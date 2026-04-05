قدّم عبدالعزيز الفضلي تجربة إعلامية امتدت لنحو عقد في MBC، عمل خلالها في مسارات متعددة بين التغطيات الميدانية وتقديم نشرات الأخبار والبرامج، بإجمالي يقارب 15 ألف ساعة بث مباشر، وفق ما أشار إليه في رسالته الختامية.

بدأ الفضلي المهنة في وقت مبكر، لكنه دخلها بوعي مهني متقدم، ما انعكس على طريقة تعاطيه مع المحتوى، إذ اتسم أداؤه بالهدوء والانضباط، مع تركيز واضح على بناء الخبر وتقديمه دون مبالغة. هذا التدرج أتاح له اكتساب خبرة عملية في مختلف جوانب العمل الإعلامي، من الميدان إلى الأستوديو.

برز اسمه ضمن الجيل الذي أسهم في تثبيت حضور القناة إخبارياً، وكان أول من قدّم نشرة أخبار MBC من الرياض بعد عودة البث إلى المملكة، في محطة ارتبطت بتحول تشغيلي مهم داخل القناة، إلى جانب مشاركته في تقديم برنامج «MBC في أسبوع»، الذي تطلب مهارات تجمع بين العرض والتحليل.

ومع إعلانه مغادرة القناة، تختتم مرحلة مهنية اتسمت بالاستمرارية والتنوع، دون ضجيج، وبحضور حافظ على توازن بين المهنية والوضوح، في مسار يعكس نموذجاً تقليدياً للإعلامي الذي يتقدم بخطوات ثابتة داخل المؤسسة.