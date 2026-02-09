أظهرت أبحاث طبية متقدمة، أن الاستهلاك المنتظم لكوب واحد يوميًا من القهوة قد يكون له تأثيرات إيجابية مهمة على صحة الشَيونة العصبية، وهي الحالة التي تتعلق بوظائف الذاكرة والانتباه والمعالجة الذهنية مع التقدم في العمر، وفق تقرير صادر عن مراجعة نتائج دراسات متعددة نُشرت في مجلة Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging المتخصّصة في الطب الغذائي وتأثير العناصر الغذائية على وظائف الجسم.

وحسب الدراسة، فإن المركبات النشطة في القهوة، بما في ذلك الكافيين ومضادات الأكسدة، يرتبط بعضها بانخفاض مخاطر التراجع المعرفي، وارتفاع مستويات اليقظة الذهنية خلال فترات اليوم، وذلك عند استهلاكها باعتدال وضمن نظام غذائي متوازن. وأكد الباحثون، أن هذه النتائج ظلت ثابتة عبر عدة تجارب سريرية، راقب فيها المشاركون تغيّرات في الأداء المعرفي، مقارنة بأولئك الذين لم يستهلكوا القهوة بانتظام.

وأعلنت مجموعة من الأطباء، أن القهوة قد تلعب دورًا في تنشيط مسارات عصبية مهمة مسؤولة عن الذاكرة قصيرة وطويلة المدى، وذلك من خلال تحفيز مستقبلات معينة في الدماغ، ما يعزز من تدفّق الإشارات العصبية الأساسية لتنفيذ المهمات المعرفية بكفاءة أكبر. كما لوحظ، أن هؤلاء الذين شربوا كوبًا من القهوة يوميًا كانوا أكثر قدرة على تنفيذ المهمات التي تتطلب تركيزًا عاليًا، وفهمًا أسرع للمعلومات، مقارنة بالمجموعة التي لم تتناول القهوة.

ورغم النتائج المشجعة، أكد الباحثون أهمية الاعتدال وعدم الإفراط في الاستهلاك، إذ إن زيادة الكافيين بشكل مفرط قد تؤدي إلى اضطرابات في النوم أو زيادة الشعور بالقلق العصبي لدى بعض الفئات الحساسة، مما يؤثر سلبًا على الأداء الذهني العام. كما ارتبط استهلاك كميات كبيرة من القهوة بآثار محتملة على الجهاز الهضمي وضغط الدم عند بعض الأفراد.

وشدّدت الدراسة على أن القهوة ليست علاجًا دوائيًا، لكنها قد تكون عنصرًا مساعدًا في تحسين الوظائف المعرفية عند إضافتها إلى نمط حياة صحي يتضمن النوم الكافي، النشاط البدني والتحكم في مستويات التوتر. ويشير الباحثون إلى أن فهم تأثيرات القهوة على الدماغ قد يساعد في تصميم توصيات غذائية موجهة للأشخاص الذين يسعون للحفاظ على صحة الذاكرة والنشاط الذهني مع التقدم في العمر.