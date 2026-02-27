وداعاً للمكبات.. مشروع ألماني يجمع بين إدارة النفايات ومكافحة التغير المناخي

In a promising scientific development that combines waste management and climate change mitigation, German researchers are developing an innovative technology that transforms bottom ash from municipal waste incineration, resulting from the burning of household garbage, into an environmentally friendly building material capable of permanently absorbing and storing carbon dioxide, thus turning previously hazardous waste into a valuable resource that contributes to reducing emissions and replacing natural raw materials.

The project is led by the Waste Management Association of Bergisch in partnership with researchers from the Cologne University of Applied Sciences and RWTH Aachen University, and experiments are currently being conducted at the Leibniz Waste Management Center near the city of Lindlar.



The mechanism of the new technology relies on accelerated carbonization, which is a natural chemical reaction that occurs between alkaline metals in the ash, such as calcium and magnesium, and carbon dioxide gas, to form stable carbonates that remain trapped forever within the material.

The ash is exposed to a stream of CO₂ that can come from industrial exhaust gases, and the gas chemically binds to the ash, reducing its carbon content and improving its mechanical properties.

This produces a safe and stable material that can be used as a substitute for sand or gravel in concrete, or as a base material in road construction, or even as a component in the production of concrete itself.

Professor Björn Siebert, a civil engineering professor at the Cologne University of Applied Sciences, confirmed that “the mineral compounds in the bottom ash of the incinerator are capable of absorbing CO₂ and binding it permanently through the carbonization process, which aims to develop an effective practical method, and then test the suitability of the final product for use in road construction or concrete production.”

Environmental and economic background: Germany incinerates millions of tons of municipal waste annually in waste-to-energy incinerators, resulting in large quantities of ash—part of which is classified as hazardous waste or sent to landfills.

The concrete industry is responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, most of which comes from clinker production.

Successful large-scale implementation of the technology will achieve dual benefits: reducing the volume of waste deposited in landfills and recycling it.

Transforming building materials from a source of emissions into a “carbon trap,” making some applications carbon negative.

The project is currently in the experimental phase, with the establishment of a pilot technical station at the Leibniz Center to test different carbonization methods on ash provided by industrial partners.