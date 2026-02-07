فجّر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب موجة غضب عارمة في الولايات المتحدة، بعد نشر مقطع فيديو وُصف بالعنصري، يُظهر الرئيس الأسبق باراك أوباما وزوجته ميشيل على هيئة قردين، في واقعة تحولت خلال ساعات إلى أزمة سياسية وإعلامية داخل أروقة البيت الأبيض وخارجه. وبينما سارع البيت الأبيض إلى حذف الفيديو وتأكيد أنه نُشر «عن طريق الخطأ»، تمسّك ترمب بموقفه ورفض تقديم أي اعتذار، مؤكداً أنه «لم يرتكب خطأ»، في تناقض فجّر مزيداً من الانتقادات.

وفي تصريحات أدلى بها للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية، قال ترمب إنه لم يشاهد الفيديو كاملاً قبل نشره على منصته، موضحاً أنه اكتفى بمشاهدة بدايته التي ركزت على مزاعم تزوير انتخابات 2020، ثم سلّمه لموظفين لنشره.

وأضاف: «لو كانوا شاهدوا نهايته، لربما امتلكوا الحس السليم لحذفه»، في محاولة لتحميل فريقه المسؤولية، دون التراجع عن مضمون ما نُشر أو الاعتراف بخطأ سياسي أو أخلاقي.

في المقابل، أعلن البيت الأبيض أن أحد الموظفين نشر الفيديو بالخطأ عبر حساب الرئيس، قبل أن يتم حذفه لاحقاً، في خطوة عُدّت محاولة لاحتواء الغضب المتصاعد.

ووصفت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت ردود الفعل بأنها «غضب مصطنع»، قائلة إن الفيديو مأخوذ من محتوى ساخر على الإنترنت يصوّر ترمب كـ«ملك الغابة»، والديمقراطيين كشخصيات من فيلم الأسد الملك، وهو تبرير لم يُقنع خصوم ترمب ولا حتى بعض حلفائه.

وأشعلت الواقعة ردود فعل غاضبة من شخصيات سياسية بارزة، إذ وصف حاكم كاليفورنيا غافين نيوسوم ما جرى بأنه «سلوك مقزز» يستوجب إدانة جماعية، داعياً الجمهوريين إلى عدم الصمت.

كما هاجم بن رودس، أحد أبرز مسؤولي إدارة أوباما السابقة، الفيديو بشدة، معتبراً أن التاريخ سيحتفي بعائلة أوباما، بينما سيتذكر ترمب كـ«وصمة في السجل الأمريكي».

وفي موقف لافت، خرج السناتور الجمهوري تيم سكوت، الحليف المعروف لترمب، لينتقد الفيديو علناً، واصفاً إياه بأنه «أكثر ما رآه عنصرية صادراً من هذا البيت الأبيض»، مطالباً بحذفه فوراً.

ويظهر الفيديو، الذي لا تتجاوز مدته دقيقة واحدة، مشاهد يُعتقد أنها مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، لقردين راقصين رُكّبت عليهما وجوه أوباما وزوجته، في سياق يعيد الترويج لنظرية تزوير انتخابات 2020، رغم إسقاطها قضائياً وسياسياً.

وبين رفض ترمب الاعتذار من جهة، وحذف البيت الأبيض للفيديو من جهة أخرى، يرى مراقبون أن القضية تعيد إلى الواجهة الجدل حول استخدام الخطاب الصادم والعنصري في الصراع السياسي، مع اقتراب البلاد من مرحلة انتخابية جديدة.