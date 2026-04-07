After a career spanning decades, during which he established himself as one of the most prominent comedy stars in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, Nasser Al-Qasabi enters a new artistic phase that reflects a clear shift in his dramatic choices, moving towards works of a historical and realistic nature, following his experience in (Al-Asouf), which was presented in several parts and touched on the transformations of Saudi society across successive time periods.

This shift does not seem fleeting; rather, it appears to be an artistic path that Al-Qasabi has recently taken, deciding to reposition himself outside the comedic framework that has long been associated with his name, towards what is known in drama as "period drama" or "historical realistic drama," which are works based on reconstructing a specific historical time, with all its social and economic details as seen in (Al-Asouf) and (Al-Aqilat), and presenting it in a living context that touches on the human experience, not just the events.

The features of this direction are evident in his new project (Al-Aqilat), produced by MBC, which revisits the era of trade caravans departing from Najd towards Iraq and the Levant; as it represents a significant period in shaping economic and cultural relations in the region, giving the work a dimension that transcends dramatic narration to a visual historical reading.

This transformation is viewed in a broader context, as part of reshaping his mental image among his audience, as Al-Qasabi seeks to break the pattern associated with him and present himself in roles that are deeper and more complex, requiring different performance tools, and betting on artistic maturity, instead of relying on the prevailing popular mold at this age stage.

With this approach, Al-Qasabi opens a new chapter in his experience, transcending the boundaries of laughter to broader spaces of storytelling, where drama becomes a tool for understanding time, not just a means of entertainment.