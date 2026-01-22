في واقعة غريبة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في الولايات المتحدة، أصبح مالك أسلحة أمريكي يُدعى زاك كلارك أول شخص يحصل رسميًا على موافقة قانونية لتسجيل كاتم صوت مصنوع من البطاطس لعيار 9 ملم، بعد أن صادقت عليه هيئة الكحول والتبغ والأسلحة النارية والمتفجرات الأمريكية (ATF).
ورغم أن استخدام البطاطس كوسيلة بدائية لكتم الصوت ليس فكرة جديدة، فإن كلارك هو الأول الذي يحصل على اعتراف قانوني بها كـ«كاتم صوت» مسجّل رسميًا، مؤكدًا أن هدفه لم يكن الاستخدام العملي، بل كشف ما يصفه بعبثية القوانين الحالية.
وقال كلارك في تصريحات لموقع The Reload المتخصص في سياسات الأسلحة في أمريكا: «إنها طريقة جيدة لتوضيح الأمر للناس العاديين: نعم، هذا سخيف، القانون نفسه سخيف إلى حد ما».
وأضاف أن آخرين استغلوا القانون نفسه لتقديم تصاميم أكثر غرابة، مثل وسائد النوم، أو علب مشروبات الطاقة، بل إن أحد الطلبات – بحسب قوله – لم يتضمن سوى صورة لرجل الأعمال مايك ليندل وهو يحمل وسادة (My Pillow).
تعديل قانوني فتح الباب للمفارقات
وجاءت هذه الواقعة بعد تعديل على قانون الأسلحة النارية الوطني (NFA)، دخل حيّز التنفيذ مطلع العام الحالي ضمن مشروع قانون أقرّته إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد تامب، وأدى إلى إلغاء الرسوم المالية الخاصة بتقديم طلبات تسجيل كواتم الصوت، إضافة إلى رقمنة كامل الإجراءات، هذا التعديل جعل تكلفة تقديم أي تصميم — مهما كان غريبًا — صفر دولار، ما فتح الباب أمام سيل من الطلبات غير التقليدية.
موافقات متناقضة داخل الهيئة
المفارقة أن كلارك نفسه لا يعرف كيف تمت الموافقة على «كاتم البطاطس»، فقد قدّم ثلاثة تصاميم متطابقة تقريبًا، لم يُقبل منها سوى اثنين، بينما رُفض الثالث دون توضيح.
وأوضح: «الرقم التسلسلي Samwise01 تم رفضه، بينما تمت الموافقة على Tate001 وTate002، والأمر نفسه حصل مع بعض تصاميمي المطبوعة بتقنية ثلاثية الأبعاد، رغم أن الوثائق كانت متطابقة تمامًا».
ويرجّح كلارك أن الموافقات قد تتم بشكل عشوائي، بسبب الضغط الكبير على موظفي الهيئة، قائلاً إن بعض الطلبات قد تتم مراجعتها بسرعة شديدة «من دون أي تفكير حقيقي».
غير فعّال لكنه قانوني
وسبق أن اختبرت عدة قنوات على «يوتيوب»، من بينها شركة مرخّصة لتصنيع كواتم الصوت، استخدام البطاطس لهذا الغرض، وأجمعت النتائج على أن الأداء ضعيف وغير عملي.
لكن كلارك يؤكد أنه غير مهتم بفعالية الاختراع، موضحًا أن الهدف هو الترفيه وإيصال رسالة ساخرة، مضيفًا: «الاستمتاع بالأمر مع تحدّي الحكومة هو أفضل جزء في القصة».
In a strange incident that sparked widespread controversy in the United States, an American gun owner named Zach Clark became the first person to officially receive legal approval to register a 9mm potato silencer, after it was approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Although using potatoes as a primitive means of silencing is not a new idea, Clark is the first to gain legal recognition for it as a formally registered "silencer," emphasizing that his goal was not practical use but rather to highlight what he describes as the absurdity of current laws.
Clark stated in comments to The Reload, a website specializing in gun policy in America: "It's a good way to illustrate to ordinary people: Yes, this is ridiculous; the law itself is somewhat ridiculous."
He added that others have exploited the same law to submit even stranger designs, such as sleep pillows or energy drink cans, and that one of the applications—according to him—only included a picture of businessman Mike Lindell holding a (My Pillow) pillow.
A Legal Amendment That Opened the Door to Paradoxes
This incident came after an amendment to the National Firearms Act (NFA), which went into effect at the beginning of this year as part of a bill passed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. This amendment eliminated the fees associated with submitting applications for silencer registrations and digitized the entire process, making the cost of submitting any design—no matter how strange—zero dollars, thus opening the floodgates for a wave of unconventional applications.
Conflicting Approvals Within the Bureau
The irony is that Clark himself does not know how the "potato silencer" was approved, as he submitted three designs that were almost identical, of which only two were accepted, while the third was rejected without explanation.
He explained: "The serial number Samwise01 was rejected, while Tate001 and Tate002 were approved, and the same thing happened with some of my 3D-printed designs, even though the documents were exactly the same."
Clark suspects that approvals may occur randomly due to the heavy pressure on the bureau's staff, stating that some applications may be reviewed very quickly "without any real thought."
Not Effective but Legal
Several channels on YouTube, including a licensed silencer manufacturing company, have previously tested the use of potatoes for this purpose, and the results unanimously indicated that the performance is weak and impractical.
However, Clark insists that he is not interested in the effectiveness of the invention, clarifying that the goal is entertainment and delivering a satirical message, adding: "Enjoying the process while challenging the government is the best part of the story."