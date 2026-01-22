Recent study results indicate the possibility of consuming larger quantities of food while simultaneously reducing daily calorie intake, by relying on whole, unprocessed foods instead of ultra-processed foods. According to the report, this dietary pattern not only contributes to a feeling of fullness for a longer period but also supports weight loss in a more balanced and healthy way.

The study clarifies that whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, natural proteins, and whole grains, are characterized by low energy density, meaning they contain fewer calories relative to their volume, in addition to being rich in water and fiber.



This makes the body feel fuller more quickly without consuming high amounts of calories, unlike processed foods that are high in calories and low in nutritional value.

Researchers indicated that participants who relied on this type of diet were able to consume significantly larger amounts of food, while their average daily calorie intake decreased, which directly reflected on weight loss over a relatively short period. The results also showed that this dietary approach may be more effective in the long term compared to regimes that focus solely on calorie restriction without considering food quality.