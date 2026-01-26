قتل ما لا يقل عن 18 شخصاً، فيما لا يزال 24 آخرون في عداد المفقودين، بعد غرق عبارة تقل أكثر من 350 شخصاً بين ركاب وطاقم، قبالة سواحل الفلبين الجنوبية، وفق ما أعلن خفر السواحل الفلبيني.

وتمكّنت فرق الإنقاذ من إنقاذ 317 شخصاً من على متن العبارة MV Trisha Kerstin 3، التي كانت في طريقها من جزيرة مينداناو الجنوبية إلى جزيرة جولو، عندما أصدرت نداء استغاثة عند الساعة 1:50 صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي، اليوم (الإثنين).

وقال المسؤولون إنهم يحققون حالياً في أسباب الغرق. وتشتهر الفلبين التي تضم أكثر من 7100 جزيرة، بسجل طويل من الكوارث البحرية التي تشمل عبارات النقل بين الجزر.

وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم خفر السواحل الفلبيني نومي كايابياب، في مقابلة تلفزيونية، أن «الشهود من الناجين أفادوا بأن المياه كانت هائجة في المنطقة وقت الحادثة».

وأظهر مقطع فيديو نشره مكتب إدارة الكوارث في بلدية بونغاو بجنوب غرب البلاد أشخاصاً يرتدون سترات النجاة وهم يطفون على الماء في انتظار فرق الإنقاذ، بينما أظهر فيديو آخر على فيسبوك نشره محافظ باسيلان موجيف حاتمان، الناجين ملفوفين ببطانيات أثناء نزولهم من قارب الإنقاذ.

وقال رونالين بيريز، أحد المستجيبين لحالات الطوارئ في باسيلان، لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية: «التحدي الحقيقي هو عدد المرضى الوافدين، نحن نعاني من نقص في الطاقم في الوقت الحالي». وأضافت إحدى فرق الإنقاذ أن مكتبها تلقى أكثر من 100 مكالمة من عائلات المفقودين.

ويُعزى العديد من حوادث العبارات السابقة في الفلبين إلى سوء الصيانة والتحميل الزائد، ومع ذلك يواصل العديد من الفلبينيين السفر بالعبارات بسبب تكلفتها المنخفضة.

ففي مايو 2023، لقي 28 شخصاً مصرعهم إثر اندلاع حريق في عبارة للركاب، بينهم 3 أطفال، من بينهم رضيع عمره 6 أشهر، وفي العام السابق، توفي ما لا يقل عن 7 أشخاص بعد حريق في عبارة سريعة تقل 134 شخصاً.