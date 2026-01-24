More than 18 U.S. states have declared a state of emergency as a massive winter storm, described as "catastrophic" and "historic," approaches, with about 161 million Americans under severe weather warnings or advisories.

According to the flight tracking site "FlightAware," the storm has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, with over 8,000 cancellations reported by this morning (Saturday), and more cancellations are expected throughout the weekend. Airlines have also issued extensive travel waivers to allow for changes to bookings without fees.

Emergency in 18 U.S. States

ABC News reported that the states declaring a state of emergency include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, as well as other states like Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., bringing the total to at least 18 states.

The winter storm, dubbed "Winter Storm Fern," stretches from New Mexico in the west to New England in the northeast, passing through the south, midwest, and northeast, with expectations of heavy ice rain, heavy snowfall, and strong winds that could cause widespread power outages, road closures, and life-threatening conditions.

Severe Winter Storm

This storm is considered one of the largest winter storms to hit the United States in recent years, with meteorologists predicting snowfall of more than 6 to 12 inches in many areas, along with ice accumulation reaching up to a full inch in the south, making roads impassable and increasing the risk of accidents.

Freezing rain and snow are expected widely across the southern plains, lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the southeastern U.S., with forecasts indicating that the storm will cause significant ice accumulations, potentially leading to local disasters, with the possibility of prolonged power outages, severe tree damage, and extremely hazardous or even impossible travel conditions.

President Donald Trump announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is fully prepared to handle the disaster, while authorities have warned citizens to only go out if absolutely necessary and advised them to stock up on food, water, and medications for several days. The storm is expected to continue into early next week, with potentially "devastating" impacts on energy and transportation in multiple areas.