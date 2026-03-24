لم يعد الوقود في أستراليا مجرد سلعة يومية، بل تحوّل فجأة إلى ما يشبه «الذهب السائل» ما جعله هدفاً لعمليات سرقة منظمة، ومؤشراً مقلقاً على تصدّع اقتصادي وأمني يتسارع في صمت.

في مشهد أقرب إلى أفلام الأزمات، استيقظ سكان مدينة كينيتون قرب ملبورن على صدمة جماعية: سياراتهم المصطفة في الشوارع خالية تماماً من الوقود. لم تكن حادثة عابرة، بل عملية منسقة نُفذت بدقة خلال ساعات الليل، استهدفت عدة شوارع، واستخدم فيها الجناة أدوات احترافية لاقتحام خزانات الوقود وسحبها بالكامل.

الصور التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل كشفت التفاصيل الصادمة: فأغطية خزانات مكسورة، وخراطيم غُرست بعناية لشفط الوقود، وكأن الأمر عملية صناعية لا جريمة عشوائية.

موجة تمتد عبر البلاد

ما حدث في كينيتون ليس سوى جزء من موجة أكبر تضرب أستراليا. وتحقق السلطات حالياً في سرقة مئات اللترات من الديزل في ولايات مختلفة، بينها 1300 لتر في نيو ساوث ويلز وحدها، فيما تتزايد البلاغات عن سرقات «السحب اليدوي» من سيارات متوقفة بأسلوب اختفى لعقود ليعود اليوم بقوة.

وفي الخلفية، تتكشف أزمة أعمق: فقرابة 200 محطة وقود في أنحاء البلاد نفدت مخزوناتها بالكامل، في مشهد يعكس ضغطاً غير مسبوق على الإمدادات.

وبدأ الانفجار الحقيقي بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز أواخر فبراير 2026، وهو شريان يمر عبره نحو خُمس النفط العالمي. وجاءت النتيجة في قفزة حادة في الأسعار داخل أستراليا:

  • البنزين يقترب من 2.5 دولار للتر
  • الديزل يتجاوز 3 دولارات في بعض المناطق

أرقام لم يعتدها الأستراليون، لكنها كانت كافية لدفع السوق (والمجتمع) نحو حافة التوتر.

ورغم ذلك، تصر الحكومة على أنه «لا توجد أزمة رسمية»، مع دعوات لتقليل الاستهلاك والعمل من المنزل.

واللافت أن االأجهزة الأمنية نفسها تبدو منقسمة في التعامل مع الظاهرة. ففي جنوب أستراليا، طُرح خيار مثير للجدل يتمثل في الدعوة إلى التوقف عن ملاحقة بعض سرقات الوقود ما لم تعتمد المحطات نظام الدفع المسبق.

ويعود السبب إلى حدوث 221 جريمة سرقة خلال أسبوع واحد فقط وهو رقم يعكس انفجاراً حقيقياً في الظاهرة.

لكن شركات القطاع رفضت الفكرة، محذّرة من أن تكلفة التحول إلى الدفع المسبق ستنعكس مباشرة على المستهلكين، ما قد يزيد الأزمة تعقيداً.

في المقابل، يتوقع مسؤولون آخرون تصاعد الجرائم، لكنهم يربطونها بحالة «قلق جماعي»، حيث يسرق أشخاص يعانون نفس الضغوط التي يعيشها ضحاياهم.

«كأننا عدنا إلى الثمانينات»

على المستوى الشعبي، تبدو الصدمة أوضح. وتعكس أصوات الأستراليين على الإنترنت حالة ارتباك جماعي:

  • «نشعر كأننا في الثمانينات مجدداً»
  • «هذا قاع الهاوية»
  • «هل نحن في واقع آخر؟»

ويمكن القول إن التناقض بات صارخاً: فالحكومة تنفي وجود أزمة، بينما المحطات تفرغ، والسيارات تُنهب ليلاً.

ويبرز من وراء السرقة مؤشر أخطر، فالقصة لم تعد مجرد سرقات وقود. لأن ما يحدث يكشف تحولاً أخطر: فأشخاص بلا سوابق جنائية يدخلون عالم الجريمة لأول مرة، مدفوعين بضغط اقتصادي متصاعد.

حين يبدأ «المواطن الأسترالي العادي» في كسر القوانين لتأمين احتياجاته الأساسية، فهذه ليست أزمة أسعار فقط، بل إشارة إلى أن المجتمع يقترب من نقطة الانفجار.

وفي أستراليا اليوم، يبدو أن الوقود لم يعد فقط ما يحرك السيارات، بل ما يكشف هشاشة الواقع.