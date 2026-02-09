كشفت دراسة علمية منشورة في دورية Nature Human Behaviour، أن الثقة بالنفس ليست مجرد سلوك مكتسب اجتماعياً، بل ترتبط بنشاط عصبي محدد داخل الدماغ، وتحديداً في مناطق القشرة الجبهية الأمامية المسؤولة عن تقييم القرارات وإدارة المخاطر. وأوضح باحثون من جامعة لندن كوليدج (UCL)، أن هذه المناطق تلعب دوراً رئيسياً في تشكيل شعور الفرد بقدرته على النجاح أو الفشل.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تجارب سلوكية متزامنة مع تصوير بالرنين المغناطيسي الوظيفي، أظهرت اختلافات واضحة في أنماط النشاط العصبي بين الأشخاص ذوي الثقة المرتفعة وأولئك الذين يعانون من تذبذب تقدير الذات. وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الدماغ يعالج «إشارات النجاح والفشل» بطريقة تراكمية، ما يعني أن التجارب الإيجابية المتكررة تعزز الدوائر العصبية المرتبطة بالثقة، في حين أن التجارب السلبية قد تضعفها.

ويرى مختصون في علم النفس العصبي أن هذه النتائج تفتح آفاقاً جديدة لتطوير برامج تدريب معرفي وعلاجات سلوكية تستهدف تحسين الثقة بالنفس لدى المصابين بالقلق الاجتماعي أو الاكتئاب، كما تعزز الدراسة مفهوم «المرونة العصبية»، الذي يؤكد قدرة الدماغ على إعادة تشكيل نفسه استجابة للتجارب الحياتية. ويؤكد الباحثون أن بناء الثقة عملية طويلة المدى، تتطلب مزيجاً من التدريب الذهني والتجربة الواقعية والدعم النفسي المستمر.