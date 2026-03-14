The "Civil Protection" in Algeria reported yesterday (Friday) serious cases of domestic gas poisoning, resulting in the hospitalization of 9 individuals who were immediately taken for treatment, amid warnings of deadly risks that could threaten families.

The Civil Protection services clarified that rescue teams dealt with 5 gas poisoning incidents, as part of 2245 interventions during the last day, averaging one intervention every 38 seconds, to rescue the injured and prevent larger disasters.

They urged families to inspect and clean the chimneys of heaters and water heaters and to ensure they are not blocked, warning that any negligence could lead to the accumulation of toxic gas inside homes and tragic accidents.

They also emphasized the necessity of ventilating the home well and monitoring any signs of poisoning such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea immediately, while transporting the affected individuals to the nearest hospital for appropriate treatment, to avoid the worst outcomes.