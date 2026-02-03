أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن بلاده تخطط لمنع وصول القاصرين دون سن 16 عاماً إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع إلزام هذه المنصات بتطبيق أنظمة تحقق فعّالة من العمر، وذلك ضمن حزمة إجراءات تهدف إلى ضمان بيئة رقمية آمنة.

وأوضح سانشيز أن الحكومة الائتلافية اليسارية أعربت مراراً عن قلقها من الانتشار المتزايد لخطاب الكراهية والمحتوى الإباحي والمعلومات المضللة على وسائل التواصل، معتبرة أن لهذه الظواهر تأثيرات سلبية خطيرة على الأطفال والمراهقين.

وخلال كلمته في القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي، قال سانشيز: «أطفالنا يتعرضون لفضاء لم يُفترض أن يتعاملوا معه بمفردهم، ولن نقبل بذلك بعد اليوم»، مضيفاً: «سنحميهم من الغرب الرقمي المتوحش».

ودعا رئيس الوزراء الإسباني الدول الأوروبية الأخرى إلى اتخاذ خطوات مماثلة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه التحديات تتجاوز حدود أي دولة بمفردها.

وتأتي الخطوة الإسبانية بعد أن أصبحت أستراليا، في ديسمبر الماضي، أول دولة في العالم تحظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال دون 16 عاماً، وهي تجربة تتابعها عن كثب دول أخرى تفكر في اعتماد إجراءات مماثلة، من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا.

وكشف سانشيز أن إسبانيا انضمت إلى 5 دول أوروبية أخرى ضمن ما أسماه "تحالف الراغبين رقمياً"، وهو إطار للتنسيق وتطبيق القوانين العابرة للحدود على شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى.

وأشار إلى أن التحالف سيعقد اجتماعه الأول خلال الأيام المقبلة، دون الكشف عن أسماء الدول المشاركة، فيما لم يصدر تعليق فوري من مكتبه لتوضيح ذلك.

وفي سياق متصل، أعلن سانشيز أن الحكومة ستقدّم مشروع قانون الأسبوع المقبل يهدف إلى: تحميل مسؤولي شركات التواصل الاجتماعي المسؤولية القانونية عن المحتوى غير القانوني وخطاب الكراهية، تجريم التلاعب الخوارزمي وتضخيم المحتوى غير المشروع، إنشاء أنظمة لرصد خطاب الكراهية على الإنترنت، وفرض آليات تحقق من العمر تكون حقيقية وفعالة وليست مجرد خانات اختيار شكلية.

وأكد أن حكومته ستبدأ إجراءات إقرار التشريعات اعتباراً من الأسبوع المقبل، في خطوة وصفها بأنها ضرورية لحماية الأجيال الشابة في العصر الرقمي.