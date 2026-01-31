Cybersecurity experts have warned Gmail users about a new wave of phishing scams that exploit a recent feature launched by Google, allowing users to create a new email address while keeping the old address as an alias.

The feature, which was rolled out earlier this month, aims to help users replace their old email addresses, especially those linked to previous jobs or significant life changes, without losing stored messages or data. However, cybercriminals quickly seized this update by sending fraudulent messages aimed at taking over accounts or executing phishing attacks.

The phishing messages reach users under subject lines like "Change Gmail Address" or account security confirmation, and they appear highly convincing because they are sent from legitimate Google addresses.

Fake Links

These messages ask victims to confirm a new email address or verify their accounts through links that seem to lead to official Google support pages, but in reality, these links lead to fake sites hosted on the sites.google domain, carefully designed to mimic Google's login screens and security settings.

If the attackers succeed, they can access the Gmail account and all associated services, including Google Drive, Google Photos, and Calendar, as well as external accounts and services linked to Google sign-in.

Delete Any Suspicious Messages Immediately

According to the Daily Mail, cybersecurity experts advise users to delete any suspicious messages immediately and avoid clicking on links or sharing any personal information or passwords.

Warning Signs to Watch For

Experts point out that even the most convincing phishing messages often include warning signs, the most notable of which are: using a generic greeting like "Dear User" instead of the full name, urgent language threatening to suspend or delete the account or cause financial losses, and requests to enter passwords or sensitive information via links within the email.

Google confirms that it never asks users to enter passwords through email links and advises checking security alerts directly through the account via the browser, as detailed information such as the device used and the time and location of the login will appear.

This warning comes after the revelation last week about the leak of login data for millions of users online.

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler announced the discovery of a database containing 149 million compromised credentials, the majority of which were for Gmail accounts, totaling about 48 million accounts, followed by Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, and Netflix, along with data linked to other services like iCloud, TikTok, and Binance.