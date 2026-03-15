كشفت تسريبات تقنية جديدة عن ملامح تصميم أول هاتف آيفون قابل للطي تعمل شركة أبل على تطويره، في خطوة تمثل تحولاً كبيراً في مسار هواتف الشركة، إذ تشير المعلومات المتداولة إلى أن الجهاز سيأتي بتصميم يشبه «الكتاب»، يُفتح ليمنح المستخدم شاشة كبيرة قريبة من حجم الأجهزة اللوحية، مع الحفاظ على شكل هاتف تقليدي عند إغلاقه.

ووفق التسريبات المتداولة في الأوساط التقنية، فإن الهاتف المرتقب، الذي يُشار إليه مؤقتاً باسم iPhone Fold، يضم شاشة داخلية مرنة يبلغ قياسها نحو 7.8 بوصة عند فتح الجهاز بالكامل، بينما تأتي الشاشة الخارجية بحجم يقارب 5.5 بوصة، لتتيح استخدام الهاتف بشكل اعتيادي دون الحاجة إلى فتحه.

وتُظهر الرسومات ثلاثية الأبعاد المسربة، أن التصميم يختلف عن معظم الهواتف القابلة للطي في السوق، إذ يعتمد نسبة عرض أوسع تشبه الأجهزة اللوحية الصغيرة، ما يمنح المستخدم مساحة أكبر لتعدد المهام أو مشاهدة المحتوى، وهو توجه يهدف إلى الدمج بين تجربة الهاتف الذكي والجهاز اللوحي في جهاز واحد.

وتشير تقارير تقنية إلى أن أبل تعمل على تطوير مفصلة متقدمة قد تُصنع من مواد عالية المتانة مثل «الليكويد ميتال»، بهدف تقليل ظهور الثنية في منتصف الشاشة وتحسين متانة الجهاز، وهي إحدى أبرز المشكلات التي واجهت الجيل الأول من الهواتف القابلة للطي لدى الشركات المنافسة.

كما يُتوقع، أن يأتي الهاتف بكاميرتين خلفيتين ومعالج متقدم من سلسلة معالجات أبل الحديثة، إلى جانب تعديلات في نظام التشغيل ليتوافق مع وضع الشاشة المزدوجة وتعدد النوافذ.