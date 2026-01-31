حذّر خبراء في الأمن السيبراني مستخدمي خدمة Gmail من موجة جديدة من عمليات الاحتيال الإلكتروني تستغل ميزة حديثة أطلقتها شركة قوقل، تتيح للمستخدمين إنشاء عنوان بريد إلكتروني جديد مع الاحتفاظ بالعنوان القديم كاسم مستعار (Alias).

الميزة، التي طُرحت في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، تهدف إلى مساعدة المستخدمين على استبدال عناوين بريدهم القديمة، خصوصاً تلك المرتبطة بوظائف سابقة أو تغييرات كبيرة في الحياة، من دون فقدان الرسائل أو البيانات المخزنة، غير أن قراصنة الإنترنت سارعوا إلى استغلال هذا التحديث عبر إرسال رسائل احتيالية تهدف إلى السيطرة على الحسابات أو تنفيذ هجمات تصيّد إلكتروني.

وتصل الرسائل الاحتيالية إلى المستخدمين تحت عناوين مثل «تغيير عنوان Gmail» أو تأكيد أمني للحساب، وتبدو مقنعة بشكل كبير لأنها تُرسل من عناوين حقيقية تابعة لقوقل.

روابط مزيفة

وتطلب هذه الرسائل من الضحايا تأكيد عنوان بريد إلكتروني جديد أو التحقق من حساباتهم، عبر روابط تبدو وكأنها تقود إلى صفحات دعم رسمية تابعة لقوقل، لكن في الواقع، تقود هذه الروابط إلى مواقع مزيفة مستضافة على نطاق sites.google، ومصممة بعناية لمحاكاة شاشات تسجيل الدخول وإعدادات الأمان الخاصة بقوقل.

وفي حال نجاح المهاجمين، يمكنهم الوصول إلى حساب Gmail وكافة الخدمات المرتبطة به، بما في ذلك Google Drive وGoogle Photos وCalendar، إضافة إلى حسابات وخدمات خارجية مرتبطة بتسجيل الدخول عبر قوقل.

حذف أي رسائل مشبوهة فوراً

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، ينصح خبراء الأمن السيبراني المستخدمين بحذف أي رسائل مشبوهة فوراً، وتجنب النقر على الروابط أو مشاركة أي معلومات شخصية أو كلمات مرور.

علامات تحذيرية يجب الانتباه لها

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن حتى رسائل التصيّد الأكثر إقناعاً غالباً ما تتضمن إشارات تحذيرية، من أبرزها: استخدام تحية عامة مثل «عزيزي المستخدم» بدل الاسم الكامل، لغة عاجلة تهدد بإيقاف الحساب أو حذفه أو التسبب بخسائر مالية، طلب إدخال كلمة المرور أو بيانات حساسة عبر روابط داخل البريد الإلكتروني.

وتؤكد قوقل أنها لا تطلب من المستخدمين أبداً إدخال كلمات المرور عبر الروابط البريدية، وتنصح بالتحقق من التنبيهات الأمنية مباشرة من خلال الحساب عبر المتصفح، إذ تظهر تفاصيل دقيقة مثل الجهاز المستخدم ووقت ومكان تسجيل الدخول.

ويأتي هذا التحذير بعد الكشف، الأسبوع الماضي، عن تسريب بيانات تسجيل دخول لملايين المستخدمين على الإنترنت.

وأعلن الباحث في الأمن السيبراني جيريميا فاولر اكتشاف قاعدة بيانات تحتوي على 149 مليون بيانات اعتماد مخترقة، كان النصيب الأكبر منها لحسابات Gmail بنحو 48 مليون حساب، تليها فيسبوك، وإنستغرام، وياهو، ونتفليكس، إضافة إلى بيانات مرتبطة بخدمات أخرى مثل iCloud وTikTok وBinance.