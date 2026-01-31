حذّر خبراء في الأمن السيبراني مستخدمي خدمة Gmail من موجة جديدة من عمليات الاحتيال الإلكتروني تستغل ميزة حديثة أطلقتها شركة قوقل، تتيح للمستخدمين إنشاء عنوان بريد إلكتروني جديد مع الاحتفاظ بالعنوان القديم كاسم مستعار (Alias).
الميزة، التي طُرحت في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، تهدف إلى مساعدة المستخدمين على استبدال عناوين بريدهم القديمة، خصوصاً تلك المرتبطة بوظائف سابقة أو تغييرات كبيرة في الحياة، من دون فقدان الرسائل أو البيانات المخزنة، غير أن قراصنة الإنترنت سارعوا إلى استغلال هذا التحديث عبر إرسال رسائل احتيالية تهدف إلى السيطرة على الحسابات أو تنفيذ هجمات تصيّد إلكتروني.
وتصل الرسائل الاحتيالية إلى المستخدمين تحت عناوين مثل «تغيير عنوان Gmail» أو تأكيد أمني للحساب، وتبدو مقنعة بشكل كبير لأنها تُرسل من عناوين حقيقية تابعة لقوقل.
روابط مزيفة
وتطلب هذه الرسائل من الضحايا تأكيد عنوان بريد إلكتروني جديد أو التحقق من حساباتهم، عبر روابط تبدو وكأنها تقود إلى صفحات دعم رسمية تابعة لقوقل، لكن في الواقع، تقود هذه الروابط إلى مواقع مزيفة مستضافة على نطاق sites.google، ومصممة بعناية لمحاكاة شاشات تسجيل الدخول وإعدادات الأمان الخاصة بقوقل.
وفي حال نجاح المهاجمين، يمكنهم الوصول إلى حساب Gmail وكافة الخدمات المرتبطة به، بما في ذلك Google Drive وGoogle Photos وCalendar، إضافة إلى حسابات وخدمات خارجية مرتبطة بتسجيل الدخول عبر قوقل.
حذف أي رسائل مشبوهة فوراً
وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، ينصح خبراء الأمن السيبراني المستخدمين بحذف أي رسائل مشبوهة فوراً، وتجنب النقر على الروابط أو مشاركة أي معلومات شخصية أو كلمات مرور.
علامات تحذيرية يجب الانتباه لها
ويشير الخبراء إلى أن حتى رسائل التصيّد الأكثر إقناعاً غالباً ما تتضمن إشارات تحذيرية، من أبرزها: استخدام تحية عامة مثل «عزيزي المستخدم» بدل الاسم الكامل، لغة عاجلة تهدد بإيقاف الحساب أو حذفه أو التسبب بخسائر مالية، طلب إدخال كلمة المرور أو بيانات حساسة عبر روابط داخل البريد الإلكتروني.
وتؤكد قوقل أنها لا تطلب من المستخدمين أبداً إدخال كلمات المرور عبر الروابط البريدية، وتنصح بالتحقق من التنبيهات الأمنية مباشرة من خلال الحساب عبر المتصفح، إذ تظهر تفاصيل دقيقة مثل الجهاز المستخدم ووقت ومكان تسجيل الدخول.
ويأتي هذا التحذير بعد الكشف، الأسبوع الماضي، عن تسريب بيانات تسجيل دخول لملايين المستخدمين على الإنترنت.
وأعلن الباحث في الأمن السيبراني جيريميا فاولر اكتشاف قاعدة بيانات تحتوي على 149 مليون بيانات اعتماد مخترقة، كان النصيب الأكبر منها لحسابات Gmail بنحو 48 مليون حساب، تليها فيسبوك، وإنستغرام، وياهو، ونتفليكس، إضافة إلى بيانات مرتبطة بخدمات أخرى مثل iCloud وTikTok وBinance.
Cybersecurity experts have warned Gmail users about a new wave of phishing scams that exploit a recent feature launched by Google, allowing users to create a new email address while keeping the old address as an alias.
The feature, which was rolled out earlier this month, aims to help users replace their old email addresses, especially those linked to previous jobs or significant life changes, without losing stored messages or data. However, cybercriminals quickly seized this update by sending fraudulent messages aimed at taking over accounts or executing phishing attacks.
The phishing messages reach users under subject lines like "Change Gmail Address" or account security confirmation, and they appear highly convincing because they are sent from legitimate Google addresses.
Fake Links
These messages ask victims to confirm a new email address or verify their accounts through links that seem to lead to official Google support pages, but in reality, these links lead to fake sites hosted on the sites.google domain, carefully designed to mimic Google's login screens and security settings.
If the attackers succeed, they can access the Gmail account and all associated services, including Google Drive, Google Photos, and Calendar, as well as external accounts and services linked to Google sign-in.
Delete Any Suspicious Messages Immediately
According to the Daily Mail, cybersecurity experts advise users to delete any suspicious messages immediately and avoid clicking on links or sharing any personal information or passwords.
Warning Signs to Watch For
Experts point out that even the most convincing phishing messages often include warning signs, the most notable of which are: using a generic greeting like "Dear User" instead of the full name, urgent language threatening to suspend or delete the account or cause financial losses, and requests to enter passwords or sensitive information via links within the email.
Google confirms that it never asks users to enter passwords through email links and advises checking security alerts directly through the account via the browser, as detailed information such as the device used and the time and location of the login will appear.
This warning comes after the revelation last week about the leak of login data for millions of users online.
Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler announced the discovery of a database containing 149 million compromised credentials, the majority of which were for Gmail accounts, totaling about 48 million accounts, followed by Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, and Netflix, along with data linked to other services like iCloud, TikTok, and Binance.