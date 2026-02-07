U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a wave of outrage in the United States after posting a video described as racist, showing former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle depicted as monkeys. The incident quickly escalated into a political and media crisis both inside and outside the White House. While the White House rushed to delete the video and confirmed it was posted "by mistake," Trump maintained his position and refused to offer any apology, asserting that he "did not make a mistake," a contradiction that ignited further criticism.

In statements made to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he did not watch the entire video before it was posted on his platform, explaining that he only watched the beginning, which focused on allegations of election fraud in 2020, and then handed it over to staff for publication.

He added, "If they had watched the end, they might have had the common sense to delete it," attempting to shift the responsibility onto his team without retracting the content that was posted or acknowledging any political or ethical mistake.

In contrast, the White House announced that one of the staff members mistakenly posted the video through the president's account before it was later deleted, in a move seen as an attempt to contain the rising anger.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt described the reactions as "manufactured outrage," stating that the video was taken from satirical content online depicting Trump as the "King of the Jungle" and Democrats as characters from The Lion King, a justification that did not convince Trump's opponents or even some of his allies.

The incident ignited angry reactions from prominent political figures, with California Governor Gavin Newsom describing what happened as "disgusting behavior" that warrants collective condemnation, urging Republicans not to remain silent.

Ben Rhodes, a key official from the previous Obama administration, also strongly criticized the video, asserting that history will celebrate the Obama family while Trump will be remembered as "a stain on the American record."

In a notable stance, Republican Senator Tim Scott, a known ally of Trump, publicly criticized the video, calling it "the most racist thing I've seen coming from this White House," demanding its immediate removal.

The video, which lasts just over a minute, features what are believed to be AI-generated images of dancing monkeys with the faces of Obama and his wife superimposed, in a context that re-promotes the debunked theory of 2020 election fraud.

With Trump refusing to apologize on one hand and the White House deleting the video on the other, observers see the issue as bringing back to the forefront the debate over the use of shocking and racist rhetoric in political conflict, as the country approaches a new election cycle.