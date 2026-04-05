قدّم عبدالعزيز الفضلي تجربة إعلامية امتدت لنحو عقد في MBC، عمل خلالها في مسارات متعددة بين التغطيات الميدانية وتقديم نشرات الأخبار والبرامج، بإجمالي يقارب 15 ألف ساعة بث مباشر، وفق ما أشار إليه في رسالته الختامية.
بدأ الفضلي المهنة في وقت مبكر، لكنه دخلها بوعي مهني متقدم، ما انعكس على طريقة تعاطيه مع المحتوى، إذ اتسم أداؤه بالهدوء والانضباط، مع تركيز واضح على بناء الخبر وتقديمه دون مبالغة. هذا التدرج أتاح له اكتساب خبرة عملية في مختلف جوانب العمل الإعلامي، من الميدان إلى الأستوديو.
برز اسمه ضمن الجيل الذي أسهم في تثبيت حضور القناة إخبارياً، وكان أول من قدّم نشرة أخبار MBC من الرياض بعد عودة البث إلى المملكة، في محطة ارتبطت بتحول تشغيلي مهم داخل القناة، إلى جانب مشاركته في تقديم برنامج «MBC في أسبوع»، الذي تطلب مهارات تجمع بين العرض والتحليل.
ومع إعلانه مغادرة القناة، تختتم مرحلة مهنية اتسمت بالاستمرارية والتنوع، دون ضجيج، وبحضور حافظ على توازن بين المهنية والوضوح، في مسار يعكس نموذجاً تقليدياً للإعلامي الذي يتقدم بخطوات ثابتة داخل المؤسسة.
Abdulaziz Al-Fadhli has presented a media experience that spanned nearly a decade at MBC, during which he worked in various roles between field coverage, presenting news bulletins, and programs, totaling nearly 15,000 hours of live broadcasting, as he mentioned in his farewell message.
Al-Fadhli began his career early, but he entered it with advanced professional awareness, which reflected in his approach to content. His performance was characterized by calmness and discipline, with a clear focus on building and presenting news without exaggeration. This progression allowed him to gain practical experience in various aspects of media work, from the field to the studio.
His name emerged among the generation that contributed to establishing the channel's news presence, and he was the first to present the MBC news bulletin from Riyadh after the broadcast returned to the Kingdom, at a station associated with an important operational transformation within the channel, in addition to his participation in presenting the program "MBC in a Week," which required skills that combined presentation and analysis.
With his announcement of leaving the channel, a professional phase characterized by continuity and diversity comes to an end, quietly, with a presence that maintained a balance between professionalism and clarity, in a path that reflects a traditional model of a journalist who advances with steady steps within the institution.