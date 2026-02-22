تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية، من انتشال جثث تسعة متزلجين لقوا حتفهم قبل أربعة أيام في انهيار جليدي، بعد أن أعاقت عمليات البحث كثافة تساقط الثلوج.

وأفادت السلطات بأن فريق البحث عثر على جثث ثمانية ضحايا، بالإضافة إلى شخص آخر كان مفقودا منذ انهيار يوم الثلاثاء على قمة «كاسل بيك» بالقرب من بحيرة تاهو، فيما تم العثور على الضحية التاسعة في مكان قريب نسبيا من الآخرين، لكن الرؤية المحدودة حالت دون تحديد موقعه وقت الانهيار.

وأوضحت السلطات أن عمليات انتشال الجثث توقفت لعدة أيام بسبب الثلوج الكثيفة وخطر حدوث المزيد من الانهيارات الجليدية، قبل أن تستأنف صباح أمس السبت بمشاركة مروحيات الحرس الوطني ودورية الطرق السريعة، حيث نقلت الجثث عبر مروحيات إلى شاحنات مجهزة للتحرك فوق الثلوج لنقلها إلى مناطق آمنة.

وتشير بيانات المركز الوطني للانهيارات الجليدية إلى أن ما بين 25 و30 شخصا يلقون حتفهم سنويا في الولايات المتحدة جراء هذه الحوادث، في حين سجلت المنطقة نفسها حادثة وفاة في يناير الماضي إثر انهيار مماثل.