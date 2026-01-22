تُشير نتائج دراسة حديثة إلى إمكانية تناول كميات أكبر من الطعام مع تقليل السعرات الحرارية اليومية في الوقت نفسه، وذلك عند الاعتماد على الأطعمة الكاملة غير المُعالجة بدلاً من الأغذية فائقة المعالجة. ووفقاً للتقرير، فإن هذا النمط الغذائي لا يساهم فقط في الإحساس بالشبع لفترة أطول، بل يدعم أيضاً فقدان الوزن بطريقة أكثر توازناً وصحية.

وتوضح الدراسة أن الأطعمة الكاملة، مثل الخضراوات والفواكه والبروتينات الطبيعية والحبوب الكاملة، تتميز بانخفاض كثافة الطاقة، أي أنها تحتوي على سعرات حرارية أقل مقارنة بحجمها، فضلاً عن غناها بالماء والألياف.


هذا الأمر يجعل الجسم يشعر بالامتلاء بسرعة أكبر دون استهلاك كميات مرتفعة من السعرات، على عكس الأغذية المصنعة التي تكون عالية السعرات وفقيرة من حيث القيمة الغذائية.

وبيّن الباحثون أن المشاركين الذين اعتمدوا على هذا النوع من الغذاء تمكنوا من تناول كميات طعام أكبر بنسبة ملحوظة، وفي المقابل انخفض متوسط استهلاكهم اليومي من السعرات الحرارية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على فقدان الوزن خلال فترة قصيرة نسبياً. كما أظهرت النتائج أن هذا الأسلوب الغذائي قد يكون أكثر فاعلية على المدى الطويل مقارنة بالأنظمة التي تعتمد فقط على تقييد السعرات دون النظر إلى جودة الطعام.