Ocean temperatures approached record levels last March, according to the European Copernicus Climate Change Service, indicating a potential return of the "El Niño" phenomenon, which exacerbates climate imbalances caused by human activities.

The monthly data published by "Copernicus" on Friday warns of serious consequences, as the past three years have recorded the highest temperatures on Earth. Scientists fear that the anticipated return of the "El Niño" phenomenon in the second half of the year could lead to unprecedented temperature records.

In March, the average sea surface temperature reached 20.97 degrees Celsius (outside polar regions), which is about 10 degrees Celsius lower than the record set in the same month of 2024. The rate continued to rise in April, according to the published data.

The latest wave of the "El Niño" phenomenon that occurred in 2023 and 2024 made those two years the hottest on record. This periodic phenomenon results from widespread warming in a part of the Pacific Ocean, leading to global climate effects that last for several months.

Scientists at "Copernicus" believe that these increases in ocean temperatures may indicate a potential shift to "El Niño" conditions. The World Meteorological Organization had predicted in March a 40% chance of the phenomenon returning by July of this year.

Rising sea temperatures can lead to numerous negative effects on Earth, including increased intensity of storms and rainfall, coral bleaching, as well as contributing to rising sea levels due to thermal expansion.