The Egyptian Public Prosecutor, Counselor Mohamed Shawky, ordered the referral of suspects to criminal trial on charges of establishing and managing a transnational criminal organization specializing in the piracy of live sports broadcasting and violating intellectual property rights through a vast network of websites.

According to investigations, the network included two well-known platforms, StreamEast and CrackStreams, which were internationally classified among the largest networks for live sports broadcasting piracy in the world, generating millions of dollars in illegal advertising revenue, with over 1.6 billion visits recorded annually.

Extensive Investigations and International Cooperation

The Economic and Money Laundering Prosecution at the Public Prosecutor's Office took over the investigations in the case, following reports from the General Administration for Intellectual Property Protection and Classification Investigations.

These reports were supported by technical information from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a global coalition that includes major media and sports companies worldwide, led by the Motion Picture Association of America.

This was part of intensive international cooperation that resulted in tracking the technical infrastructure of the criminal network and monitoring its activities across several countries, using advanced analytical tools and open-source intelligence known as OSINT.

Complex Technical Network and Money Laundering Operations

Investigations, along with technical examinations conducted by the National Center for Computer and Network Emergency Preparedness, revealed that the suspects were managing a vast digital piracy network relying on hundreds of domain names and an integrated technical infrastructure to broadcast encrypted sports content without obtaining legal licenses.

The investigations also uncovered that the network generated massive financial revenues from international advertisements, while the suspects resorted to laundering the money obtained from their illegal activities by purchasing real estate, establishing a shell company abroad, in addition to using cryptocurrencies and cross-border financial platforms to conceal the sources of the funds.

Confronting Cyber Crimes

The Public Prosecution confirmed its continued decisive action against digital piracy and cyber crimes, tracking networks that aim to violate intellectual property rights and following up on their illegal revenues.

This comes within the framework of international judicial cooperation to pursue this type of transnational crime, ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights and supporting the national economy.

Sports Broadcasting Piracy

This decision comes as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to combat cyber crimes, especially after a previous successful operation in August 2025 in collaboration with the ACE Alliance that led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of devices and technical evidence in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate, disrupting more than 80 domains linked to the network, representing a significant blow to the largest illegal sports piracy operations globally.

Sports broadcasting piracy is one of the most widespread digital crimes in recent years, causing global media and sports companies losses estimated in billions of dollars annually due to the illegal broadcasting of matches and sporting events online, which has prompted international alliances like the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment to intensify their efforts to track networks involved in these activities.