تُشير نتائج دراسة حديثة إلى إمكانية تناول كميات أكبر من الطعام مع تقليل السعرات الحرارية اليومية في الوقت نفسه، وذلك عند الاعتماد على الأطعمة الكاملة غير المُعالجة بدلاً من الأغذية فائقة المعالجة. ووفقاً للتقرير، فإن هذا النمط الغذائي لا يساهم فقط في الإحساس بالشبع لفترة أطول، بل يدعم أيضاً فقدان الوزن بطريقة أكثر توازناً وصحية.
وتوضح الدراسة أن الأطعمة الكاملة، مثل الخضراوات والفواكه والبروتينات الطبيعية والحبوب الكاملة، تتميز بانخفاض كثافة الطاقة، أي أنها تحتوي على سعرات حرارية أقل مقارنة بحجمها، فضلاً عن غناها بالماء والألياف.
هذا الأمر يجعل الجسم يشعر بالامتلاء بسرعة أكبر دون استهلاك كميات مرتفعة من السعرات، على عكس الأغذية المصنعة التي تكون عالية السعرات وفقيرة من حيث القيمة الغذائية.
وبيّن الباحثون أن المشاركين الذين اعتمدوا على هذا النوع من الغذاء تمكنوا من تناول كميات طعام أكبر بنسبة ملحوظة، وفي المقابل انخفض متوسط استهلاكهم اليومي من السعرات الحرارية، ما انعكس بشكل مباشر على فقدان الوزن خلال فترة قصيرة نسبياً. كما أظهرت النتائج أن هذا الأسلوب الغذائي قد يكون أكثر فاعلية على المدى الطويل مقارنة بالأنظمة التي تعتمد فقط على تقييد السعرات دون النظر إلى جودة الطعام.
Recent study results indicate the possibility of consuming larger quantities of food while simultaneously reducing daily calorie intake, by relying on whole, unprocessed foods instead of ultra-processed foods. According to the report, this dietary pattern not only contributes to a feeling of fullness for a longer period but also supports weight loss in a more balanced and healthy way.
The study clarifies that whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, natural proteins, and whole grains, are characterized by low energy density, meaning they contain fewer calories relative to their volume, in addition to being rich in water and fiber.
This makes the body feel fuller more quickly without consuming high amounts of calories, unlike processed foods that are high in calories and low in nutritional value.
Researchers indicated that participants who relied on this type of diet were able to consume significantly larger amounts of food, while their average daily calorie intake decreased, which directly reflected on weight loss over a relatively short period. The results also showed that this dietary approach may be more effective in the long term compared to regimes that focus solely on calorie restriction without considering food quality.