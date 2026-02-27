في مشهد فوضوي خلال مباراة إنتر ميامي الأمريكي الودية ضد إنديبندينتي ديل فالي الإكوادوري، التي أُقيمت في بورتوريكو مساء (الخميس)، سقط النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي أرضاً بعد اقتحام عدد من المشجعين أرضية الملعب.
هدف وهتافات مدوية
وسجّل ميسي هدفاً من ركلة جزاء في فوز إنتر ميامي بهدفين مقابل هدف، وسمع هتافات مدوية في كل مرة لمس فيها الكرة.
ومع اقتراب نهاية المباراة، اقتحم عدد من المشجعين أرض الملعب، ووصل اثنان منهم إلى نجم الأرجنتين الفائز بكأس العالم، وتمكنا من التقاط صورة سيلفي معه قبل نهاية اللقاء.
ميسي يسقط أرضاً
لكن مشجعاً آخر اقتحم أرضية الملعب وتشبث بالنجم الأرجنتيني حتى أسقطه أرضاً، قبل أن يتدخل الأمن وينهي المشهد الفوضوي وسط استياء ميسي، وذلك قبل دقائق قليلة من صافرة النهاية.
In a chaotic scene during the friendly match between American Inter Miami and Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, held in Puerto Rico on Thursday evening, Argentine star Lionel Messi fell to the ground after a number of fans stormed the pitch.
Goal and Thunderous Cheers
Messi scored a goal from a penalty in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory, and thunderous cheers were heard every time he touched the ball.
As the match neared its end, several fans invaded the pitch, with two of them reaching the World Cup-winning star and managing to take a selfie with him before the match concluded.
Messi Falls to the Ground
However, another fan stormed the pitch and clung to the Argentine star, bringing him down to the ground, before security intervened to end the chaotic scene amid Messi's displeasure, just a few minutes before the final whistle.