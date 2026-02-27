في تطور علمي واعد يجمع بين إدارة النفايات ومكافحة التغير المناخي، يطور باحثون ألمان تقنية مبتكرة تحول رماد قاع محارق النفايات البلدية الناتج عن حرق القمامة المنزلية إلى مادة بناء صديقة للبيئة قادرة على امتصاص وتخزين ثاني أكسيد الكربون بشكل دائم، مما يحول نفايات خطرة سابقاً إلى مورد قيّم يساهم في تقليل الانبعاثات واستبدال المواد الخام الطبيعية.

ويقود المشروع جمعية إدارة النفايات في بيرغيش بالشراكة مع باحثين من جامعة كولونيا للعلوم التطبيقية، وجامعة RWTH آخن، ويتم تنفيذ التجارب حالياً في مركز إدارة النفايات ليبه قرب مدينة ليندلار.
وداعاً للمكبات.. مشروع ألماني يجمع بين إدارة النفايات ومكافحة التغير المناخي

وتعتمد آلية التقنية الجديدة على الكربنة المعجلة، وهي تفاعل كيميائي طبيعي يحدث بين المعادن القلوية في الرماد مثل الكالسيوم والمغنيسيوم وغاز ثاني أكسيد الكربون، لتكوين كربونات مستقرة تبقى محبوسة إلى الأبد داخل المادة.

ويُعرض الرماد لتيار من CO₂ الذي يمكن أن يكون من غازات العادم الصناعية، ويرتبط الغاز كيميائياً بالرماد، مما يقلل من محتواه الكربوني ويحسّن خصائصه الميكانيكية.

وينتج مادة آمنة ومستقرة يمكن استخدامها كبديل للرمل أو الحصى في الخرسانة، أو كمادة أساسية في بناء الطرق، أو حتى كمكون في إنتاج الخرسانة نفسها.

وأكد البروفيسور بيورن سيبرت، أستاذ الهندسة المدنية في جامعة كولونيا للعلوم التطبيقية أن «المركبات المعدنية في رماد قاع المحرقة قادرة على امتصاص CO₂ وربطه بشكل دائم عبر عملية الكربنة، والتي تهدف إلى تطوير طريقة عملية فعالة، ثم اختبار مدى صلاحية المنتج النهائي للاستخدام في بناء الطرق أو إنتاج الخرسانة».

الخلفية البيئية والاقتصادية تحرق ألمانيا سنوياً ملايين الأطنان من النفايات البلدية في محارق تحويل النفايات إلى طاقة، مما ينتج كميات كبيرة من الرماد – يُصنف جزء منه كمخلفات خطرة أو يُرسل إلى المكبات.

صناعة الخرسانة مسؤولة عن نحو 8% من الانبعاثات العالمية لثاني أكسيد الكربون، معظمها من إنتاج الكلنكر.

نجاح التقنية على نطاق واسع سيحقق فوائد مزدوجة تقليل حجم النفايات المودعة في المكبات وإعادة تدويرها.

تحويل مواد البناء من مصدر انبعاثات إلى «مصيدة كربون»، مما يجعل بعض التطبيقات كربون سالبة (Carbon-Negative).

يجري المشروع حالياً في مرحلة تجريبية، مع إنشاء محطة تجريبية فنية في مركز ليبه لاختبار طرق الكربنة المختلفة على رماد مقدم من شركاء صناعيين.