اعتقالات تكشف تطورات في حريق مسجد ببريطانيا.. تورط 3 مشتبهين

The British police announced the arrest of 3 new individuals in connection with the investigations into an arson incident that targeted a mosque in East Sussex, an event that has raised widespread concern within the local community.

The Counter-Terrorism Unit reported that a 36-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a conspiracy to commit arson that targeted the Bexhaven mosque last October.

The police also arrested two other men, one aged 38 from Brighton and the other 42 from Saltdean, on suspicion of being involved in sending malicious communications, while one of them also faces additional charges related to property damage, and the other for incitement or aiding in the commission of a crime.

The authorities confirmed that the three detainees have been released on bail pending the completion of investigations.

Earlier, Sussex police had charged two individuals, Ricky Ryder (38) and Jack Slowey (34), with committing arson with the intent to endanger the lives of others.

The details of the incident date back to October 4, when emergency teams were called to deal with the fire that broke out at the mosque located on Phyllis Avenue, before the Counter-Terrorism Unit took over the investigation in November due to the seriousness of the incident and its circumstances.

For her part, security supervisor Rachel Sweeney confirmed that investigations are still ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities, noting that the incident has caused a state of concern among local residents.

She added that security agencies are using specialized resources to ensure that the circumstances of the incident are uncovered and that those responsible are held accountable, as part of their commitment to enhancing security and protecting places of worship.