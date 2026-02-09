تحوّلت جراحة الكتف بالمنظار إلى خيار علاجي متقدّم لمرضى آلام الكتف المزمنة وتمزقات الأوتار والخلوع المتكررة، بعدما أثبتت قدرتها على تقليل الألم وتسريع العودة للحركة الطبيعية مقارنة بالجراحة التقليدية. وأوضح استشاري جراحات الكتف والمفاصل الصناعية الدكتور سعود المسلماني، أن التقنية تعتمد على إدخال كاميرا دقيقة وأدوات جراحية رفيعة عبر فتحات صغيرة في الجلد، ما يتيح للطبيب إصلاح الأنسجة المتضررة بدقة عالية دون الحاجة إلى شقوق جراحية واسعة.
وبيّن، أن هذا الأسلوب يقلّل فقدان الدم والالتهابات بعد العملية، ويخفف من شدة الألم المصاحب للجراحة، إضافة إلى تقصير فترة البقاء في المستشفى، إذ يغادر كثير من المرضى في اليوم نفسه أو خلال ساعات قليلة. كما أشار إلى أن المنظار يُستخدم في حالات متعددة، من بينها تمزق أوتار الكتف، التهاب الجراب، تثبيت الخلع المتكرر، وإزالة الزوائد العظمية التي تعيق الحركة.
وفي الجانب التأهيلي، يؤكد المختصون، أن العلاج الطبيعي المبكر يمثل عنصراً حاسماً في نجاح العملية، إذ يبدأ المريض تدريجياً بتحريك المفصل تحت إشراف مختصين لاستعادة المدى الحركي والقوة العضلية، مع الالتزام ببرنامج علاجي متدرّج يمنع المضاعفات أو التيبّس. وتختلف مدة التعافي بحسب طبيعة الإصابة، إلا أن شريحة واسعة من المرضى تعود إلى القيادة والعمل خلال أسابيع، بينما يحتاج الرياضيون إلى فترة أطول قبل العودة الكاملة للنشاط التنافسي.
Arthroscopic shoulder surgery has become an advanced treatment option for patients with chronic shoulder pain, tendon tears, and recurrent dislocations, after proving its ability to reduce pain and speed up the return to normal movement compared to traditional surgery. Dr. Saud Al-Muslamani, a consultant in shoulder and joint replacement surgeries, explained that the technique relies on inserting a small camera and thin surgical instruments through small openings in the skin, allowing the doctor to repair damaged tissues with high precision without the need for large surgical incisions.
He indicated that this method reduces blood loss and inflammation after the procedure, alleviates the severity of pain associated with surgery, and shortens the hospital stay, as many patients leave on the same day or within a few hours. He also noted that the arthroscope is used in various cases, including shoulder tendon tears, bursitis, stabilization of recurrent dislocations, and removal of bone spurs that hinder movement.
In terms of rehabilitation, specialists confirm that early physical therapy is a crucial element in the success of the surgery, as the patient gradually begins to move the joint under the supervision of specialists to regain range of motion and muscle strength, while adhering to a progressive treatment program that prevents complications or stiffness. The recovery duration varies depending on the nature of the injury; however, a wide range of patients return to driving and work within weeks, while athletes require a longer period before fully returning to competitive activity.