أفاد تقرير إخباري، نقلاً عن وكالة الأنباء البريطانية PA Media، أن وكالة البيئة في المملكة المتحدة أصدرت 91 تحذيراً من الفيضانات مع استمرار هطول الأمطار الغزيرة منذ بداية العام، في مؤشر على تصاعد المخاطر المناخية وتأثيراتها المباشرة على السكان والبنية التحتية.

وأوضح التقرير، أن التحذيرات تركزت في مناطق متعددة من إنجلترا، بالتوازي مع تحذيرات إضافية أصدرتها هيئة الموارد الطبيعية في ويلز نتيجة ارتفاع مناسيب المياه واستمرار التساقطات. كما حذّرت خدمة الإطفاء والإنقاذ في وارويكشاير من احتمال حدوث فيضانات وشيكة في بعض الأنهار بعد وصول المياه إلى مستويات مرتفعة، ما استدعى رفع الجاهزية الميدانية واتخاذ تدابير وقائية لحماية المجتمعات المحلية.

وأشار مكتب الأرصاد الجوية البريطاني إلى تسجيل أمطار يومية متواصلة في بعض المناطق منذ مطلع العام، وهو ما يزيد احتمالات الفيضانات ويضاعف الضغوط على شبكات التصريف والطرق والمرافق العامة. وتعكس هذه المؤشرات اتساع نطاق التأثيرات المناخية المرتبطة بالطقس المتطرف في أوروبا، وما تفرضه من تحديات على التخطيط الحضري وإدارة الموارد المائية وأنظمة الإنذار المبكر.

وتبرز التطورات الراهنة الحاجة إلى سياسات تكيف طويلة المدى تعزز مرونة المدن والبنية التحتية في مواجهة الظواهر الجوية الشديدة، إضافة إلى رفع الوعي المجتمعي بمخاطر الفيضانات وسبل الاستجابة السريعة للحد من الخسائر البشرية والمادية.