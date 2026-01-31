تحولت لحظات غضب داخل منزل بمحافظة البحيرة المصرية إلى جريمة دامية، بعدما أنهت سيدة حياة زوجها مستخدمة «مقصًا»، إثر مشاجرة أسرية خرجت عن السيطرة في مركز رشيد.

وأكدت مصادر أمنية أن الزوج نُقل إلى مستشفى رشيد العام وهو في حالة حرجة، قبل أن يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة متأثرًا بطعنات نافذة بأداة حادة، كشفت الفحوص الطبية أنها السبب المباشر للوفاة.

التحريات الأولية كشفت أن خلافات أسرية متكررة أشعلت مشادة كلامية عنيفة بين الزوجين، سرعان ما تطورت إلى تشابك، لتُقدم الزوجة على التقاط «مقص» وتسديد طعنات قاتلة لزوجها داخل المنزل.

وبعد دقائق من البلاغ، تحركت قوات الأمن وتمكنت من ضبط المتهمة، التي أقرت خلال التحقيقات بارتكاب الجريمة، مؤكدة أن تصاعد الخلافات دفعها إلى فقدان السيطرة.

وأثارت الواقعة حالة من الصدمة بين أهالي المنطقة، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق لكشف التفاصيل الكاملة للجريمة، والاستماع لأقوال الشهود، وتحديد المسؤوليات القانونية.

وتعيد الحادثة تسليط الضوء على تصاعد حالات العنف الأسري، وما تتركه من نهايات مأساوية حين تتحول الخلافات اليومية إلى جرائم لا عودة بعدها.