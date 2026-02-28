في ضوء التطورات الإقليمية الراهنة وتداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، دعت وزارة الطيران المدني المصرية، اليوم (السبت) المسافرين إلى ضرورة مراجعة بيانات رحلاتهم والتواصل المباشر مع شركات الطيران المعنية أو من خلال القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، للتأكد من مواعيد الإقلاع والوصول وأي مستجدات قد تطرأ على جداول التشغيل.
«مصر للطيران» تتابع
وقالت الوزارة في بيان رسمي قبل قليل: «تتابع وزارة الطيران المدني الموقف أولاً بأول بالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المعنية داخلياً وخارجياً، وبما يضمن أعلى معايير السلامة والأمان في مجال الطيران المدني».
تداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية
وأكدت أن ذلك يأتي في ضوء التطورات الإقليمية الراهنة وتداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، وما قد يترتب عليها من تأثيرات محتملة على حركة الملاحة الجوية في بعض المجالات الجوية بالمنطقة.
الخليج في قلب التصعيد
في سياق متصل، دخلت دول خليجية اليوم دائرة التأثر المباشر بالتصعيد العسكري في المنطقة، بعدما دوت صفارات الإنذار في البحرين، وأُعلن عن اعتراض صاروخ في قطر، فيما قررت الإمارات إغلاقاً مؤقتاً وجزئياً لمجالها الجوي، كما شهدت البحرين وقوع انفجارات قرب الجفير واستهداف مركز الأسطول الخامس، على خلفية الهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني المضاد عقب الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية داخل إيران.
عملية عسكرية أمريكية إسرائيلية ضد إيران
وجاءت التطورات الخليجية بعد ساعات من العملية العسكرية التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في إيران، وهي ضربات عسكرية واسعة استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، شملت منشآت عسكرية وصاروخية، بحسب بيانات أمريكية وإسرائيلية.
وفي المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني بدء «هجوم مضاد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات»، مؤكداً توجيه ضربات باتجاه إسرائيل.
وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بسماع دوي انفجارات في القدس ومناطق مختلفة داخل إسرائيل، ما يشير إلى انخراط مباشر ومتبادل بين الطرفين.
وما يحدث اليوم يمثل تحولاً نوعياً، إذ لم يعد التصعيد محصوراً بين إسرائيل وإيران، بل امتد تأثيره إلى قلب الخليج العربي، سواء عبر اعتراضات صاروخية أو إجراءات احترازية في الأجواء.
In light of the current regional developments and the repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian strikes, the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation called on travelers today (Saturday) to review their flight details and to communicate directly with the relevant airlines or through the approved official channels, to ensure the accuracy of departure and arrival times and any updates that may arise regarding the operational schedules.
"EgyptAir" is Monitoring
The ministry stated in an official statement a short while ago: "The Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuously monitoring the situation in full coordination with the relevant authorities both domestically and internationally, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security in civil aviation."
Repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian Strikes
It confirmed that this comes in light of the current regional developments and the repercussions of the American, Israeli, and Iranian strikes, and the potential impacts this may have on air traffic in some airspaces in the region.
The Gulf at the Heart of Escalation
In a related context, Gulf countries entered today into the direct sphere of influence from the military escalation in the region, as alarm sirens sounded in Bahrain, and a missile was intercepted in Qatar, while the UAE decided on a temporary and partial closure of its airspace. Bahrain also witnessed explosions near Al-Juffair and an attack on the Fifth Fleet headquarters, following the Iranian counter missile attack after the American and Israeli strikes inside Iran.
American-Israeli Military Operation Against Iran
The Gulf developments came hours after the military operation being carried out by the United States and Israel in Iran, which involved extensive military strikes targeting sites within Iran, including military and missile facilities, according to American and Israeli reports.
In response, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the start of a "counterattack with missiles and drones," confirming strikes directed at Israel.
Media reports indicated hearing explosions in Jerusalem and various areas within Israel, suggesting direct and mutual engagement between the two parties.
What is happening today represents a qualitative shift, as the escalation is no longer confined to Israel and Iran, but its impact has extended to the heart of the Arabian Gulf, whether through missile interceptions or precautionary measures in the skies.