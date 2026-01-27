أفشلت فئران لندن الجائعة محاولة إنقاذ شركة إنترنت عريض النطاق في منطقة إيست لندن، بعد أن كشفت عملية فحص فني عن تلف واسع في شبكة كابلات الألياف الضوئية الخاصة بها، ما جعل تكلفة الإصلاح غير مجدية اقتصادياً.

قضم الكابلات

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية، اكتشف المهندسون أن القوارض قضمت ودمرت كميات هائلة من كابلات الألياف الضوئية، ما تسبب في انقطاعات متكررة وخسائر مالية كبيرة للشركة.

تكلفة باهظة

وأظهرت التقديرات أن استبدال الكابلات المدمرة وإعادة بناء الشبكة سيكلف ملايين الجنيهات الإسترلينية، وهو مبلغ يفوق بكثير قيمة الشركة أو إمكاناتها المستقبلية.

فشل الإنقاذ

وبسبب هذه الخسائر، انهارت كل محاولات جذب مستثمرين أو بيع الشركة، واضطر المالكون إلى إعلان فشل عملية الإنقاذ، مع توقعات بإغلاق الشركة أو بيع أصولها بأسعار زهيدة.

سخرية وجدَل

وأثارت الواقعة سخرية واسعة في الأوساط الإعلامية البريطانية، إذ وُصفت فئران لندن بأنها «أقوى عدو للتكنولوجيا في العاصمة»، في إشارة إلى التحديات التي تواجه البنية التحتية الرقمية بسبب الآفات الحيوانية.