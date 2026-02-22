Rescue teams in the state of California, USA, managed to recover the bodies of nine skiers who died four days ago in an avalanche, after heavy snowfall hindered search operations.

Authorities reported that the search team found the bodies of eight victims, in addition to another person who had been missing since the avalanche on Tuesday at the summit of "Castle Peak" near Lake Tahoe, while the ninth victim was found relatively close to the others, but limited visibility prevented locating him at the time of the avalanche.

Authorities explained that the recovery operations were halted for several days due to the heavy snow and the risk of further avalanches, before resuming yesterday morning, Saturday, with the participation of National Guard helicopters and highway patrols, which transported the bodies via helicopters to trucks equipped to move over the snow to take them to safe areas.

Data from the National Avalanche Center indicates that between 25 and 30 people die annually in the United States due to these incidents, while the same area recorded a fatality last January due to a similar avalanche.