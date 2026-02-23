كشفت تقارير إعلامية بريطانية أن عناصر من شرطة لندن كُلّفوا بتوفير الحماية الأمنية للأمير أندرو ماونتباتن وندسور، الشقيق الأصغر للملك تشارلز، خلال مشاركته في حفل عشاء أُقيم داخل منزل رجل الأعمال الأمريكي الراحل جيفري إبستين، في نيويورك عام 2010.

وذكرت صحيفة The Sunday Times أنها اطلعت على رسائل إلكترونية ضمن ما يُعرف بملفات إبستين، تتضمن تفاصيل ترتيبات إقامة الأمير في منزل إبستين خلال ديسمبر 2010، برفقة اثنين من ضباط الحماية التابعين لشرطة العاصمة البريطانية (ميتروبوليتان).

وبحسب إحدى الرسائل التي أُرسلت عشية المناسبة وتحمل عنوان «الأمن للحفل»، أبلغ أحد الموظفين إبستين بأن الضابطين «تلقيا التعليمات عند الباب»، في إشارة إلى الترتيبات الأمنية الخاصة بالحفل.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد إعلان الشرطة، يوم الجمعة، أنها تواصلت مع ضباط الحماية السابقين الذين عملوا ضمن فريق حماية الأمير أندرو، داعيةً أي شخص لديه ادعاءات تتعلق بجرائم جنسية مرتبطة بإبستين إلى التقدم بها، وأوضحت الشرطة أنها لم ترصد حتى الآن أي مخالفات من جانب عناصر الحماية.

وفي سياق منفصل، أُوقف الأمير أندرو، الخميس، للاشتباه في سوء السلوك في المنصب العام ضمن تحقيق آخر، قبل أن يُفرج عنه لاحقًا مع استمرار التحقيق، وذلك بعد احتجازه لأكثر من 10 ساعات من قبل الشرطة.

وترتبط عملية التوقيف بادعاءات تفيد بأنه أرسل وثائق حكومية سرية إلى إبستين خلال فترة عمله مبعوثًا تجاريًا، وذكرت شرطة وادي التايمز أنها واصلت، الأحد، تفتيش قصره السابق في وندسور ضمن إطار التحقيقات الجارية.

وكان الأمير أندرو قد نفى مرارًا ارتكاب أي مخالفات تتعلق بإبستين، معربًا في الوقت نفسه عن أسفه لعلاقته السابقة به.

وفي عام 2022، توصل إلى تسوية في دعوى مدنية أقيمت ضده في الولايات المتحدة من قبل الراحلة فيرجينيا جوفري، التي اتهمته بالاعتداء عليها جنسيًا عندما كانت قاصرًا في ممتلكات تعود لإبستين أو لمقربين منه، ونفى أندرو بشكل قاطع لقاءها من الأساس.