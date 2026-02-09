كشفت دراسة طبية حديثة، أن الاضطرابات الواسعة التي رافقت جائحة «كوفيد 19»، أسهمت في تراجع فرص البقاء على قيد الحياة لدى مرضى السرطان على المدى القصير، بعدما أثّرت الجائحة في مسارات التشخيص والعلاج والخدمات الصحية المرتبطة بالأورام، وفق ما نُشر في مجلة غاما أونكولوجي الطبية المتخصصة. وأوضحت الدراسة، المموّلة من الحكومة الاتحادية في الولايات المتحدة، أن المرضى الذين شُخّصت إصابتهم بالسرطان خلال عامي 2020 و2021 سجّلوا معدلات بقاء أقل مقارنةً بمن شُخّصوا بين عامي 2015 و2019، سواء في المراحل المبكرة أو المتقدمة من المرض، ما يعكس أثر التعطّل الصحي الذي فرضته الجائحة على منظومة الرعاية بأكملها. ورغم أن فايروس كورونا نفسه يُعد خطراً مباشراً على المرضى ذوي المناعة الضعيفة، فإن الباحثين عمدوا إلى استبعاد الوفيات الناتجة أساساً عن العدوى، بهدف قياس التأثير غير المباشر للجائحة، ليتبيّن أن اضطراب الخدمات الطبية وتأجيل الفحوصات والإجراءات العلاجية كان عاملاً مرجحاً في زيادة الوفيات، بحسب ما أشار إليه المؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة تود بوروس من جامعة كنتاكي.

كما دفعت ضغوط الجائحة كثيراً من المرضى إلى تأجيل الفحوصات الدورية، مثل تنظير القولون وتصوير الثدي وفحوصات الرئة، في وقت كانت فيه المستشفيات منشغلة بتدفق حالات «كوفيد 19»، خصوصاً خلال عام 2020، وهو ما انعكس لاحقاً على نتائج البقاء قصيرة الأمد لدى المصابين بالأورام.