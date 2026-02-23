British media reports have revealed that elements of the London police were tasked with providing security protection for Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, during his attendance at a dinner held inside the home of the late American businessman Jeffrey Epstein in New York in 2010.

The Sunday Times reported that it had reviewed emails within what is known as the Epstein files, detailing arrangements for the prince's stay at Epstein's home in December 2010, accompanied by two protection officers from the British Metropolitan Police.

According to one of the emails sent on the eve of the event, titled "Security for the Party," one staff member informed Epstein that the officers "had received instructions at the door," referring to the security arrangements for the party.

These developments come after the police announced on Friday that they had contacted former protection officers who worked within Prince Andrew's protection team, urging anyone with allegations related to sexual crimes associated with Epstein to come forward. The police clarified that they had not detected any misconduct on the part of the protection officers so far.

In a separate context, Prince Andrew was stopped on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of another investigation, before being released later while the investigation continued, following his detention for more than 10 hours by the police.

The arrest is linked to allegations that he sent confidential government documents to Epstein during his time as a trade envoy, and the Thames Valley Police stated that they continued, on Sunday, to search his former residence in Windsor as part of the ongoing investigations.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, while also expressing regret over his previous relationship with him.

In 2022, he reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit filed against him in the United States by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor at properties owned by Epstein or his associates, and Andrew has categorically denied ever meeting her.