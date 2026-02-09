تحوّلت جراحة الكتف بالمنظار إلى خيار علاجي متقدّم لمرضى آلام الكتف المزمنة وتمزقات الأوتار والخلوع المتكررة، بعدما أثبتت قدرتها على تقليل الألم وتسريع العودة للحركة الطبيعية مقارنة بالجراحة التقليدية. وأوضح استشاري جراحات الكتف والمفاصل الصناعية الدكتور سعود المسلماني، أن التقنية تعتمد على إدخال كاميرا دقيقة وأدوات جراحية رفيعة عبر فتحات صغيرة في الجلد، ما يتيح للطبيب إصلاح الأنسجة المتضررة بدقة عالية دون الحاجة إلى شقوق جراحية واسعة.

وبيّن، أن هذا الأسلوب يقلّل فقدان الدم والالتهابات بعد العملية، ويخفف من شدة الألم المصاحب للجراحة، إضافة إلى تقصير فترة البقاء في المستشفى، إذ يغادر كثير من المرضى في اليوم نفسه أو خلال ساعات قليلة. كما أشار إلى أن المنظار يُستخدم في حالات متعددة، من بينها تمزق أوتار الكتف، التهاب الجراب، تثبيت الخلع المتكرر، وإزالة الزوائد العظمية التي تعيق الحركة.

وفي الجانب التأهيلي، يؤكد المختصون، أن العلاج الطبيعي المبكر يمثل عنصراً حاسماً في نجاح العملية، إذ يبدأ المريض تدريجياً بتحريك المفصل تحت إشراف مختصين لاستعادة المدى الحركي والقوة العضلية، مع الالتزام ببرنامج علاجي متدرّج يمنع المضاعفات أو التيبّس. وتختلف مدة التعافي بحسب طبيعة الإصابة، إلا أن شريحة واسعة من المرضى تعود إلى القيادة والعمل خلال أسابيع، بينما يحتاج الرياضيون إلى فترة أطول قبل العودة الكاملة للنشاط التنافسي.