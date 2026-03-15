كشفت تسريبات تقنية جديدة عن ملامح تصميم أول هاتف آيفون قابل للطي تعمل شركة أبل على تطويره، في خطوة تمثل تحولاً كبيراً في مسار هواتف الشركة، إذ تشير المعلومات المتداولة إلى أن الجهاز سيأتي بتصميم يشبه «الكتاب»، يُفتح ليمنح المستخدم شاشة كبيرة قريبة من حجم الأجهزة اللوحية، مع الحفاظ على شكل هاتف تقليدي عند إغلاقه.
ووفق التسريبات المتداولة في الأوساط التقنية، فإن الهاتف المرتقب، الذي يُشار إليه مؤقتاً باسم iPhone Fold، يضم شاشة داخلية مرنة يبلغ قياسها نحو 7.8 بوصة عند فتح الجهاز بالكامل، بينما تأتي الشاشة الخارجية بحجم يقارب 5.5 بوصة، لتتيح استخدام الهاتف بشكل اعتيادي دون الحاجة إلى فتحه.
وتُظهر الرسومات ثلاثية الأبعاد المسربة، أن التصميم يختلف عن معظم الهواتف القابلة للطي في السوق، إذ يعتمد نسبة عرض أوسع تشبه الأجهزة اللوحية الصغيرة، ما يمنح المستخدم مساحة أكبر لتعدد المهام أو مشاهدة المحتوى، وهو توجه يهدف إلى الدمج بين تجربة الهاتف الذكي والجهاز اللوحي في جهاز واحد.
وتشير تقارير تقنية إلى أن أبل تعمل على تطوير مفصلة متقدمة قد تُصنع من مواد عالية المتانة مثل «الليكويد ميتال»، بهدف تقليل ظهور الثنية في منتصف الشاشة وتحسين متانة الجهاز، وهي إحدى أبرز المشكلات التي واجهت الجيل الأول من الهواتف القابلة للطي لدى الشركات المنافسة.
كما يُتوقع، أن يأتي الهاتف بكاميرتين خلفيتين ومعالج متقدم من سلسلة معالجات أبل الحديثة، إلى جانب تعديلات في نظام التشغيل ليتوافق مع وضع الشاشة المزدوجة وتعدد النوافذ.
New technical leaks have revealed the design features of the first foldable iPhone that Apple is developing, marking a significant shift in the company's phone trajectory. The circulating information indicates that the device will have a "book-like" design that opens to provide the user with a large screen close to the size of tablets, while maintaining the shape of a traditional phone when closed.
According to the leaks circulating in technical circles, the anticipated phone, temporarily referred to as the iPhone Fold, features a flexible internal screen measuring approximately 7.8 inches when the device is fully opened, while the external screen is about 5.5 inches, allowing for regular phone use without the need to open it.
The leaked 3D renderings show that the design differs from most foldable phones on the market, as it adopts a wider aspect ratio resembling small tablets, providing users with more space for multitasking or content viewing. This approach aims to merge the smartphone experience with that of a tablet in one device.
Technical reports indicate that Apple is working on developing an advanced hinge that may be made from highly durable materials like "liquid metal," aiming to reduce the visibility of the crease in the middle of the screen and improve the device's durability, which is one of the major issues faced by the first generation of foldable phones from competing companies.
It is also expected that the phone will come with two rear cameras and an advanced processor from Apple's latest chip series, along with modifications to the operating system to accommodate the dual-screen mode and multitasking capabilities.