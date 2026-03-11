تحولت مطاردة لص في أحد شوارع إسطنبول إلى مشهد غير مألوف، بعدما لجأ رجل أمن إلى وسيلة غير تقليدية للحاق بالمتهم الهارب، وذلك عبر استقلاله حافلة نقل عام.
بدأت الحادثة عندما سرق لص هاتفاً نقالاً وفرّ مسرعاً على طريق سريع في المدينة، ما دفع عددا من رجال الأمن إلى ملاحقته ركضاً. لكن سرعة اللص جعلت اللحاق به مهمة صعبة في الدقائق الأولى من المطاردة.
في تلك اللحظة، لاحظ أحد رجال الأمن مرور حافلة نقل عام بالقرب منه، فقرر إيقافها سريعاً والصعود إليها لمتابعة المطاردة بطريقة مختلفة.
وأبدى سائق الحافلة استجابة فورية، إذ واصل القيادة بسرعة في اتجاه اللص، ما ضيّق المسافة بينه وبين رجال الأمن. ومع اقتراب الحافلة، اضطر اللص إلى ترك الطريق السريع ومحاولة الهرب عبر مسار جانبي.
هذا التحرك المفاجئ أتاح لبقية رجال الأمن اللحاق به وإلقاء القبض عليه بعد مطاردة قصيرة.
لكن الحادثة لم تمر بهدوء، فقد وثق أحد المارة تفاصيل المطاردة، لتنتشر بسرعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتثير موجة واسعة من التعليقات الطريفة، خصوصا بسبب الطريقة غير المتوقعة التي استخدمها رجل الأمن للوصول إلى اللص.
