لم يكن مقتل نيميسيو روبين أوسيغويرا سيرفانتس، المعروف بلقب «إل مينتشو»، حدثًا أمنيًا عابرًا. فخلال ساعات من إعلان مقتله أمس (الأحد)، اشتعلت عدة ولايات مكسيكية بحرق مركبات وقطع طرق واشتباكات مسلحة، في مشهد عكس حجم النفوذ الذي كان يتمتع به الرجل الأخطر في عالم المخدرات بالمكسيك.

«إل مينتشو» لم يكن مجرد زعيم عصابة، بل العقل المدبر وقائد كارتل خاليسكو الجيل الجديد، أحد أعنف وأقوى التنظيمات الإجرامية في البلاد. تصدّر قوائم المطلوبين في المكسيك والولايات المتحدة، ورُصدت مكافآت بملايين الدولارات مقابل معلومات تقود إلى اعتقاله. قاد شبكة تهريب عابرة للقارات، وارتبط اسمه بالفنتانيل والكوكايين والميثامفيتامين، وبموجة عنف غير مسبوقة ضد خصومه وقوات الأمن.

فمن هو الرجل الذي وُلد في فقر ريفي بولاية ميتشواكان، قبل أن يتحول إلى أحد أخطر المطلوبين عالميًا؟ وكيف بنى إمبراطوريته التي اهتزت معها مدن بأكملها فور سقوطه

من حقول الأفوكادو إلى عرش الكارتل

وُلد أوسيغويرا عام 1966 في مجتمع ريفي فقير بولاية ميتشواكان، ونشأ في أسرة تعمل بزراعة الأفوكادو. ترك المدرسة في الصف الخامس، وبدأ في سن مبكرة بحراسة مزارع الماريجوانا، قبل أن يهاجر بشكل غير قانوني إلى كاليفورنيا في ثمانينات القرن الماضي مستخدمًا أسماءً مستعارة لإخفاء هويته.

في الولايات المتحدة، تنقّل بين الاعتقالات والترحيل. ففي عام 1992 أُدين بتهم فيدرالية تتعلق بالمخدرات، وحُكم عليه بالسجن خمس سنوات في تكساس، قبل أن يُفرج عنه بعد ثلاث سنوات ويُرحّل إلى المكسيك وهو في الثلاثين من عمره.

من شرطي إلى زعيم إمبراطورية إجرامية

بعد عودته، انضم إلى الشرطة المحلية في خاليسكو، لكنه سرعان ما غادرها ليلتحق بعالم الجريمة المنظمة عبر كارتل ميلينيو. وهناك بدأ صعوده السريع، متحالفًا لاحقًا مع كارتل سينالوا بقيادة إغناسيو «ناتشو» كورونيل.

ومع اعتقال أو مقتل قيادات بارزة في «ميلينيو»، اندلع صراع داخلي انتهى بانقسام التنظيم. قاد «إل مينتشو» أحد الأجنحة المنتصرة، وأعاد تشكيله تحت اسم «كارتل خاليسكو الجيل الجديد»، الذي سرعان ما فرض سطوته في غرب المكسيك.

مزارع أفوكادو يشعل المكسيك.. قصة «إل مينتشو»

قيادة دموية ونفوذ عابر للقارات

اكتسب «إل مينتشو» سمعة دامية بسبب هجماته العنيفة ضد الكارتلات المنافسة وقوات الأمن المكسيكية، ما وضعه في صدارة أولويات أجهزة الأمن. وتحت قيادته، توسع نشاط الكارتل ليشمل تهريب الكوكايين والميثامفيتامين والفنتانيل إلى الولايات المتحدة وأستراليا، عبر شبكات دولية معقدة.

ومنذ مطلع الألفية، راقبت إدارة مكافحة المخدرات الأمريكية (DEA) أنشطته، وأصدرت بحقه عدة لوائح اتهام في محاكم أمريكية. كما فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عقوبات عليه بموجب «قانون ملاحقة أباطرة المخدرات»، وجمّدت أصوله وأصول مقربين منه داخل الولايات المتحدة.

وفي فترة الرئاسة الثانية لدونالد ترمب، صُنّف «إل مينتشو» كـ«إرهابي عالمي مصنف بشكل خاص»، بعد إدراج الكارتل منظمة إرهابية أجنبية، على خلفية دوره في تصاعد أزمة الفنتانيل وأعمال العنف واسعة النطاق.

العائلة في قلب العاصفة

لم يكن نفوذ «إل مينتشو» محصورًا في شخصه. فقد طالت الاتهامات والاعتقالات أفرادًا من عائلته. زوجته روزاليندا غونزاليس فالنسيا اعتُقلت عام 2018 بتهمة غسل الأموال، وأُفرج عنها بكفالة مع استمرار محاكمتها.

ابنه روبين أوسيغويرا، المعروف بـ«إل مينتشيتو»، اعتُبر الرجل الثاني في الكارتل قبل اعتقاله عام 2014، ثم تسليمه إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 2020، حيث أُدين لاحقًا بتهم تتعلق بالقتل وتهريب المخدرات والأسلحة. كما اعتُقل عدد من أشقائه وأصهاره بتهم مالية وجنائية مرتبطة بالتنظيم.

نهاية مطاردة طويلة

تزعم «إل مينتشو» كارتل خاليسكو الجيل الجديد (CJNG)، التنظيم الإجرامي الذي تحوّل خلال سنوات قليلة إلى قوة عابرة للحدود، تنافس أعتى كارتلات المخدرات في أمريكا اللاتينية. وقد عرضت واشنطن مكافأة تصل إلى 15 مليون دولار، فيما خصصت مكسيكو سيتي 300 مليون بيزو مقابل معلومات تقود إلى اعتقاله.

ظل «إل مينتشو» لسنوات يتخفّى في المناطق الريفية بين خاليسكو وميتشواكان وولايات مجاورة، تحت حماية مسلحين مدربين عسكريًا. لكن العملية العسكرية التي أنهت حياته أمس (الأحد) وضعت حدًا لواحدة من أطول وأعقد المطاردات الأمنية في تاريخ المكسيك الحديث.

وبرحيله، يُطوى فصل دموي من تاريخ الجريمة المنظمة.