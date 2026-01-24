أعلنت أكثر من 18 ولاية أمريكية حالة الطوارئ مع اقتراب عاصفة شتوية هائلة وُصفت بأنها «كارثية» و«تاريخية»، حيث أصبح نحو 161 مليون أمريكي تحت تحذير أو مراقبة من الطقس الشديد.

ووفقاً لموقع تتبع الرحلات «FlightAware» أدت العاصفة إلى إلغاء آلاف الرحلات الجوية، وبلغ عدد الرحلات الملغاة أكثر من 8 آلاف حتى صباح اليوم (السبت)، مع توقعات بمزيد من الإلغاءات خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، كما أصدرت شركات الطيران إعفاءات سفر واسعة للسماح بتغيير الحجوزات دون رسوم.

طوارئ في 18 ولاية أمريكية

وأفادت شبكة «ABC News» بأن الولايات التي أعلنت حالة الطوارئ تشمل؛ ألاباما، أركنساس، جورجيا، كانساس، كنتاكي، لويزيانا، ميسيسيبي، ميسوري، نيويورك، كارولاينا الشمالية، كارولاينا الجنوبية، تينيسي، تكساس، فرجينيا، إضافة إلى ولايات أخرى مثل ديلاوير وماريلاند وواشنطن العاصمة، ليصل العدد إلى 18 ولاية على الأقل.

وتمتد العاصفة الشتوية، التي أُطلق عليها اسم «Winter Storm Fern»، من نيو مكسيكو غرباً إلى نيو إنغلاند شمال شرقاً، مروراً بالجنوب والوسط والشمال الشرقي، وتتوقع هطول أمطار جليدية كثيفة، وثلوج ثقيلة، ورياح قوية قد تسبب انقطاعات كهرباء واسعة، وإغلاق طرق، ومخاطر على الحياة.

عاصفة شتوية قاسية

وتُعد هذه العاصفة واحدة من أكبر العواصف الشتوية التي تضرب الولايات المتحدة في السنوات الأخيرة، ويتوقع خبراء الأرصاد الجوية هطول أكثر من 6 إلى 12 بوصة من الثلج في مناطق واسعة، مع تراكم جليد يصل إلى بوصة كاملة في الجنوب، ما يجعل الطرق غير صالحة للسير ويزيد من خطر الحوادث.

ومن المتوقع هطول أمطار متجمدة وثلجية على نطاق واسع في السهول الجنوبية، ووادي المسيسيبي السفلي، ووادي تينيسي، وجنوب شرق البلاد، مع توقعات بأن العاصفة ستتسبب في تراكمات جليدية كبيرة، قد تصل إلى حد الكوارث المحلية، مع احتمال انقطاع التيار الكهربائي لفترات طويلة، وأضرار جسيمة بالأشجار، وظروف سفر بالغة الخطورة أو حتى مستحيلة.

وأعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أن وكالة إدارة الطوارئ الفيدرالية مستعدة تماماً للتعامل مع الكارثة، بينما حذرت السلطات المواطنين من الخروج إلا للضرورة القصوى، ونصحت بتجهيز المواد الغذائية والمياه والأدوية لعدة أيام. ومن المتوقع أن تستمر العاصفة حتى بداية الأسبوع القادم، مع تأثيرات «مدمرة» محتملة على الطاقة والنقل في مناطق متعددة.