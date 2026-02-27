In a chaotic scene during the friendly match between American Inter Miami and Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, held in Puerto Rico on Thursday evening, Argentine star Lionel Messi fell to the ground after a number of fans stormed the pitch.

Goal and Thunderous Cheers

Messi scored a goal from a penalty in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory, and thunderous cheers were heard every time he touched the ball.

As the match neared its end, several fans invaded the pitch, with two of them reaching the World Cup-winning star and managing to take a selfie with him before the match concluded.

Messi Falls to the Ground

However, another fan stormed the pitch and clung to the Argentine star, bringing him down to the ground, before security intervened to end the chaotic scene amid Messi's displeasure, just a few minutes before the final whistle.