In light of the current regional developments and the repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian strikes, the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation called on travelers today (Saturday) to review their flight details and to communicate directly with the relevant airlines or through the approved official channels, to ensure the accuracy of departure and arrival times and any updates that may arise regarding the operational schedules.

"EgyptAir" is Monitoring

The ministry stated in an official statement a short while ago: "The Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation in full coordination with the relevant authorities both domestically and internationally, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in civil aviation."

Repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian Strikes

It confirmed that this comes in light of the current regional developments and the repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian strikes, and the potential impacts this may have on air traffic in some airspaces in the region.

The Gulf at the Heart of Escalation

In a related context, Gulf countries entered today into the direct sphere of influence from the military escalation in the region, as alarm sirens sounded in Bahrain, and a missile was intercepted in Qatar, while the UAE decided on a temporary and partial closure of its airspace. Bahrain also witnessed explosions near Al-Juffair and an attack on the Fifth Fleet headquarters, following the Iranian counter missile attack after the American and Israeli strikes inside Iran.

American-Israeli Military Operation Against Iran

The Gulf developments came hours after the military operation being carried out by the United States and Israel in Iran, which involved extensive military strikes targeting sites within Iran, including military and missile facilities, according to American and Israeli reports.

In response, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the start of a "counterattack with missiles and drones," confirming strikes directed at Israel.

Media reports indicated hearing explosions in Jerusalem and various areas within Israel, suggesting direct and mutual engagement between the two parties.

What is happening today represents a qualitative shift, as the escalation is no longer confined to Israel and Iran, but its impact has extended to the heart of the Arabian Gulf, whether through missile interceptions or precautionary measures in the skies.