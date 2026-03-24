No one expected that a dispute would start in one of the streets of the Boulaq Dakrour area due to an incident of "harassment" of a woman, and then escalate within minutes into a violent brawl that ended with 11 people in the grip of the police.

The story, documented by social media, quickly turned into a public issue after shocking details emerged about the extent of the escalation and the chaos that followed.

According to investigations, the incident began when a woman from one of the parties was harassed, leading to a verbal altercation that quickly turned into a clash between two groups:

First party: 4 people, including two injured

Second party: 7 people, including one injured by a dog bite

As tensions escalated, things completely spiraled out of control.

The confrontation did not stop at mere words or shoving; it quickly escalated to the use of knives and wooden sticks, in a scene that caused panic among the residents and passersby.

Within moments, the area turned into an open battleground, amidst attempts by locals to intervene and resolve the conflict.

The Dog... An Unexpected Element

In the midst of the chaos, one of the locals attempted to intervene to break up the fight, accompanied by an unlicensed dog.

However, the surprise came when the dog bit one of the participants in the brawl, causing injury and becoming involved in the fight, adding an unexpected element that complicated the scene and heightened tensions between the two sides.

After the video circulated on social media, security forces immediately moved to uncover the circumstances of the incident. Upon investigation, the Egyptian security forces were able to:

Apprehend both parties involved in the brawl

Seize the weapons used

Arrest 11 individuals involved in the incident

Confiscate the dog and transfer it to a specialized veterinary authority

Legal actions were taken against all the accused, while the public prosecutor took over the investigation.

It can be concluded that what began as a simple dispute over a fleeting situation ended in a chaotic scene involving a large number of people, with unexpected factors intertwined.

The incident remains a clear example of how a small spark can turn into a major crisis within minutes if things spiral out of control.