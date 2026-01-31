Moments of anger inside a house in the Egyptian governorate of Beheira turned into a bloody crime, after a woman ended her husband's life using a "scissors," following a family dispute that spiraled out of control in the town of Rashid.

Security sources confirmed that the husband was transferred to Rashid General Hospital in critical condition, before he breathed his last, succumbing to stab wounds from a sharp object, which medical examinations revealed as the direct cause of death.

Initial investigations revealed that repeated family disputes ignited a violent verbal altercation between the couple, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, leading the wife to grab a "scissors" and deliver fatal stabs to her husband inside the house.

Minutes after the report, security forces moved in and managed to apprehend the accused, who admitted during the investigations to committing the crime, asserting that the escalating disputes drove her to lose control.

The incident has sparked shock among the local residents, while the public prosecution has begun an investigation to uncover the full details of the crime, listen to witness statements, and determine legal responsibilities.

This incident brings attention back to the rising cases of domestic violence, and the tragic endings that occur when daily disputes turn into irreversible crimes.