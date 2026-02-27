في مشهد فوضوي خلال مباراة إنتر ميامي الأمريكي الودية ضد إنديبندينتي ديل فالي الإكوادوري، التي أُقيمت في بورتوريكو مساء (الخميس)، سقط النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي أرضاً بعد اقتحام عدد من المشجعين أرضية الملعب.

هدف وهتافات مدوية

وسجّل ميسي هدفاً من ركلة جزاء في فوز إنتر ميامي بهدفين مقابل هدف، وسمع هتافات مدوية في كل مرة لمس فيها الكرة.

ومع اقتراب نهاية المباراة، اقتحم عدد من المشجعين أرض الملعب، ووصل اثنان منهم إلى نجم الأرجنتين الفائز بكأس العالم، وتمكنا من التقاط صورة سيلفي معه قبل نهاية اللقاء.

ميسي يسقط أرضاً

لكن مشجعاً آخر اقتحم أرضية الملعب وتشبث بالنجم الأرجنتيني حتى أسقطه أرضاً، قبل أن يتدخل الأمن وينهي المشهد الفوضوي وسط استياء ميسي، وذلك قبل دقائق قليلة من صافرة النهاية.