شهد مطار ميونخ الدولي واقعة صادمة في عالم الطيران، إذ قضى 123 راكباً على متن رحلة لوفتهانزا من ميونيخ إلى كوبنهاغن ليلة كاملة داخل الطائرة على مدرج المطار، بعد إلغاء الرحلة بسبب الثلوج الغزيرة وحظر التشغيل الليلي، وعدم توفر حافلات لنقلهم إلى المبنى الرئيسي.

ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية دنماركية وألمانية، كانت الرحلة LH2446 على متن إيرباص A320neo مجدولة للإقلاع الساعة 21:30 يوم الخميس الماضي، لكن الثلوج الكثيفة تسببت في تأخيرات متتالية، ثم نقل الركاب إلى موقف بعيد، وأخيراً إلغاء الرحلة قبل منتصف الليل مباشرة بسبب قيود التشغيل الليلي في المطار.

واقعة صادمة في عالم الطيران.. رحلة لـ«لوفتهانزا» تتحول إلى كابوس لركابها

وحاولت الشركة توفير حافلات لإعادة الركاب إلى الصالة، لكن معظم موظفي الخدمات الأرضية بما في ذلك سائقو الحافلات كانوا قد غادروا إلى منازلهم بعد إغلاق العمليات اليومية، مما اضطر الركاب لقضاء الليل كاملاً داخل الطائرة حتى الساعة السادسة صباحاً تقريباً، مع نقص حاد في الطعام، الشراب، البطانيات، والراحة.

وقالت لوفتهانزا في بيان لاحق إن السبب الرئيسي كان «نقص سعة الحافلات الأرضية» بسبب الطقس السيئ، وأن الطائرات اضطرت للعودة إلى مواقف خارجية بعيدة عن المبنى، وأكدت أن الحادثة أثرت على نحو 500 راكب في خمس رحلات متضررة.

وأثارت الحادثة غضباً واسعاً بين الركاب، الذين وصفوها بـ«الكابوس»، خصوصاً أن الطائرة قصيرة المدى لا تحتوي على إمدادات كافية للإقامة الطويلة.

ويفرض مطار ميونيخ حظراً تشغيلياً ليلاً صارماً من الساعة 12 منتصف الليل حتى الساعة 6 صباحاً لأسباب بيئية مثل الضوضاء والسلامة، مع استثناءات محدودة لا تُطبق دائماً في حالات الطقس السيئ.