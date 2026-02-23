An American expert warned that chronic stress may contribute to the worsening of cancer, noting that practicing meditation or yoga can help patients mitigate its negative effects and support the treatment process.

Dr. Kimberly Bussy, a professor at Midwestern University in Arizona, stated that psychological stress is a contributing factor in the development of cancer and affects patients' responses to treatment.

Stress Hormone Disorder in Cancer Patients

In a study presented by Dr. Bussy, in collaboration with medical student Cassidy Kennedy, during the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference in Phoenix, Arizona, fluctuations in cortisol, the "stress" hormone, were analyzed throughout the day in cancer patients and healthy individuals. In healthy people, cortisol levels peak in the morning and gradually decline to their lowest levels by evening; however, in cancer patients, it remains elevated continuously over 24 hours.

According to the study, this sustained elevation gives cancer cells a greater ability to become more resilient, harder to treat, and more likely to spread throughout the body.

The data also showed that cortisol increases the "stemness" of cancer cells, meaning their ability to adapt and change, in addition to enhancing their resistance to certain chemotherapy drugs and their ability to migrate to other tissues. Laboratory experiments indicated that these changes may be permanent and do not subside even if stress levels decrease later.

Recommendations for Stress Management

Bussy emphasized that patients should, as much as possible, follow stress management strategies generally recommended by experts, such as exercising regularly, spending time in nature, and adopting mindfulness practices like journaling, meditation, and deep breathing exercises, in addition to following a healthy diet and getting adequate sleep.

She added, "Starting and ending the day with practices that reduce stress can enhance a resilient mindset in the morning and improve sleep quality at night."

She explained that some treatment institutions have begun to include psychological counseling sessions and support groups in cancer treatment plans, based on the results of this and similar research.

She stressed that having cancer is, in itself, a psychologically taxing experience, making it crucial to reduce additional stresses in daily life and develop effective coping mechanisms, asserting that "stress cannot be completely eliminated."

She also noted that spending time with friends and family—even without a specific activity—can have a tangible positive effect on alleviating psychological pressure.

Cats May Help in Understanding Cancer

In a related scientific context, researchers recently announced a groundbreaking study examining various types of cancer in domestic cats, revealing genetic changes that may contribute to the development of treatments for both humans and animals.

The study, which analyzed tumors in about 500 pet cats across five countries, showed that the genetic mechanisms driving cancer development in cats are similar to those found in humans, including similarities between breast cancers in cats and their human counterparts, which may open the door to developing treatments targeting these shared changes.