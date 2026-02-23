واقعة صادمة في عالم الطيران.. رحلة لـ«لوفتهانزا» تتحول إلى كابوس لركابها

The Munich International Airport witnessed a shocking incident in the aviation world, as 123 passengers on a Lufthansa flight from Munich to Copenhagen spent an entire night inside the aircraft on the airport runway after the flight was canceled due to heavy snowfall and a nighttime operating ban, along with the unavailability of buses to transport them to the main terminal.

According to Danish and German media reports, flight LH2446 on an Airbus A320neo was scheduled to take off at 21:30 last Thursday, but the heavy snow caused consecutive delays, then the passengers were moved to a remote parking area, and finally, the flight was canceled just before midnight due to nighttime operating restrictions at the airport.

The company attempted to provide buses to return the passengers to the terminal, but most ground service staff, including bus drivers, had left for their homes after the daily operations were closed, forcing the passengers to spend the entire night inside the aircraft until around six in the morning, with a severe shortage of food, drinks, blankets, and comfort.

Lufthansa stated in a later announcement that the main reason was "a lack of ground bus capacity" due to the bad weather, and that the planes had to return to remote parking areas far from the terminal. They confirmed that the incident affected about 500 passengers on five impacted flights.

The incident sparked widespread anger among the passengers, who described it as a "nightmare," especially since the short-haul aircraft did not have adequate supplies for a long stay.

Munich Airport imposes a strict nighttime operating ban from midnight to 6 AM for environmental reasons such as noise and safety, with limited exceptions that are not always applied in cases of bad weather.