لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن يبدأ الخلاف في أحد شوارع منطقة بولاق الدكرور بسبب واقعة «معاكسة» لامرأة، ثم يتطور خلال دقائق إلى مشاجرة عنيفة انتهت بسقوط 11 شخصًا في قبضة الأمن.
القصة التي وثّقتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، سرعان ما تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، بعدما ظهرت تفاصيل صادمة عن حجم التصعيد وما تبعه من فوضى.
ووفقًا للتحريات، بدأت الواقعة عندما تعرضت سيدة من أحد الأطراف لمضايقة، ما أدى إلى نشوب مشادة كلامية سرعان ما تحولت إلى اشتباك بين مجموعتين:
- الطرف الأول: 4 أشخاص، بينهم مصابان
- الطرف الثاني: 7 أشخاص، بينهم مصاب بعقر كلب
ومع تصاعد التوتر، خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة تمامًا.
ولم تتوقف المواجهة عند حد الكلام أو الدفع، بل تطورت بسرعة إلى استخدام أسلحة بيضاء وعصي خشبية، في مشهد أثار حالة من الذعر بين سكان المنطقة والمارة.
وخلال لحظات، تحولت المنطقة إلى ساحة اشتباك مفتوحة، وسط محاولات الأهالي للتدخل وفض النزاع.
الكلب.. عنصر غير متوقع
في خضم الفوضى، حاول أحد الأهالي التدخل لفض الاشتباك، وكان بصحبته كلب غير مرخص.
لكن المفاجأة جاءت عندما قام الكلب بعقر أحد أطراف المشاجرة، متسببًا في إصابته، واشترك في المشاجرة ليضيف عنصرًا غير متوقع زاد من تعقيد المشهد، وأشعل مزيدًا من التوتر بين الطرفين.
وعقب تداول الفيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية على الفور لكشف ملابسات الواقعة. وبالفحص، تمكنت قوات الأمن المصرية من:
- ضبط طرفي المشاجرة بالكامل
- التحفظ على الأسلحة المستخدمة
- القبض على 11 شخصًا متورطين في الواقعة
- التحفظ على الكلب ونقله لجهة بيطرية مختصة
وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق جميع المتهمين، فيما تولت النيابة العامة التحقيق.
ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن ما بدأ بخلاف بسيط بسبب موقف عابر، انتهى بمشهد فوضوي شارك فيه عدد كبير من الأشخاص، وتداخلت فيه عوامل غير متوقعة.
وتبقى الواقعة مثالًا واضحًا على كيف يمكن لشرارة صغيرة أن تتحول إلى أزمة كبيرة خلال دقائق، إذا خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة.
No one expected that a dispute would start in one of the streets of the Boulaq Dakrour area due to an incident of "harassment" of a woman, and then escalate within minutes into a violent brawl that ended with 11 people in the grip of the police.
The story, documented by social media, quickly turned into a public issue after shocking details emerged about the extent of the escalation and the chaos that followed.
According to investigations, the incident began when a woman from one of the parties was harassed, leading to a verbal altercation that quickly turned into a clash between two groups:
- First party: 4 people, including two injured
- Second party: 7 people, including one injured by a dog bite
As tensions escalated, things completely spiraled out of control.
The confrontation did not stop at mere words or shoving; it quickly escalated to the use of knives and wooden sticks, in a scene that caused panic among the residents and passersby.
Within moments, the area turned into an open battleground, amidst attempts by locals to intervene and resolve the conflict.
The Dog... An Unexpected Element
In the midst of the chaos, one of the locals attempted to intervene to break up the fight, accompanied by an unlicensed dog.
However, the surprise came when the dog bit one of the participants in the brawl, causing injury and becoming involved in the fight, adding an unexpected element that complicated the scene and heightened tensions between the two sides.
After the video circulated on social media, security forces immediately moved to uncover the circumstances of the incident. Upon investigation, the Egyptian security forces were able to:
- Apprehend both parties involved in the brawl
- Seize the weapons used
- Arrest 11 individuals involved in the incident
- Confiscate the dog and transfer it to a specialized veterinary authority
Legal actions were taken against all the accused, while the public prosecutor took over the investigation.
It can be concluded that what began as a simple dispute over a fleeting situation ended in a chaotic scene involving a large number of people, with unexpected factors intertwined.
The incident remains a clear example of how a small spark can turn into a major crisis within minutes if things spiral out of control.