حذّرت خبيرة أمريكية من أن التوتر المزمن قد يسهم في تفاقم مرض السرطان، مشيرة إلى أن ممارسة التأمل أو اليوغا يمكن أن تساعد المرضى في الحد من تأثيراته السلبية ودعم مسار العلاج.

وقالت الأستاذة في جامعة ميدويسترن بولاية أريزونا الدكتورة كيمبرلي بوسي إن الضغط النفسي يُعد عاملاً مساهماً في تطور السرطان، كما يؤثر في استجابة المرضى للعلاج.

اضطراب هرمون التوتر لدى مرضى السرطان

وفي دراسة قدمتها الدكتورة بوسي، بالتعاون مع الطالبة الطبية كاسيدي كينيدي، خلال مؤتمر الجمعية الأمريكية لتقدم العلوم (AAAS) في فينيكس بأريزونا، تم تحليل تقلبات مستويات هرمون «التوتر» الكورتيزول على مدار اليوم لدى مرضى السرطان، وفي الأشخاص الأصحاء، يصل الكورتيزول إلى أعلى مستوياته صباحاً وينخفض تدريجياً حتى يصل إلى أدنى مستوياته مساءً، لكن لدى مرضى السرطان يبقى مرتفعاً بشكل مستمر طوال الـ24 ساعة.

وبحسب الدراسة، فإن هذا الارتفاع المستدام يمنح الخلايا السرطانية قدرة أكبر على التحول لتصبح أكثر صلابة، وأصعب في العلاج، وأكثر قابلية للانتشار في الجسم.

كما أظهرت البيانات أن الكورتيزول يزيد من «جذعية» الخلايا السرطانية، أي قدرتها على التكيف والتغير، إضافة إلى تعزيز قدرتها على مقاومة بعض أدوية العلاج الكيميائي والانتقال إلى أنسجة أخرى، وأشارت تجارب مخبرية إلى أن هذه التغيرات قد تكون دائمة، ولا تزول حتى إذا انخفض مستوى التوتر لاحقاً.

توصيات لإدارة التوتر

وأكدت بوسي أن المرضى ينبغي لهم -بقدر الإمكان- اتباع إستراتيجيات إدارة التوتر التي ينصح بها الخبراء عموماً، مثل ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، وقضاء الوقت في الطبيعة، وتبني ممارسات اليقظة الذهنية كالتدوين والتأمل وتمارين التنفس العميق، إضافة إلى اتباع نظام غذائي صحي والحصول على قسط كافٍ من النوم.

وأضافت: «يمكن أن يساعد بدء اليوم وإنهاؤه بممارسات تقلل التوتر في تعزيز حالة ذهنية مرنة صباحاً، وتحسين جودة النوم ليلاً».

وأوضحت أن بعض المؤسسات العلاجية باتت تُدرج جلسات الإرشاد النفسي ومجموعات الدعم ضمن خطط علاج السرطان، استناداً إلى نتائج هذه الأبحاث وأخرى مشابهة.

وشددت على أن الإصابة بالسرطان بحد ذاتها تجربة مرهقة نفسياً، ما يجعل تقليل الضغوط الإضافية في الحياة اليومية وتطوير آليات فعالة للتكيف أمراً بالغ الأهمية، مؤكدة أنه «لا يمكن القضاء على التوتر بالكامل».

كما أشارت إلى أن قضاء الوقت مع الأصدقاء والعائلة -حتى دون نشاط محدد- يمكن أن يكون له أثر إيجابي ملموس في تخفيف الضغط النفسي.

القطط قد تساعد في فهم السرطان

وفي سياق علمي متصل، أعلن باحثون أخيراً، عن دراسة رائدة تناولت أنواعاً متعددة من السرطان لدى القطط المنزلية، وكشفت تغيرات جينية قد تسهم في تطوير علاجات لكل من البشر والحيوانات.

وأظهرت الدراسة، التي حللت أوراماً لدى نحو 500 قطة أليفة في 5 دول، أن الآليات الجينية المحفزة لنشوء السرطان لدى القطط تتشابه مع تلك الموجودة لدى البشر، بما في ذلك أوجه تشابه بين سرطانات الثدي لدى القطط ونظيرتها البشرية، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام تطوير علاجات تستهدف هذه التغيرات المشتركة.