Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today, Tuesday, that his country plans to prevent minors under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, requiring these platforms to implement effective age verification systems, as part of a package of measures aimed at ensuring a safe digital environment.

Sánchez explained that the leftist coalition government has repeatedly expressed concern over the increasing spread of hate speech, pornographic content, and misinformation on social media, considering that these phenomena have serious negative impacts on children and adolescents.



During his speech at the Global Government Summit in Dubai, Sánchez said: “Our children are exposed to a space they should not have to deal with on their own, and we will not accept that any longer,” adding: “We will protect them from the wild digital west.”

The Spanish Prime Minister called on other European countries to take similar steps, noting that these challenges transcend the borders of any single country.



This Spanish move comes after Australia became, last December, the first country in the world to ban social media use for children under 16, a development that other countries, including the UK and France, are closely monitoring as they consider adopting similar measures.



Sánchez revealed that Spain has joined 5 other European countries in what he called the "Digital Coalition of the Willing," which is a framework for coordinating and enforcing cross-border laws on major tech companies.

He noted that the coalition will hold its first meeting in the coming days, without disclosing the names of the participating countries, while his office did not provide an immediate comment to clarify this.



In a related context, Sánchez announced that the government will present a bill next week aimed at: holding social media company officials legally accountable for illegal content and hate speech, criminalizing algorithmic manipulation and amplification of illegal content, establishing systems to monitor hate speech online, and enforcing age verification mechanisms that are genuine and effective, rather than mere formal checkboxes.



He confirmed that his government will begin the process of enacting the legislation starting next week, in a move he described as necessary to protect younger generations in the digital age.