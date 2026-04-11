اقتربت درجات حرارة المحيطات في مارس الماضي من مستويات قياسية، وفقًا للمرصد الأوروبي كوبرنيكوس لتغير المناخ، ما يشير إلى احتمال عودة ظاهرة «إل نينيو» التي تزيد من تفاقم الاختلالات المناخية الناجمة عن الأنشطة البشرية.

وتحذر البيانات الشهرية التي نشرها «كوبرنيكوس» الجمعة من تداعيات خطيرة، حيث سجلت السنوات الثلاث الماضية أعلى درجات حرارة على كوكب الأرض. ويخشى العلماء أن تؤدي العودة المرتقبة لظاهرة «إل نينيو» في النصف الثاني من العام إلى تسجيل درجات حرارة غير مسبوقة.

في مارس، بلغ متوسط درجة حرارة سطح المحيطات 20.97 درجة مئوية (خارج المناطق القطبية)، أي أقل بنحو 10 درجات مئوية من الرقم القياسي المسجل في الشهر نفسه من العام 2024. واستمر المعدل في الارتفاع خلال أبريل، وفقًا للبيانات المنشورة.

وكانت الموجة الأخيرة من ظاهرة «إل نينيو» التي حدثت في 2023 و2024 قد جعلت هاتين السنتين الأكثر حرارة على الإطلاق. وتنتج هذه الظاهرة الدورية عن الاحترار الواسع النطاق في جزء من المحيط الهادئ، ما يؤدي إلى تأثيرات مناخية عالمية تمتد لعدة أشهر.

ويعتقد علماء «كوبرنيكوس» أن هذه الارتفاعات في درجات حرارة المحيطات قد تشير إلى انتقال محتمل إلى ظروف «إل نينيو». وكانت المنظمة العالمية للأرصاد الجوية قد توقعت في مارس أن تكون هناك فرصة بنسبة 40% لعودة الظاهرة بحلول يوليو من هذا العام.

ويمكن أن يؤدي ارتفاع حرارة البحار إلى العديد من الآثار السلبية على كوكب الأرض، بما في ذلك زيادة شدة العواصف والأمطار، وتبييض الشعاب المرجانية، إضافة إلى المساهمة في ارتفاع مستويات سطح البحر نتيجة التمدد الحراري.