The hungry rats of London thwarted an attempt to rescue a broadband internet company in East London after a technical inspection revealed extensive damage to its fiber optic cable network, making the cost of repairs economically unfeasible.

Cable Nibbling

According to a report published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail," engineers discovered that rodents had gnawed and destroyed vast amounts of fiber optic cables, leading to frequent outages and significant financial losses for the company.

Exorbitant Costs

Estimates showed that replacing the destroyed cables and rebuilding the network would cost millions of pounds, an amount far exceeding the company's value or its future potential.

Rescue Failure

Due to these losses, all attempts to attract investors or sell the company collapsed, forcing the owners to announce the failure of the rescue operation, with expectations of closing the company or selling its assets at low prices.

Irony and Controversy

The incident sparked widespread ridicule in British media, with London rats being described as the "greatest enemy of technology in the capital," referring to the challenges facing digital infrastructure due to animal pests.