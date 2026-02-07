أعلن مطار برلين الدولي في ألمانيا اليوم أن عمليات الإقلاع والهبوط لا تزال متوقفة نتيجة ما يُعرف بـ«الجليد الأسود».

وقالت إدارة المطار في بيان: إنه بسبب الجليد الأسود واستمرار الأمطار المتجمدة، لا توجد حاليا أي عمليات إقلاع أو هبوط في مطار برلين، مؤكدة أن أطقم الخدمات الأرضية تعمل على معالجة مدارج الطائرات وأسطح التشغيل باستخدام مواد إزالة الجليد، لكن دون جدوى حيث لا تزال شديدة الانزلاق.

وأشارت إدارة المطار إلى أن الوضع سيبقى تحت المراقبة الدقيقة حتى تحسن الظروف الجوية بشكل يسمح باستئناف الرحلات بأمان.