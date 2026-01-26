At least 18 people have been killed, while 24 others are still missing, after a ferry carrying more than 350 people, including passengers and crew, sank off the southern coast of the Philippines, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Rescue teams managed to save 317 people from the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 ferry, which was en route from the southern island of Mindanao to Jolo Island, when it issued a distress call at 1:50 AM local time today (Monday).



Officials stated that they are currently investigating the causes of the sinking. The Philippines, which consists of over 7,100 islands, has a long history of maritime disasters involving inter-island ferries.



Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Nomi Kayabiab explained in a television interview that "witnesses from the survivors reported that the waters were rough in the area at the time of the incident."



A video released by the disaster management office in the municipality of Bongao in the southwest of the country showed people wearing life jackets floating in the water waiting for rescue teams, while another video on Facebook posted by Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman showed survivors wrapped in blankets as they disembarked from a rescue boat.



Ronalin Perez, an emergency responder in Basilan, told Agence France-Presse: "The real challenge is the number of incoming patients; we are currently experiencing a shortage of staff." One of the rescue teams added that their office received over 100 calls from families of the missing.

Many previous ferry incidents in the Philippines have been attributed to poor maintenance and overloading; however, many Filipinos continue to travel by ferry due to its low cost.



In May 2023, 28 people died in a fire on a passenger ferry, including 3 children, one of whom was a 6-month-old infant, and the previous year, at least 7 people died after a fire on a fast ferry carrying 134 people.