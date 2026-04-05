Abdulaziz Al-Fadhli has presented a media experience that spanned nearly a decade at MBC, during which he worked in various roles between field coverage, presenting news bulletins, and programs, totaling nearly 15,000 hours of live broadcasting, as he mentioned in his farewell message.

Al-Fadhli began his career early, but he entered it with advanced professional awareness, which reflected in his approach to content. His performance was characterized by calmness and discipline, with a clear focus on building and presenting news without exaggeration. This progression allowed him to gain practical experience in various aspects of media work, from the field to the studio.

His name emerged among the generation that contributed to establishing the channel's news presence, and he was the first to present the MBC news bulletin from Riyadh after the broadcast returned to the Kingdom, at a station associated with an important operational transformation within the channel, in addition to his participation in presenting the program "MBC in a Week," which required skills that combined presentation and analysis.

With his announcement of leaving the channel, a professional phase characterized by continuity and diversity comes to an end, quietly, with a presence that maintained a balance between professionalism and clarity, in a path that reflects a traditional model of a journalist who advances with steady steps within the institution.