A recent medical study revealed that the widespread disruptions accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a decline in short-term survival rates for cancer patients, as the pandemic affected diagnostic and treatment pathways and health services related to tumors, according to what was published in the specialized journal Gamma Oncology. The study, funded by the federal government in the United States, indicated that patients diagnosed with cancer during 2020 and 2021 recorded lower survival rates compared to those diagnosed between 2015 and 2019, whether in the early or advanced stages of the disease, reflecting the impact of the health disruption imposed by the pandemic on the entire healthcare system. Although the coronavirus itself poses a direct threat to patients with weakened immune systems, researchers excluded deaths primarily caused by infection in order to measure the indirect impact of the pandemic, revealing that the disruption of medical services and the postponement of tests and treatment procedures were significant factors in increasing mortality, as noted by the study's lead author Todd Boros from the University of Kentucky.

Additionally, the pressures of the pandemic led many patients to delay routine screenings, such as colonoscopies, mammograms, and lung tests, at a time when hospitals were busy with the influx of COVID-19 cases, especially during 2020, which later reflected on the short-term survival outcomes for those with tumors.