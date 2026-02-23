مزارع أفوكادو يشعل المكسيك.. قصة «إل مينتشو»

The killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known by the nickname "El Mencho," was not a fleeting security event. Within hours of announcing his death yesterday (Sunday), several Mexican states erupted in vehicle burnings, road blockades, and armed clashes, reflecting the extent of the influence held by the most dangerous man in Mexico's drug world.

"El Mencho" was not just a gang leader; he was the mastermind and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful criminal organizations in the country. He topped the wanted lists in Mexico and the United States, with millions of dollars in rewards offered for information leading to his capture. He led a transcontinental smuggling network and was associated with fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as an unprecedented wave of violence against his rivals and security forces.

So who is the man who was born into rural poverty in the state of Michoacán, before becoming one of the most wanted criminals globally? How did he build his empire, which shook entire cities upon his downfall?

From avocado fields to the cartel throne

Oseguera was born in 1966 in a poor rural community in Michoacán, growing up in a family that worked in avocado farming. He dropped out of school in the fifth grade and began at an early age guarding marijuana farms, before illegally migrating to California in the 1980s using aliases to hide his identity.

In the United States, he moved between arrests and deportations. In 1992, he was convicted of federal drug-related charges and sentenced to five years in prison in Texas, before being released after three years and deported back to Mexico at the age of thirty.

From police officer to leader of a criminal empire

After his return, he joined the local police in Jalisco, but soon left to enter the world of organized crime through the Milenio Cartel. There, he began his rapid rise, later allying with the Sinaloa Cartel led by Ignacio "Nacho" Coronel.

With the arrest or killing of prominent leaders in "Milenio," an internal conflict erupted, resulting in a split within the organization. "El Mencho" led one of the victorious factions and restructured it under the name "Jalisco New Generation Cartel," which quickly asserted its dominance in western Mexico.

Bloody leadership and transcontinental influence

"El Mencho" gained a bloody reputation due to his violent attacks against rival cartels and Mexican security forces, placing him at the top of security priorities. Under his leadership, the cartel expanded its activities to include smuggling cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States and Australia, through complex international networks.

Since the early 2000s, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) monitored his activities, issuing multiple indictments against him in U.S. courts. The U.S. Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on him under the "Kingpin Act," freezing his assets and those of his associates within the United States.

During Donald Trump's second presidency, "El Mencho" was classified as a "specially designated global terrorist," following the cartel's designation as a foreign terrorist organization, due to his role in the escalating fentanyl crisis and widespread violence.

Family at the center of the storm

The influence of "El Mencho" was not limited to himself. Accusations and arrests extended to family members. His wife, Rosalinda González Valencia, was arrested in 2018 on money laundering charges and was released on bail while her trial continued.

His son Rubén Oseguera, known as "El Menchit," was considered the second-in-command of the cartel before his arrest in 2014, and later extradited to the United States in 2020, where he was subsequently convicted on charges related to murder, drug trafficking, and weapons. Several of his brothers and in-laws were also arrested on financial and criminal charges linked to the organization.

The end of a long pursuit

"El Mencho" led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a criminal organization that transformed within a few years into a cross-border force, competing with the most powerful drug cartels in Latin America. Washington offered a reward of up to $15 million, while Mexico City allocated 300 million pesos for information leading to his capture.

For years, "El Mencho" hid in rural areas between Jalisco and Michoacán and neighboring states, under the protection of military-trained armed men. However, the military operation that ended his life yesterday (Sunday) put an end to one of the longest and most complex security pursuits in modern Mexican history.

With his departure, a bloody chapter in the history of organized crime is closed.