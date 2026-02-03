أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن بلاده تخطط لمنع وصول القاصرين دون سن 16 عاماً إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع إلزام هذه المنصات بتطبيق أنظمة تحقق فعّالة من العمر، وذلك ضمن حزمة إجراءات تهدف إلى ضمان بيئة رقمية آمنة.
وأوضح سانشيز أن الحكومة الائتلافية اليسارية أعربت مراراً عن قلقها من الانتشار المتزايد لخطاب الكراهية والمحتوى الإباحي والمعلومات المضللة على وسائل التواصل، معتبرة أن لهذه الظواهر تأثيرات سلبية خطيرة على الأطفال والمراهقين.
وخلال كلمته في القمة العالمية للحكومات في دبي، قال سانشيز: «أطفالنا يتعرضون لفضاء لم يُفترض أن يتعاملوا معه بمفردهم، ولن نقبل بذلك بعد اليوم»، مضيفاً: «سنحميهم من الغرب الرقمي المتوحش».
ودعا رئيس الوزراء الإسباني الدول الأوروبية الأخرى إلى اتخاذ خطوات مماثلة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه التحديات تتجاوز حدود أي دولة بمفردها.
وتأتي الخطوة الإسبانية بعد أن أصبحت أستراليا، في ديسمبر الماضي، أول دولة في العالم تحظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال دون 16 عاماً، وهي تجربة تتابعها عن كثب دول أخرى تفكر في اعتماد إجراءات مماثلة، من بينها بريطانيا وفرنسا.
وكشف سانشيز أن إسبانيا انضمت إلى 5 دول أوروبية أخرى ضمن ما أسماه "تحالف الراغبين رقمياً"، وهو إطار للتنسيق وتطبيق القوانين العابرة للحدود على شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى.
وأشار إلى أن التحالف سيعقد اجتماعه الأول خلال الأيام المقبلة، دون الكشف عن أسماء الدول المشاركة، فيما لم يصدر تعليق فوري من مكتبه لتوضيح ذلك.
وفي سياق متصل، أعلن سانشيز أن الحكومة ستقدّم مشروع قانون الأسبوع المقبل يهدف إلى: تحميل مسؤولي شركات التواصل الاجتماعي المسؤولية القانونية عن المحتوى غير القانوني وخطاب الكراهية، تجريم التلاعب الخوارزمي وتضخيم المحتوى غير المشروع، إنشاء أنظمة لرصد خطاب الكراهية على الإنترنت، وفرض آليات تحقق من العمر تكون حقيقية وفعالة وليست مجرد خانات اختيار شكلية.
وأكد أن حكومته ستبدأ إجراءات إقرار التشريعات اعتباراً من الأسبوع المقبل، في خطوة وصفها بأنها ضرورية لحماية الأجيال الشابة في العصر الرقمي.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today, Tuesday, that his country plans to prevent minors under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, requiring these platforms to implement effective age verification systems, as part of a package of measures aimed at ensuring a safe digital environment.
Sánchez explained that the leftist coalition government has repeatedly expressed concern over the increasing spread of hate speech, pornographic content, and misinformation on social media, considering that these phenomena have serious negative impacts on children and adolescents.
During his speech at the Global Government Summit in Dubai, Sánchez said: “Our children are exposed to a space they should not have to deal with on their own, and we will not accept that any longer,” adding: “We will protect them from the wild digital west.”
The Spanish Prime Minister called on other European countries to take similar steps, noting that these challenges transcend the borders of any single country.
This Spanish move comes after Australia became, last December, the first country in the world to ban social media use for children under 16, a development that other countries, including the UK and France, are closely monitoring as they consider adopting similar measures.
Sánchez revealed that Spain has joined 5 other European countries in what he called the "Digital Coalition of the Willing," which is a framework for coordinating and enforcing cross-border laws on major tech companies.
He noted that the coalition will hold its first meeting in the coming days, without disclosing the names of the participating countries, while his office did not provide an immediate comment to clarify this.
In a related context, Sánchez announced that the government will present a bill next week aimed at: holding social media company officials legally accountable for illegal content and hate speech, criminalizing algorithmic manipulation and amplification of illegal content, establishing systems to monitor hate speech online, and enforcing age verification mechanisms that are genuine and effective, rather than mere formal checkboxes.
He confirmed that his government will begin the process of enacting the legislation starting next week, in a move he described as necessary to protect younger generations in the digital age.