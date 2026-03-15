New technical leaks have revealed the design features of the first foldable iPhone that Apple is developing, marking a significant shift in the company's phone trajectory. The circulating information indicates that the device will have a "book-like" design that opens to provide the user with a large screen close to the size of tablets, while maintaining the shape of a traditional phone when closed.

According to the leaks circulating in technical circles, the anticipated phone, temporarily referred to as the iPhone Fold, features a flexible internal screen measuring approximately 7.8 inches when the device is fully opened, while the external screen is about 5.5 inches, allowing for regular phone use without the need to open it.

The leaked 3D renderings show that the design differs from most foldable phones on the market, as it adopts a wider aspect ratio resembling small tablets, providing users with more space for multitasking or content viewing. This approach aims to merge the smartphone experience with that of a tablet in one device.

Technical reports indicate that Apple is working on developing an advanced hinge that may be made from highly durable materials like "liquid metal," aiming to reduce the visibility of the crease in the middle of the screen and improve the device's durability, which is one of the major issues faced by the first generation of foldable phones from competing companies.

It is also expected that the phone will come with two rear cameras and an advanced processor from Apple's latest chip series, along with modifications to the operating system to accommodate the dual-screen mode and multitasking capabilities.