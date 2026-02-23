حذّرت خبيرة أمريكية من أن التوتر المزمن قد يسهم في تفاقم مرض السرطان، مشيرة إلى أن ممارسة التأمل أو اليوغا يمكن أن تساعد المرضى في الحد من تأثيراته السلبية ودعم مسار العلاج.
وقالت الأستاذة في جامعة ميدويسترن بولاية أريزونا الدكتورة كيمبرلي بوسي إن الضغط النفسي يُعد عاملاً مساهماً في تطور السرطان، كما يؤثر في استجابة المرضى للعلاج.
اضطراب هرمون التوتر لدى مرضى السرطان
وفي دراسة قدمتها الدكتورة بوسي، بالتعاون مع الطالبة الطبية كاسيدي كينيدي، خلال مؤتمر الجمعية الأمريكية لتقدم العلوم (AAAS) في فينيكس بأريزونا، تم تحليل تقلبات مستويات هرمون «التوتر» الكورتيزول على مدار اليوم لدى مرضى السرطان، وفي الأشخاص الأصحاء، يصل الكورتيزول إلى أعلى مستوياته صباحاً وينخفض تدريجياً حتى يصل إلى أدنى مستوياته مساءً، لكن لدى مرضى السرطان يبقى مرتفعاً بشكل مستمر طوال الـ24 ساعة.
وبحسب الدراسة، فإن هذا الارتفاع المستدام يمنح الخلايا السرطانية قدرة أكبر على التحول لتصبح أكثر صلابة، وأصعب في العلاج، وأكثر قابلية للانتشار في الجسم.
كما أظهرت البيانات أن الكورتيزول يزيد من «جذعية» الخلايا السرطانية، أي قدرتها على التكيف والتغير، إضافة إلى تعزيز قدرتها على مقاومة بعض أدوية العلاج الكيميائي والانتقال إلى أنسجة أخرى، وأشارت تجارب مخبرية إلى أن هذه التغيرات قد تكون دائمة، ولا تزول حتى إذا انخفض مستوى التوتر لاحقاً.
توصيات لإدارة التوتر
وأكدت بوسي أن المرضى ينبغي لهم -بقدر الإمكان- اتباع إستراتيجيات إدارة التوتر التي ينصح بها الخبراء عموماً، مثل ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، وقضاء الوقت في الطبيعة، وتبني ممارسات اليقظة الذهنية كالتدوين والتأمل وتمارين التنفس العميق، إضافة إلى اتباع نظام غذائي صحي والحصول على قسط كافٍ من النوم.
وأضافت: «يمكن أن يساعد بدء اليوم وإنهاؤه بممارسات تقلل التوتر في تعزيز حالة ذهنية مرنة صباحاً، وتحسين جودة النوم ليلاً».
وأوضحت أن بعض المؤسسات العلاجية باتت تُدرج جلسات الإرشاد النفسي ومجموعات الدعم ضمن خطط علاج السرطان، استناداً إلى نتائج هذه الأبحاث وأخرى مشابهة.
وشددت على أن الإصابة بالسرطان بحد ذاتها تجربة مرهقة نفسياً، ما يجعل تقليل الضغوط الإضافية في الحياة اليومية وتطوير آليات فعالة للتكيف أمراً بالغ الأهمية، مؤكدة أنه «لا يمكن القضاء على التوتر بالكامل».
كما أشارت إلى أن قضاء الوقت مع الأصدقاء والعائلة -حتى دون نشاط محدد- يمكن أن يكون له أثر إيجابي ملموس في تخفيف الضغط النفسي.
القطط قد تساعد في فهم السرطان
وفي سياق علمي متصل، أعلن باحثون أخيراً، عن دراسة رائدة تناولت أنواعاً متعددة من السرطان لدى القطط المنزلية، وكشفت تغيرات جينية قد تسهم في تطوير علاجات لكل من البشر والحيوانات.
وأظهرت الدراسة، التي حللت أوراماً لدى نحو 500 قطة أليفة في 5 دول، أن الآليات الجينية المحفزة لنشوء السرطان لدى القطط تتشابه مع تلك الموجودة لدى البشر، بما في ذلك أوجه تشابه بين سرطانات الثدي لدى القطط ونظيرتها البشرية، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام تطوير علاجات تستهدف هذه التغيرات المشتركة.
An American expert warned that chronic stress may contribute to the worsening of cancer, noting that practicing meditation or yoga can help patients mitigate its negative effects and support the treatment process.
Dr. Kimberly Bussy, a professor at Midwestern University in Arizona, stated that psychological stress is a contributing factor in the development of cancer and affects patients' responses to treatment.
Stress Hormone Disorder in Cancer Patients
In a study presented by Dr. Bussy, in collaboration with medical student Cassidy Kennedy, during the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference in Phoenix, Arizona, fluctuations in cortisol, the "stress" hormone, were analyzed throughout the day in cancer patients and healthy individuals. In healthy people, cortisol levels peak in the morning and gradually decline to their lowest levels by evening; however, in cancer patients, it remains elevated continuously over 24 hours.
According to the study, this sustained elevation gives cancer cells a greater ability to become more resilient, harder to treat, and more likely to spread throughout the body.
The data also showed that cortisol increases the "stemness" of cancer cells, meaning their ability to adapt and change, in addition to enhancing their resistance to certain chemotherapy drugs and their ability to migrate to other tissues. Laboratory experiments indicated that these changes may be permanent and do not subside even if stress levels decrease later.
Recommendations for Stress Management
Bussy emphasized that patients should, as much as possible, follow stress management strategies generally recommended by experts, such as exercising regularly, spending time in nature, and adopting mindfulness practices like journaling, meditation, and deep breathing exercises, in addition to following a healthy diet and getting adequate sleep.
She added, "Starting and ending the day with practices that reduce stress can enhance a resilient mindset in the morning and improve sleep quality at night."
She explained that some treatment institutions have begun to include psychological counseling sessions and support groups in cancer treatment plans, based on the results of this and similar research.
She stressed that having cancer is, in itself, a psychologically taxing experience, making it crucial to reduce additional stresses in daily life and develop effective coping mechanisms, asserting that "stress cannot be completely eliminated."
She also noted that spending time with friends and family—even without a specific activity—can have a tangible positive effect on alleviating psychological pressure.
Cats May Help in Understanding Cancer
In a related scientific context, researchers recently announced a groundbreaking study examining various types of cancer in domestic cats, revealing genetic changes that may contribute to the development of treatments for both humans and animals.
The study, which analyzed tumors in about 500 pet cats across five countries, showed that the genetic mechanisms driving cancer development in cats are similar to those found in humans, including similarities between breast cancers in cats and their human counterparts, which may open the door to developing treatments targeting these shared changes.