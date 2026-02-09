Arthroscopic shoulder surgery has become an advanced treatment option for patients with chronic shoulder pain, tendon tears, and recurrent dislocations, after proving its ability to reduce pain and speed up the return to normal movement compared to traditional surgery. Dr. Saud Al-Muslamani, a consultant in shoulder and joint replacement surgeries, explained that the technique relies on inserting a small camera and thin surgical instruments through small openings in the skin, allowing the doctor to repair damaged tissues with high precision without the need for large surgical incisions.

He indicated that this method reduces blood loss and inflammation after the procedure, alleviates the severity of pain associated with surgery, and shortens the hospital stay, as many patients leave on the same day or within a few hours. He also noted that the arthroscope is used in various cases, including shoulder tendon tears, bursitis, stabilization of recurrent dislocations, and removal of bone spurs that hinder movement.

In terms of rehabilitation, specialists confirm that early physical therapy is a crucial element in the success of the surgery, as the patient gradually begins to move the joint under the supervision of specialists to regain range of motion and muscle strength, while adhering to a progressive treatment program that prevents complications or stiffness. The recovery duration varies depending on the nature of the injury; however, a wide range of patients return to driving and work within weeks, while athletes require a longer period before fully returning to competitive activity.