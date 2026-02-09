A scientific study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour revealed that self-confidence is not merely a socially acquired behavior, but is linked to specific neural activity within the brain, particularly in the regions of the prefrontal cortex responsible for decision-making and risk management. Researchers from University College London (UCL) explained that these areas play a crucial role in shaping an individual's sense of their ability to succeed or fail.

The study relied on behavioral experiments synchronized with functional magnetic resonance imaging, which showed clear differences in neural activity patterns between individuals with high confidence and those who experience fluctuations in self-esteem. The researchers noted that the brain processes "signals of success and failure" in a cumulative manner, meaning that repeated positive experiences strengthen the neural circuits associated with confidence, while negative experiences may weaken them.

Neuroscience specialists believe that these findings open new horizons for developing cognitive training programs and behavioral therapies aimed at improving self-confidence in individuals suffering from social anxiety or depression. The study also reinforces the concept of "neuroplasticity," which emphasizes the brain's ability to reshape itself in response to life experiences. The researchers confirm that building confidence is a long-term process that requires a combination of mental training, real-life experience, and ongoing psychological support.