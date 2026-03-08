أمر النائب العام المصري المستشار محمد شوقى، بإحالة متهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية، بتهمة تأسيس وإدارة تنظيم إجرامي عابر للحدود تخصص في قرصنة البث الرياضي المباشر، وانتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية، عبر شبكة واسعة من المواقع الإلكترونية.

وبحسب التحقيقات، شملت الشبكة منصتين شهيرتين هما StreamEast وCrackStreams، اللتان صُنِّفتا دولياً ضمن أكبر شبكات قرصنة البث الرياضي المباشر في العالم، وحققتا ملايين الدولارات من عائدات إعلانية غير مشروعة، مع تسجيل أكثر من 1.6 مليار زيارة سنوياً.

تحقيقات موسعة وتعاون دولي

وتولت نيابة الشؤون الاقتصادية وغسل الأموال بمكتب النائب العام مباشرة التحقيقات في القضية، عقب ورود تحريات من الإدارة العامة لمباحث المصنفات وحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية.

وجاءت هذه التحريات مدعومة بمعلومات فنية من تحالف الإبداع والترفيه الدولي، وهو تحالف عالمي يضم كبرى شركات الإعلام والرياضة حول العالم بقيادة جمعية صناعة السينما الأمريكية.

وتم ذلك في إطار تعاون دولي مكثف أسفر عن تتبع البنية التقنية للشبكة الإجرامية ورصد نشاطها عبر عدة دول، باستخدام أدوات تحليل متقدمة ومصادر المعلومات المفتوحة المعروفة باسم OSINT.

شبكة تقنية معقدة وعمليات غسل أموال

وأظهرت التحقيقات، إلى جانب الفحص الفني الذي أجراه المركز الوطني للاستعداد لطوارئ الحاسبات والشبكات، أن المتهمين كانا يديران شبكة قرصنة رقمية واسعة تعتمد على مئات النطاقات الإلكترونية وبنية تقنية متكاملة لبث المحتوى الرياضي المشفر دون الحصول على تراخيص قانونية.

كما كشفت التحقيقات أن الشبكة حققت عائدات مالية ضخمة من الإعلانات الدولية، في حين لجأ المتهمان إلى غسل الأموال الناتجة عن نشاطهما غير المشروع عبر شراء عقارات، وإنشاء شركة واجهة في الخارج، إضافة إلى استخدام العملات المشفرة ومنصات مالية عابرة للحدود لإخفاء مصادر الأموال.

مواجهة الجرائم السيبرانية

وأكدت النيابة العامة استمرارها في التصدي الحاسم لجرائم القرصنة الرقمية والجرائم السيبرانية، وتعقب الشبكات التي تستهدف انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية وتتبع عائداتها غير المشروعة.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار التعاون القضائي الدولي لملاحقة هذا النوع من الجرائم العابرة للحدود، بما يضمن حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني.

قرصنة البث الرياضي

يأتي هذا القرار في سياق جهود مصر المستمرة لمكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية، خاصة بعد نجاح عملية سابقة في أغسطس 2025 بالتعاون مع تحالف ACE أدت إلى اعتقال المتهمين وضبط أجهزة وأدلة فنية في الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة، وتعطيل أكثر من 80 نطاقاً مرتبطاً بالشبكة، مما يمثل ضربة قوية لأكبر عمليات القرصنة الرياضية غير القانونية عالمياً.

وتعد قرصنة البث الرياضي من أكثر الجرائم الرقمية انتشاراً في السنوات الأخيرة، حيث تكبد شركات الإعلام والرياضة العالمية خسائر تقدر بمليارات الدولارات سنوياً، نتيجة بث المباريات والفعاليات الرياضية بشكل غير قانوني عبر الإنترنت، وهو ما دفع تحالفات دولية مثل تحالف الإبداع والترفيه إلى تكثيف جهودها لتعقب الشبكات المتورطة في هذه الأنشطة.