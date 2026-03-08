أمر النائب العام المصري المستشار محمد شوقى، بإحالة متهمين إلى المحاكمة الجنائية، بتهمة تأسيس وإدارة تنظيم إجرامي عابر للحدود تخصص في قرصنة البث الرياضي المباشر، وانتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية، عبر شبكة واسعة من المواقع الإلكترونية.
وبحسب التحقيقات، شملت الشبكة منصتين شهيرتين هما StreamEast وCrackStreams، اللتان صُنِّفتا دولياً ضمن أكبر شبكات قرصنة البث الرياضي المباشر في العالم، وحققتا ملايين الدولارات من عائدات إعلانية غير مشروعة، مع تسجيل أكثر من 1.6 مليار زيارة سنوياً.
تحقيقات موسعة وتعاون دولي
وتولت نيابة الشؤون الاقتصادية وغسل الأموال بمكتب النائب العام مباشرة التحقيقات في القضية، عقب ورود تحريات من الإدارة العامة لمباحث المصنفات وحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية.
وجاءت هذه التحريات مدعومة بمعلومات فنية من تحالف الإبداع والترفيه الدولي، وهو تحالف عالمي يضم كبرى شركات الإعلام والرياضة حول العالم بقيادة جمعية صناعة السينما الأمريكية.
وتم ذلك في إطار تعاون دولي مكثف أسفر عن تتبع البنية التقنية للشبكة الإجرامية ورصد نشاطها عبر عدة دول، باستخدام أدوات تحليل متقدمة ومصادر المعلومات المفتوحة المعروفة باسم OSINT.
شبكة تقنية معقدة وعمليات غسل أموال
وأظهرت التحقيقات، إلى جانب الفحص الفني الذي أجراه المركز الوطني للاستعداد لطوارئ الحاسبات والشبكات، أن المتهمين كانا يديران شبكة قرصنة رقمية واسعة تعتمد على مئات النطاقات الإلكترونية وبنية تقنية متكاملة لبث المحتوى الرياضي المشفر دون الحصول على تراخيص قانونية.
كما كشفت التحقيقات أن الشبكة حققت عائدات مالية ضخمة من الإعلانات الدولية، في حين لجأ المتهمان إلى غسل الأموال الناتجة عن نشاطهما غير المشروع عبر شراء عقارات، وإنشاء شركة واجهة في الخارج، إضافة إلى استخدام العملات المشفرة ومنصات مالية عابرة للحدود لإخفاء مصادر الأموال.
مواجهة الجرائم السيبرانية
وأكدت النيابة العامة استمرارها في التصدي الحاسم لجرائم القرصنة الرقمية والجرائم السيبرانية، وتعقب الشبكات التي تستهدف انتهاك حقوق الملكية الفكرية وتتبع عائداتها غير المشروعة.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار التعاون القضائي الدولي لملاحقة هذا النوع من الجرائم العابرة للحدود، بما يضمن حماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني.
قرصنة البث الرياضي
يأتي هذا القرار في سياق جهود مصر المستمرة لمكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية، خاصة بعد نجاح عملية سابقة في أغسطس 2025 بالتعاون مع تحالف ACE أدت إلى اعتقال المتهمين وضبط أجهزة وأدلة فنية في الشيخ زايد بمحافظة الجيزة، وتعطيل أكثر من 80 نطاقاً مرتبطاً بالشبكة، مما يمثل ضربة قوية لأكبر عمليات القرصنة الرياضية غير القانونية عالمياً.
وتعد قرصنة البث الرياضي من أكثر الجرائم الرقمية انتشاراً في السنوات الأخيرة، حيث تكبد شركات الإعلام والرياضة العالمية خسائر تقدر بمليارات الدولارات سنوياً، نتيجة بث المباريات والفعاليات الرياضية بشكل غير قانوني عبر الإنترنت، وهو ما دفع تحالفات دولية مثل تحالف الإبداع والترفيه إلى تكثيف جهودها لتعقب الشبكات المتورطة في هذه الأنشطة.
The Egyptian Public Prosecutor, Counselor Mohamed Shawky, ordered the referral of suspects to criminal trial on charges of establishing and managing a transnational criminal organization specializing in the piracy of live sports broadcasting and violating intellectual property rights through a vast network of websites.
According to investigations, the network included two well-known platforms, StreamEast and CrackStreams, which were internationally classified among the largest networks for live sports broadcasting piracy in the world, generating millions of dollars in illegal advertising revenue, with over 1.6 billion visits recorded annually.
Extensive Investigations and International Cooperation
The Economic and Money Laundering Prosecution at the Public Prosecutor's Office took over the investigations in the case, following reports from the General Administration for Intellectual Property Protection and Classification Investigations.
These reports were supported by technical information from the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a global coalition that includes major media and sports companies worldwide, led by the Motion Picture Association of America.
This was part of intensive international cooperation that resulted in tracking the technical infrastructure of the criminal network and monitoring its activities across several countries, using advanced analytical tools and open-source intelligence known as OSINT.
Complex Technical Network and Money Laundering Operations
Investigations, along with technical examinations conducted by the National Center for Computer and Network Emergency Preparedness, revealed that the suspects were managing a vast digital piracy network relying on hundreds of domain names and an integrated technical infrastructure to broadcast encrypted sports content without obtaining legal licenses.
The investigations also uncovered that the network generated massive financial revenues from international advertisements, while the suspects resorted to laundering the money obtained from their illegal activities by purchasing real estate, establishing a shell company abroad, in addition to using cryptocurrencies and cross-border financial platforms to conceal the sources of the funds.
Confronting Cyber Crimes
The Public Prosecution confirmed its continued decisive action against digital piracy and cyber crimes, tracking networks that aim to violate intellectual property rights and following up on their illegal revenues.
This comes within the framework of international judicial cooperation to pursue this type of transnational crime, ensuring the protection of intellectual property rights and supporting the national economy.
Sports Broadcasting Piracy
This decision comes as part of Egypt's ongoing efforts to combat cyber crimes, especially after a previous successful operation in August 2025 in collaboration with the ACE Alliance that led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of devices and technical evidence in Sheikh Zayed, Giza Governorate, disrupting more than 80 domains linked to the network, representing a significant blow to the largest illegal sports piracy operations globally.
Sports broadcasting piracy is one of the most widespread digital crimes in recent years, causing global media and sports companies losses estimated in billions of dollars annually due to the illegal broadcasting of matches and sporting events online, which has prompted international alliances like the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment to intensify their efforts to track networks involved in these activities.