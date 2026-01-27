A recent scientific study revealed that making small adjustments to daily lifestyle habits, including sleep, physical activity, and diet, could add extra years to life and extend the period a person lives healthily, free from chronic diseases.

The study, published in The Lancet, was conducted by researchers from the University of Sydney and was based on an analysis of data from 59,078 adult participants from the UK Biobank database. Accurate measurements of daily behavior were taken, and the researchers relied on wearable devices to measure sleep patterns and physical activity, alongside dietary questionnaires to assess the quality of participants' diets. They then estimated the impact of behavioral changes on both life expectancy and healthy life years (the years a person lives without major chronic diseases).

Just a few minutes and significant benefits

The results showed that incorporating very minor changes in daily habits could be associated with a noticeable increase in life expectancy. The following changes, when combined, were linked to an additional year of life: sleeping an extra 5 minutes daily, engaging in 2 additional minutes of moderate physical activity daily, and a slight improvement in diet quality (an increase of 5 points on the diet quality index). The researchers explained that improving diet could be as simple as adding half a serving of vegetables daily or consuming 1.5 additional servings of whole grains each day. Greater gains with broader changes When the level of these changes was increased, the benefits became more apparent: 24 additional minutes of sleep daily, 3.7 additional minutes of exercise, a significant improvement in diet quality (23 points), and this combination was associated with an increase of nearly four years in life expectancy. Integrating all three factors together showed the strongest effect, as it was associated with an increase of up to nine additional years of life, according to the study's findings.

A golden opportunity for public health

The researchers concluded that: “Very small, realistically achievable changes in sleep, movement, and nutrition could represent a strong and applicable opportunity to improve average lifespan by at least one year, while relatively larger changes could help prevent chronic diseases for several years.” However, they emphasized the need for further studies before officially adopting these results in public health policies.

Supporting study: Movement reduces mortality risk In another study published in The Lancet on the same day, it was found that slight increases in daily movement are also linked to a decreased risk of mortality.

The study included about 135,000 adults in Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and found that adding 5 minutes of moderate physical activity daily (such as walking) was associated with a 10% reduction in mortality risk among individuals who engage in limited activity, while for the less active, the risk decreased by 6%. The results also showed that reducing sitting time by 30 minutes daily lowers the mortality risk by 7%, and individuals who spend 12 hours in inactivity daily could achieve a 3% reduction in mortality risk by cutting this time by just half an hour. The greatest benefit was observed among the least active 20% of participants, when they increased their daily movement by just a few minutes.

Study limitations

The researchers acknowledged some limitations, most notably that the study is observational in nature, meaning it shows correlations rather than direct causal relationships, and that some data relied on self-reports from participants, with the possibility of other external factors influencing the results.