Berlin International Airport in Germany announced today that takeoff and landing operations are still suspended due to what is known as "black ice."

The airport management stated in a statement: Due to black ice and the continued freezing rain, there are currently no takeoff or landing operations at Berlin Airport, confirming that ground service crews are working to treat the runways and operating surfaces with de-icing materials, but to no avail as they remain extremely slippery.

The airport management indicated that the situation will remain under close monitoring until weather conditions improve sufficiently to allow for the safe resumption of flights.