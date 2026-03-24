لم يعد الوقود في أستراليا مجرد سلعة يومية، بل تحوّل فجأة إلى ما يشبه «الذهب السائل» ما جعله هدفاً لعمليات سرقة منظمة، ومؤشراً مقلقاً على تصدّع اقتصادي وأمني يتسارع في صمت.
في مشهد أقرب إلى أفلام الأزمات، استيقظ سكان مدينة كينيتون قرب ملبورن على صدمة جماعية: سياراتهم المصطفة في الشوارع خالية تماماً من الوقود. لم تكن حادثة عابرة، بل عملية منسقة نُفذت بدقة خلال ساعات الليل، استهدفت عدة شوارع، واستخدم فيها الجناة أدوات احترافية لاقتحام خزانات الوقود وسحبها بالكامل.
الصور التي اجتاحت مواقع التواصل كشفت التفاصيل الصادمة: فأغطية خزانات مكسورة، وخراطيم غُرست بعناية لشفط الوقود، وكأن الأمر عملية صناعية لا جريمة عشوائية.
موجة تمتد عبر البلاد
ما حدث في كينيتون ليس سوى جزء من موجة أكبر تضرب أستراليا. وتحقق السلطات حالياً في سرقة مئات اللترات من الديزل في ولايات مختلفة، بينها 1300 لتر في نيو ساوث ويلز وحدها، فيما تتزايد البلاغات عن سرقات «السحب اليدوي» من سيارات متوقفة بأسلوب اختفى لعقود ليعود اليوم بقوة.
وفي الخلفية، تتكشف أزمة أعمق: فقرابة 200 محطة وقود في أنحاء البلاد نفدت مخزوناتها بالكامل، في مشهد يعكس ضغطاً غير مسبوق على الإمدادات.
وبدأ الانفجار الحقيقي بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز أواخر فبراير 2026، وهو شريان يمر عبره نحو خُمس النفط العالمي. وجاءت النتيجة في قفزة حادة في الأسعار داخل أستراليا:
- البنزين يقترب من 2.5 دولار للتر
- الديزل يتجاوز 3 دولارات في بعض المناطق
أرقام لم يعتدها الأستراليون، لكنها كانت كافية لدفع السوق (والمجتمع) نحو حافة التوتر.
ورغم ذلك، تصر الحكومة على أنه «لا توجد أزمة رسمية»، مع دعوات لتقليل الاستهلاك والعمل من المنزل.
واللافت أن االأجهزة الأمنية نفسها تبدو منقسمة في التعامل مع الظاهرة. ففي جنوب أستراليا، طُرح خيار مثير للجدل يتمثل في الدعوة إلى التوقف عن ملاحقة بعض سرقات الوقود ما لم تعتمد المحطات نظام الدفع المسبق.
ويعود السبب إلى حدوث 221 جريمة سرقة خلال أسبوع واحد فقط وهو رقم يعكس انفجاراً حقيقياً في الظاهرة.
لكن شركات القطاع رفضت الفكرة، محذّرة من أن تكلفة التحول إلى الدفع المسبق ستنعكس مباشرة على المستهلكين، ما قد يزيد الأزمة تعقيداً.
في المقابل، يتوقع مسؤولون آخرون تصاعد الجرائم، لكنهم يربطونها بحالة «قلق جماعي»، حيث يسرق أشخاص يعانون نفس الضغوط التي يعيشها ضحاياهم.
«كأننا عدنا إلى الثمانينات»
على المستوى الشعبي، تبدو الصدمة أوضح. وتعكس أصوات الأستراليين على الإنترنت حالة ارتباك جماعي:
- «نشعر كأننا في الثمانينات مجدداً»
- «هذا قاع الهاوية»
- «هل نحن في واقع آخر؟»
ويمكن القول إن التناقض بات صارخاً: فالحكومة تنفي وجود أزمة، بينما المحطات تفرغ، والسيارات تُنهب ليلاً.
ويبرز من وراء السرقة مؤشر أخطر، فالقصة لم تعد مجرد سرقات وقود. لأن ما يحدث يكشف تحولاً أخطر: فأشخاص بلا سوابق جنائية يدخلون عالم الجريمة لأول مرة، مدفوعين بضغط اقتصادي متصاعد.
حين يبدأ «المواطن الأسترالي العادي» في كسر القوانين لتأمين احتياجاته الأساسية، فهذه ليست أزمة أسعار فقط، بل إشارة إلى أن المجتمع يقترب من نقطة الانفجار.
وفي أستراليا اليوم، يبدو أن الوقود لم يعد فقط ما يحرك السيارات، بل ما يكشف هشاشة الواقع.
Fuel in Australia is no longer just a daily commodity; it has suddenly transformed into something resembling "liquid gold," making it a target for organized thefts and a troubling indicator of an economic and security fracture that is silently accelerating.
In a scene reminiscent of crisis films, residents of the town of Keinton near Melbourne woke up to a collective shock: their cars lined up in the streets were completely out of fuel. This was not a random incident, but a coordinated operation executed with precision during the night, targeting several streets, where the perpetrators used professional tools to breach fuel tanks and drain them entirely.
The images that flooded social media revealed shocking details: broken tank caps, hoses carefully inserted to siphon fuel, as if it were an industrial operation rather than a random crime.
A Wave Spreading Across the Country
What happened in Keinton is just part of a larger wave hitting Australia. Authorities are currently investigating the theft of hundreds of liters of diesel in various states, including 1,300 liters in New South Wales alone, while reports of "manual siphoning" thefts from parked cars are increasing, a method that had disappeared for decades but has returned with force today.
In the background, a deeper crisis is unfolding: nearly 200 fuel stations across the country have completely run out of stock, reflecting unprecedented pressure on supplies.
The real explosion began after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in late February 2026, a vital artery through which about one-fifth of the world's oil passes. The result was a sharp spike in prices within Australia:
- Gasoline is approaching $2.50 per liter
- Diesel exceeds $3 in some areas
These figures are unfamiliar to Australians, but they were enough to push the market (and society) to the brink of tension.
Despite this, the government insists that "there is no official crisis," with calls to reduce consumption and work from home.
Interestingly, the security agencies themselves appear divided in dealing with the phenomenon. In South Australia, a controversial option has been proposed to stop pursuing some fuel thefts unless stations adopt a prepayment system.
The reason is that there were 221 theft crimes in just one week, a figure that reflects a real explosion in the phenomenon.
However, industry companies rejected the idea, warning that the cost of transitioning to prepayment would be directly passed on to consumers, potentially complicating the crisis further.
Conversely, other officials expect a rise in crimes, but they link it to a state of "collective anxiety," where individuals are stealing while experiencing the same pressures as their victims.
"It Feels Like We're Back in the '80s"
On a popular level, the shock is more apparent. The voices of Australians online reflect a state of collective confusion:
- "We feel like we're back in the '80s again"
- "This is rock bottom"
- "Are we in another reality?"
It can be said that the contradiction has become glaring: the government denies the existence of a crisis, while stations are emptying, and cars are being looted at night.
Behind the theft, a more dangerous indicator emerges; the story is no longer just about fuel thefts. What is happening reveals a more alarming transformation: individuals with no criminal records are entering the world of crime for the first time, driven by rising economic pressure.
When the "ordinary Australian citizen" begins to break the laws to secure their basic needs, this is not just a price crisis, but a signal that society is approaching a breaking point.
In Australia today, it seems that fuel is no longer just what powers cars, but what reveals the fragility of reality.