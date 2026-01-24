أعلنت أكثر من 18 ولاية أمريكية حالة الطوارئ مع اقتراب عاصفة شتوية هائلة وُصفت بأنها «كارثية» و«تاريخية»، حيث أصبح نحو 161 مليون أمريكي تحت تحذير أو مراقبة من الطقس الشديد.
ووفقاً لموقع تتبع الرحلات «FlightAware» أدت العاصفة إلى إلغاء آلاف الرحلات الجوية، وبلغ عدد الرحلات الملغاة أكثر من 8 آلاف حتى صباح اليوم (السبت)، مع توقعات بمزيد من الإلغاءات خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، كما أصدرت شركات الطيران إعفاءات سفر واسعة للسماح بتغيير الحجوزات دون رسوم.
طوارئ في 18 ولاية أمريكية
وأفادت شبكة «ABC News» بأن الولايات التي أعلنت حالة الطوارئ تشمل؛ ألاباما، أركنساس، جورجيا، كانساس، كنتاكي، لويزيانا، ميسيسيبي، ميسوري، نيويورك، كارولاينا الشمالية، كارولاينا الجنوبية، تينيسي، تكساس، فرجينيا، إضافة إلى ولايات أخرى مثل ديلاوير وماريلاند وواشنطن العاصمة، ليصل العدد إلى 18 ولاية على الأقل.
وتمتد العاصفة الشتوية، التي أُطلق عليها اسم «Winter Storm Fern»، من نيو مكسيكو غرباً إلى نيو إنغلاند شمال شرقاً، مروراً بالجنوب والوسط والشمال الشرقي، وتتوقع هطول أمطار جليدية كثيفة، وثلوج ثقيلة، ورياح قوية قد تسبب انقطاعات كهرباء واسعة، وإغلاق طرق، ومخاطر على الحياة.
عاصفة شتوية قاسية
وتُعد هذه العاصفة واحدة من أكبر العواصف الشتوية التي تضرب الولايات المتحدة في السنوات الأخيرة، ويتوقع خبراء الأرصاد الجوية هطول أكثر من 6 إلى 12 بوصة من الثلج في مناطق واسعة، مع تراكم جليد يصل إلى بوصة كاملة في الجنوب، ما يجعل الطرق غير صالحة للسير ويزيد من خطر الحوادث.
ومن المتوقع هطول أمطار متجمدة وثلجية على نطاق واسع في السهول الجنوبية، ووادي المسيسيبي السفلي، ووادي تينيسي، وجنوب شرق البلاد، مع توقعات بأن العاصفة ستتسبب في تراكمات جليدية كبيرة، قد تصل إلى حد الكوارث المحلية، مع احتمال انقطاع التيار الكهربائي لفترات طويلة، وأضرار جسيمة بالأشجار، وظروف سفر بالغة الخطورة أو حتى مستحيلة.
وأعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أن وكالة إدارة الطوارئ الفيدرالية مستعدة تماماً للتعامل مع الكارثة، بينما حذرت السلطات المواطنين من الخروج إلا للضرورة القصوى، ونصحت بتجهيز المواد الغذائية والمياه والأدوية لعدة أيام. ومن المتوقع أن تستمر العاصفة حتى بداية الأسبوع القادم، مع تأثيرات «مدمرة» محتملة على الطاقة والنقل في مناطق متعددة.
More than 18 U.S. states have declared a state of emergency as a massive winter storm, described as "catastrophic" and "historic," approaches, with about 161 million Americans under severe weather warnings or advisories.
According to the flight tracking site "FlightAware," the storm has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, with over 8,000 cancellations reported by this morning (Saturday), and more cancellations are expected throughout the weekend. Airlines have also issued extensive travel waivers to allow for changes to bookings without fees.
Emergency in 18 U.S. States
ABC News reported that the states declaring a state of emergency include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, as well as other states like Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., bringing the total to at least 18 states.
The winter storm, dubbed "Winter Storm Fern," stretches from New Mexico in the west to New England in the northeast, passing through the south, midwest, and northeast, with expectations of heavy ice rain, heavy snowfall, and strong winds that could cause widespread power outages, road closures, and life-threatening conditions.
Severe Winter Storm
This storm is considered one of the largest winter storms to hit the United States in recent years, with meteorologists predicting snowfall of more than 6 to 12 inches in many areas, along with ice accumulation reaching up to a full inch in the south, making roads impassable and increasing the risk of accidents.
Freezing rain and snow are expected widely across the southern plains, lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the southeastern U.S., with forecasts indicating that the storm will cause significant ice accumulations, potentially leading to local disasters, with the possibility of prolonged power outages, severe tree damage, and extremely hazardous or even impossible travel conditions.
President Donald Trump announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is fully prepared to handle the disaster, while authorities have warned citizens to only go out if absolutely necessary and advised them to stock up on food, water, and medications for several days. The storm is expected to continue into early next week, with potentially "devastating" impacts on energy and transportation in multiple areas.