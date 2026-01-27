أفشلت فئران لندن الجائعة محاولة إنقاذ شركة إنترنت عريض النطاق في منطقة إيست لندن، بعد أن كشفت عملية فحص فني عن تلف واسع في شبكة كابلات الألياف الضوئية الخاصة بها، ما جعل تكلفة الإصلاح غير مجدية اقتصادياً.
قضم الكابلات
ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، اكتشف المهندسون أن القوارض قضمت ودمرت كميات هائلة من كابلات الألياف الضوئية، ما تسبب في انقطاعات متكررة وخسائر مالية كبيرة للشركة.
تكلفة باهظة
وأظهرت التقديرات أن استبدال الكابلات المدمرة وإعادة بناء الشبكة سيكلف ملايين الجنيهات الإسترلينية، وهو مبلغ يفوق بكثير قيمة الشركة أو إمكاناتها المستقبلية.
فشل الإنقاذ
وبسبب هذه الخسائر، انهارت كل محاولات جذب مستثمرين أو بيع الشركة، واضطر المالكون إلى إعلان فشل عملية الإنقاذ، مع توقعات بإغلاق الشركة أو بيع أصولها بأسعار زهيدة.
سخرية وجدَل
وأثارت الواقعة سخرية واسعة في الأوساط الإعلامية البريطانية، إذ وُصفت فئران لندن بأنها «أقوى عدو للتكنولوجيا في العاصمة»، في إشارة إلى التحديات التي تواجه البنية التحتية الرقمية بسبب الآفات الحيوانية.
The hungry rats of London thwarted an attempt to rescue a broadband internet company in East London after a technical inspection revealed extensive damage to its fiber optic cable network, making the cost of repairs economically unfeasible.
Cable Nibbling
According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail," engineers discovered that rodents had gnawed and destroyed vast amounts of fiber optic cables, leading to frequent outages and significant financial losses for the company.
Exorbitant Costs
Estimates showed that replacing the destroyed cables and rebuilding the network would cost millions of pounds, an amount far exceeding the company's value or its future potential.
Rescue Failure
Due to these losses, all attempts to attract investors or sell the company collapsed, forcing the owners to announce the failure of the rescue operation, with expectations of closing the company or selling its assets at low prices.
Irony and Controversy
The incident sparked widespread ridicule in British media, with London rats being described as the "greatest enemy of technology in the capital," referring to the challenges facing digital infrastructure due to animal pests.