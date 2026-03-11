A chase of a thief in one of Istanbul's streets turned into an unusual scene, as a security man resorted to an unconventional method to catch the fleeing suspect by boarding a public transport bus.

The incident began when a thief stole a mobile phone and sped away on a highway in the city, prompting several security personnel to chase him on foot. However, the thief's speed made it difficult to catch up with him in the first minutes of the pursuit.

At that moment, one of the security personnel noticed a public transport bus passing by, so he quickly decided to stop it and board it to continue the chase in a different way.

The bus driver responded immediately, as he continued to drive quickly towards the thief, narrowing the distance between him and the security personnel. As the bus approached, the thief was forced to leave the highway and attempt to escape via a side road.

This sudden move allowed the rest of the security personnel to catch up with him and arrest him after a short chase.

However, the incident did not go unnoticed, as a passerby documented the details of the chase, which quickly spread on social media and sparked a wide range of amusing comments, especially due to the unexpected method used by the security man to reach the thief.