بعد سنوات من الحب.. ليدي غاغا تفاجئ جمهورها بموعد زفافها

Global star Lady Gaga (39 years old) surprised her fans and admirers with an unexpected announcement about the approaching date of her wedding to her fiancé, businessman and technology investor Michael Polansky, after more than a year and a half since they officially announced their engagement.

The revelation came during a recorded phone call broadcast in the live stream of the "Romantic Radio" show, hosted by star Bruno Mars to celebrate the release of his new album "The Romantic." In the message, she candidly and warmly said: "My fiancé and I have been traveling for many months this year, but we will get married soon. We were hoping you could choose a special song for us to celebrate this occasion."

Bruno Mars responded with immediate enthusiasm, recognizing her voice right away, and suggested the song "Risk It All" from his new album, saying: "If you are looking for a song to dedicate to your future husband, I suggest 'Risk It All,' the first track. I will dedicate it to you now!"

Lady Gaga's relationship with businessman Michael Polansky (42 years old), a tech company founder and investor, began in 2019 and became public officially in February 2020 through a photo of them together on a yacht. The relationship developed quietly away from the spotlight, despite Gaga's massive fame.

In April 2024, Polansky proposed to her during a rock climbing trip, and instead of a traditional ring at first, he used, as Gaga later recounted, a blade of grass, which she wrapped around her finger as a simple symbolic gesture, fulfilling her desire for a modest and meaningful proposal.

Later, he presented her with a large oval diamond engagement ring estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and she was seen wearing it at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, then at the Grammy Awards in 2025 and 2026. She publicly confirmed the engagement for the first time during the Paris 2024 Olympics when she introduced him to a French politician as her "fiancé."