.

وشملت إجراءات الطوارئ إعلان حالة التأهب في عدة مناطق، من بينها أجزاء من مدينة واكاتاني، التي يزيد عدد سكانها على 37 ألف نسمة وتقع على بُعد نحو 430 كيلومتراً شمالي العاصمة ويلنغتون، حيث طُلب من السكان مغادرة بعض الأحياء بشكل فوري.

من جهته، حذّر رئيس الوزراء كريستوفر لاكسن من الأضرار المحتملة التي قد يخلفها الإعصار، داعياً المواطنين إلى أخذ التحذيرات على محمل الجد والاستعداد لمواجهة تداعياته.

كما دعا المجلس المحلي في واكاتاني السكان إلى الابتعاد عن منازلهم لمدة لا تقل عن يومين، مشيراً إلى احتمال وقوع انهيارات أرضية وارتفاع الأمواج إلى نحو 13 متراً، إضافة إلى فيضانات ساحلية واسعة.

ويأتي هذا الاستنفار في ظل ذكريات لا تزال حاضرة لإعصار إعصار غابرييل 2023، الذي أودى بحياة 11 شخصاً وتسبب في نزوح آلاف السكان، في واحدة من أشد الكوارث الطبيعية التي شهدتها البلاد في السنوات الأخيرة.