سجلت «الحماية المدنية» في الجزائر أمس (الجمعة) حالات خطيرة من اختناق الغاز المنزلي، أسفرت عن تسمم 9 أشخاص نقلوا على الفور لتلقي العلاج، وسط تحذيرات من مخاطر مميتة قد تهدد الأسر.
وأوضحت مصالح الحماية المدنية أن فرق الإنقاذ تعاملت مع 5 حوادث اختناق بالغاز، ضمن 2245 تدخلاً خلال اليوم الأخير، بمعدل تدخل كل 38 ثانية، لإنقاذ المصابين ومنع وقوع كوارث أكبر.
ودعت الأهالي إلى فحص وتنظيف مداخن المدافئ وسخانات الماء والتأكد من عدم انسدادها، محذرة من أن أي إهمال قد يؤدي إلى تراكم الغاز السام داخل المنازل وحدوث حوادث مأساوية.
كما شددت على ضرورة تهوية المنزل جيداً، ومتابعة أي علامات اختناق مثل الصداع والدوار والغثيان فوراً، مع نقل المصابين إلى أقرب مستشفى لتلقي العلاج المناسب، لتجنب أسوأ النتائج.
The "Civil Protection" in Algeria reported yesterday (Friday) serious cases of domestic gas poisoning, resulting in the hospitalization of 9 individuals who were immediately taken for treatment, amid warnings of deadly risks that could threaten families.
The Civil Protection services clarified that rescue teams dealt with 5 gas poisoning incidents, as part of 2245 interventions during the last day, averaging one intervention every 38 seconds, to rescue the injured and prevent larger disasters.
They urged families to inspect and clean the chimneys of heaters and water heaters and to ensure they are not blocked, warning that any negligence could lead to the accumulation of toxic gas inside homes and tragic accidents.
They also emphasized the necessity of ventilating the home well and monitoring any signs of poisoning such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea immediately, while transporting the affected individuals to the nearest hospital for appropriate treatment, to avoid the worst outcomes.