في ضوء التطورات الإقليمية الراهنة وتداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، دعت وزارة الطيران المدني المصرية، اليوم (السبت) المسافرين إلى ضرورة مراجعة بيانات رحلاتهم والتواصل المباشر مع شركات الطيران المعنية أو من خلال القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، للتأكد من مواعيد الإقلاع والوصول وأي مستجدات قد تطرأ على جداول التشغيل.

«مصر للطيران» تتابع

وقالت الوزارة في بيان رسمي قبل قليل: «تتابع وزارة الطيران المدني الموقف أولاً بأول بالتنسيق الكامل مع الجهات المعنية داخلياً وخارجياً، وبما يضمن أعلى معايير السلامة والأمان في مجال الطيران المدني».

تداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية

وأكدت أن ذلك يأتي في ضوء التطورات الإقليمية الراهنة وتداعيات الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية الإيرانية، وما قد يترتب عليها من تأثيرات محتملة على حركة الملاحة الجوية في بعض المجالات الجوية بالمنطقة.

الخليج في قلب التصعيد

في سياق متصل، دخلت دول خليجية اليوم دائرة التأثر المباشر بالتصعيد العسكري في المنطقة، بعدما دوت صفارات الإنذار في البحرين، وأُعلن عن اعتراض صاروخ في قطر، فيما قررت الإمارات إغلاقاً مؤقتاً وجزئياً لمجالها الجوي، كما شهدت البحرين وقوع انفجارات قرب الجفير واستهداف مركز الأسطول الخامس، على خلفية الهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني المضاد عقب الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية داخل إيران.

عملية عسكرية أمريكية إسرائيلية ضد إيران

وجاءت التطورات الخليجية بعد ساعات من العملية العسكرية التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في إيران، وهي ضربات عسكرية واسعة استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، شملت منشآت عسكرية وصاروخية، بحسب بيانات أمريكية وإسرائيلية.

وفي المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني بدء «هجوم مضاد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات»، مؤكداً توجيه ضربات باتجاه إسرائيل.

وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بسماع دوي انفجارات في القدس ومناطق مختلفة داخل إسرائيل، ما يشير إلى انخراط مباشر ومتبادل بين الطرفين.

وما يحدث اليوم يمثل تحولاً نوعياً، إذ لم يعد التصعيد محصوراً بين إسرائيل وإيران، بل امتد تأثيره إلى قلب الخليج العربي، سواء عبر اعتراضات صاروخية أو إجراءات احترازية في الأجواء.