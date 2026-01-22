في واقعة غريبة أثارت جدلًا واسعًا في الولايات المتحدة، أصبح مالك أسلحة أمريكي يُدعى زاك كلارك أول شخص يحصل رسميًا على موافقة قانونية لتسجيل كاتم صوت مصنوع من البطاطس لعيار 9 ملم، بعد أن صادقت عليه هيئة الكحول والتبغ والأسلحة النارية والمتفجرات الأمريكية (ATF).

ورغم أن استخدام البطاطس كوسيلة بدائية لكتم الصوت ليس فكرة جديدة، فإن كلارك هو الأول الذي يحصل على اعتراف قانوني بها كـ«كاتم صوت» مسجّل رسميًا، مؤكدًا أن هدفه لم يكن الاستخدام العملي، بل كشف ما يصفه بعبثية القوانين الحالية.

وقال كلارك في تصريحات لموقع The Reload المتخصص في سياسات الأسلحة في أمريكا: «إنها طريقة جيدة لتوضيح الأمر للناس العاديين: نعم، هذا سخيف، القانون نفسه سخيف إلى حد ما».

وأضاف أن آخرين استغلوا القانون نفسه لتقديم تصاميم أكثر غرابة، مثل وسائد النوم، أو علب مشروبات الطاقة، بل إن أحد الطلبات – بحسب قوله – لم يتضمن سوى صورة لرجل الأعمال مايك ليندل وهو يحمل وسادة (My Pillow).

تعديل قانوني فتح الباب للمفارقات

وجاءت هذه الواقعة بعد تعديل على قانون الأسلحة النارية الوطني (NFA)، دخل حيّز التنفيذ مطلع العام الحالي ضمن مشروع قانون أقرّته إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد تامب، وأدى إلى إلغاء الرسوم المالية الخاصة بتقديم طلبات تسجيل كواتم الصوت، إضافة إلى رقمنة كامل الإجراءات، هذا التعديل جعل تكلفة تقديم أي تصميم — مهما كان غريبًا — صفر دولار، ما فتح الباب أمام سيل من الطلبات غير التقليدية.

موافقات متناقضة داخل الهيئة

المفارقة أن كلارك نفسه لا يعرف كيف تمت الموافقة على «كاتم البطاطس»، فقد قدّم ثلاثة تصاميم متطابقة تقريبًا، لم يُقبل منها سوى اثنين، بينما رُفض الثالث دون توضيح.

وأوضح: «الرقم التسلسلي Samwise01 تم رفضه، بينما تمت الموافقة على Tate001 وTate002، والأمر نفسه حصل مع بعض تصاميمي المطبوعة بتقنية ثلاثية الأبعاد، رغم أن الوثائق كانت متطابقة تمامًا».

ويرجّح كلارك أن الموافقات قد تتم بشكل عشوائي، بسبب الضغط الكبير على موظفي الهيئة، قائلاً إن بعض الطلبات قد تتم مراجعتها بسرعة شديدة «من دون أي تفكير حقيقي».

غير فعّال لكنه قانوني

وسبق أن اختبرت عدة قنوات على «يوتيوب»، من بينها شركة مرخّصة لتصنيع كواتم الصوت، استخدام البطاطس لهذا الغرض، وأجمعت النتائج على أن الأداء ضعيف وغير عملي.

لكن كلارك يؤكد أنه غير مهتم بفعالية الاختراع، موضحًا أن الهدف هو الترفيه وإيصال رسالة ساخرة، مضيفًا: «الاستمتاع بالأمر مع تحدّي الحكومة هو أفضل جزء في القصة».