كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة أن إجراء تعديلات صغيرة في نمط الحياة اليومي تشمل النوم، والنشاط البدني، والنظام الغذائي قد يضيف سنوات إضافية إلى العمر، ويطيل الفترة التي يعيشها الإنسان بصحة جيدة بعيداً عن الأمراض المزمنة.

الدراسة، التي نُشرت في مجلة ذا لانسيت (The Lancet)، أعدّها باحثون من جامعة سيدني، واستندت إلى تحليل بيانات 59,078 شخصاً بالغاً من قاعدة بيانات البنك الحيوي البريطاني. قياسات دقيقة للسلوك اليومي واعتمد الباحثون على أجهزة قابلة للارتداء لقياس أنماط النوم والنشاط البدني، إلى جانب استبيانات غذائية لتقييم جودة النظام الغذائي للمشاركين، ثم قدّروا تأثير التغييرات السلوكية على كل من: العمر المتوقع، سنوات الحياة الصحية (السنوات التي يعيشها الفرد دون أمراض مزمنة كبرى).

دقائق قليلة وفوائد كبيرة

وأظهرت النتائج أن دمج تغييرات طفيفة جداً في العادات اليومية قد يرتبط بزيادة ملحوظة في العمر المتوقع. فقد ارتبطت التغييرات التالية، عند جمعها معاً، بزيادة قدرها عام إضافي من العمر: النوم لمدة 5 دقائق إضافية يومياً. ممارسة دقيقتين إضافيتين من النشاط البدني المعتدل يومياً. تحسّن بسيط في جودة الغذاء (زيادة 5 نقاط في مؤشر جودة النظام الغذائي). وأوضح الباحثون أن تحسين النظام الغذائي قد يكون بسيطاً، مثل: إضافة نصف حصة من الخضراوات يومياً، أو تناول 1.5 حصة إضافية من الحبوب الكاملة يومياً. مكاسب أكبر مع تغييرات أوسع وعند رفع مستوى هذه التغييرات، كانت الفوائد أكثر وضوحاً: 24 دقيقة إضافية من النوم يومياً، 3.7 دقيقة إضافية من التمارين، تحسن كبير في جودة الغذاء (23 نقطة)، وارتبط هذا المزيج بزيادة تقارب أربع سنوات في العمر المتوقع. أما تعديل العوامل الثلاثة معاً بشكل متكامل، فقد أظهر التأثير الأقوى، حيث ارتبط بزيادة قد تصل إلى تسع سنوات إضافية من العمر، وفقاً لنتائج الدراسة.

فرصة ذهبية للصحة العامة

وخلص الباحثون إلى أن: «تغييرات صغيرة جداً، ويمكن تحقيقها واقعياً في النوم والحركة والتغذية، قد تشكل فرصة قوية وقابلة للتطبيق لتحسين متوسط العمر لعام على الأقل، في حين أن تغييرات أكبر نسبياً قد تساعد على الوقاية من الأمراض المزمنة لعدة سنوات». لكنهم شددوا في الوقت نفسه على ضرورة إجراء مزيد من الدراسات قبل اعتماد هذه النتائج بشكل رسمي في السياسات الصحية العامة.

دراسة داعمة: الحركة تقلل خطر الوفاة وفي دراسة أخرى نُشرت في ذا لانسيت، في اليوم نفسه، تبيّن أن زيادات طفيفة في الحركة اليومية ترتبط أيضاً بانخفاض خطر الوفاة.

وشملت الدراسة نحو 135 ألف بالغ في السويد والولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة، ووجدت أن إضافة 5 دقائق من النشاط البدني المعتدل يومياً (مثل المشي) ارتبطت بانخفاض خطر الوفاة بنسبة 10% لدى الأشخاص الذين يمارسون نشاطاً محدوداً، ولدى الأقل نشاطاً، انخفض الخطر بنسبة 6%. كما أظهرت النتائج أن تقليل الجلوس لمدة 30 دقيقة يومياً يخفض خطر الوفاة بنسبة 7%، والأشخاص الذين يقضون 12 ساعة في الخمول يومياً قد يحققون انخفاضاً قدره 3% في خطر الوفاة عند تقليل هذا الوقت نصف ساعة فقط. وكانت الفائدة الأكبر لدى أقل 20% من المشاركين نشاطاً، عند زيادة حركتهم اليومية لبضع دقائق فقط.

حدود الدراسة

وأقرّ الباحثون بوجود بعض القيود، أبرزها أن الدراسة رصدية بطبيعتها، ما يعني أنها تظهر ارتباطات لا علاقات سببية مباشرة، كما أن بعض البيانات اعتمدت على التقارير الذاتية للمشاركين، مع احتمال تأثير عوامل خارجية أخرى.