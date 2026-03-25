أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية توقيف 3 أشخاص جدد على خلفية التحقيقات في حادثة حريق متعمدة استهدف مسجداً في مقاطعة شرق ساسكس، في واقعة أثارت قلقاً واسعاً داخل المجتمع المحلي.

وأفادت وحدة مكافحة الإرهاب، بأن رجلاً يبلغ من العمر 36 عاماً من مدينة إيستبورن تم توقيفه للاشتباه في تورطه بالتآمر لارتكاب جريمة حريق متعمد استهدفت مسجد بيسهافن في أكتوبر الماضي.

اعتقالات تكشف تطورات في حريق مسجد ببريطانيا.. تورط 3 مشتبهين

كما ألقت الشرطة القبض على رجلين آخرين، أحدهما يبلغ 38 عاماً من برايتون، والآخر 42 عاماً من سالتدين، وذلك للاشتباه في تورطهما في إرسال اتصالات خبيثة، بينما يواجه أحدهما أيضاً اتهامات إضافية تتعلق بإتلاف ممتلكات، والآخر بالتحريض أو المساعدة على ارتكاب جريمة.

وأكدت السلطات أن الموقوفين الثلاثة أُفرج عنهم بكفالة لحين استكمال التحقيقات.

وكانت شرطة ساسكس قد وجهت في وقت سابق اتهامات إلى شخصين، هما ريكي رايدر (38 عاماً) وجاك سلوي (34 عاماً)، بارتكاب حريق متعمد مع نية تعريض حياة الآخرين للخطر.

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى الـ4 من أكتوبر، حين استُدعيت فرق الطوارئ للتعامل مع الحريق الذي اندلع في المسجد الواقع بشارع فيليس أفينيو، قبل أن تتولى وحدة مكافحة الإرهاب التحقيق في نوفمبر نظراً لخطورة الحادثة وملابساتها.

من جانبها، أكدت المشرفة الأمنية راشيل سويني أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة، مشيرة إلى أن الحادثة تسببت في حالة من القلق بين سكان المنطقة.

وأضافت أن الأجهزة الأمنية تستخدم موارد متخصصة؛ لضمان كشف ملابسات الواقعة ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها، في إطار الحرص على تعزيز الأمن وحماية دور العبادة.