لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن يبدأ الخلاف في أحد شوارع منطقة بولاق الدكرور بسبب واقعة «معاكسة» لامرأة، ثم يتطور خلال دقائق إلى مشاجرة عنيفة انتهت بسقوط 11 شخصًا في قبضة الأمن.

القصة التي وثّقتها مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، سرعان ما تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، بعدما ظهرت تفاصيل صادمة عن حجم التصعيد وما تبعه من فوضى.

ووفقًا للتحريات، بدأت الواقعة عندما تعرضت سيدة من أحد الأطراف لمضايقة، ما أدى إلى نشوب مشادة كلامية سرعان ما تحولت إلى اشتباك بين مجموعتين:

  • الطرف الأول: 4 أشخاص، بينهم مصابان
  • الطرف الثاني: 7 أشخاص، بينهم مصاب بعقر كلب

ومع تصاعد التوتر، خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة تمامًا.

ولم تتوقف المواجهة عند حد الكلام أو الدفع، بل تطورت بسرعة إلى استخدام أسلحة بيضاء وعصي خشبية، في مشهد أثار حالة من الذعر بين سكان المنطقة والمارة.

وخلال لحظات، تحولت المنطقة إلى ساحة اشتباك مفتوحة، وسط محاولات الأهالي للتدخل وفض النزاع.

الكلب.. عنصر غير متوقع

في خضم الفوضى، حاول أحد الأهالي التدخل لفض الاشتباك، وكان بصحبته كلب غير مرخص.

لكن المفاجأة جاءت عندما قام الكلب بعقر أحد أطراف المشاجرة، متسببًا في إصابته، واشترك في المشاجرة ليضيف عنصرًا غير متوقع زاد من تعقيد المشهد، وأشعل مزيدًا من التوتر بين الطرفين.

وعقب تداول الفيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية على الفور لكشف ملابسات الواقعة. وبالفحص، تمكنت قوات الأمن المصرية من:

  • ضبط طرفي المشاجرة بالكامل
  • التحفظ على الأسلحة المستخدمة
  • القبض على 11 شخصًا متورطين في الواقعة
  • التحفظ على الكلب ونقله لجهة بيطرية مختصة

وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق جميع المتهمين، فيما تولت النيابة العامة التحقيق.

ويمكن الخلوص إلى أن ما بدأ بخلاف بسيط بسبب موقف عابر، انتهى بمشهد فوضوي شارك فيه عدد كبير من الأشخاص، وتداخلت فيه عوامل غير متوقعة.

وتبقى الواقعة مثالًا واضحًا على كيف يمكن لشرارة صغيرة أن تتحول إلى أزمة كبيرة خلال دقائق، إذا خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة.