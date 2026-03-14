سجلت «الحماية المدنية» في الجزائر أمس (الجمعة) حالات خطيرة من اختناق الغاز المنزلي، أسفرت عن تسمم 9 أشخاص نقلوا على الفور لتلقي العلاج، وسط تحذيرات من مخاطر مميتة قد تهدد الأسر.

وأوضحت مصالح الحماية المدنية أن فرق الإنقاذ تعاملت مع 5 حوادث اختناق بالغاز، ضمن 2245 تدخلاً خلال اليوم الأخير، بمعدل تدخل كل 38 ثانية، لإنقاذ المصابين ومنع وقوع كوارث أكبر.

ودعت الأهالي إلى فحص وتنظيف مداخن المدافئ وسخانات الماء والتأكد من عدم انسدادها، محذرة من أن أي إهمال قد يؤدي إلى تراكم الغاز السام داخل المنازل وحدوث حوادث مأساوية.

كما شددت على ضرورة تهوية المنزل جيداً، ومتابعة أي علامات اختناق مثل الصداع والدوار والغثيان فوراً، مع نقل المصابين إلى أقرب مستشفى لتلقي العلاج المناسب، لتجنب أسوأ النتائج.