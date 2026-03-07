بعد سنوات من الحب.. ليدي غاغا تفاجئ جمهورها بموعد زفافها

فاجأت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا (39 عاماً) جمهورها ومعجبيها بإعلان غير متوقع عن اقتراب موعد زفافها من خطيبها رجل الأعمال المستثمر في مجال التكنولوجيا مايكل بولانسكي، بعد أكثر من عام ونصف على إعلان خطبتهما رسمياً.

جاء الكشف خلال مكالمة هاتفية مسجلة بُثت في البث المباشر الخاص ببرنامج «Romantic Radio»، الذي قدمه النجم برونو مارس احتفالاً بإطلاق ألبومه الجديد «The Romantic»، حيث قالت في الرسالة بصراحة ودفء: «أنا وخطيبي نسافر منذ أشهر طويلة هذا العام، لكننا سنتزوج قريباً. كنا نأمل أن تختار لنا أغنية مميزة نحتفل بها بهذه المناسبة».

من جانبه رد برونو مارس بحماس فوري، معترفاً بصوتها على الفور، واقترح أغنية «Risk It All» من ألبومه الجديد، قائلاً: «إذا كنتما تبحثان عن أغنية تُهدى لزوجكِ المستقبلي، فأقترح 'Risk It All'، المسار الأول. سأهديها إليكما الآن!».

وبدأت علاقة ليدي غاغا ورجل الأعمال مايكل بولانسكي (42 عاماً) مؤسس شركة تقنية ومستثمر في عام 2019، وأصبحت علنية رسمياً في فبراير 2020 عبر صورة على إنستغرام لهما معاً على يخت، وتطورت العلاقة بهدوء بعيداً عن الأضواء، رغم شهرة غاغا الضخمة.

وفي أبريل 2024، خطبها بولانسكي خلال رحلة تسلق صخور، وبدلاً من خاتم تقليدي في البداية، استخدم حسب ما روته غاغا لاحقاً شفرة عشب، التي لفتها حول إصبعها كإشارة رمزية بسيطة، تلبية لرغبتها في اقتراح متواضع ومعنوي.

ولاحقاً، قدم لها خاتم خطوبة ماسياً بيضاوياً كبيراً يُقدر بمئات الآلاف من الدولارات، وظهرت ترتديه في مهرجان البندقية السينمائي 2024، ثم في حفلة الغرامي 2025 و2026، وأكدت الخطبة علناً لأول مرة خلال الألعاب الأولمبية في باريس 2024، عندما قدمته لسياسي فرنسي بصفته «خطيبي».