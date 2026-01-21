فوجئ صياد تركي في محافظة أنطاليا على ساحل البحر المتوسط بصنارته تعلق بجسم ثقيل لم يستطع سحبه بمفرده، ليتضح لاحقًا أن ما اصطاده ليس سمكة، بل جثة شاب يرتدي كامل ملابسه التي تحمل بطاقة تعريفية مكّنت السلطات من تحديد هويته فورًا.

وحسب التقارير المحلية، كان الضحية شابًا تركيًا يدعى إبراهيم أويسال (23 عامًا) ويعمل في أحد الفنادق الفاخرة، وينحدر من محافظة إسبرطة. ولم يتضح بعد سبب غرقه، فيما لم تتلق الشرطة أي بلاغ عن اختفائه سابقًا، مؤكدة أن العائلة نفت وجود أي مشكلات صحية يعاني منها.

وأظهرت لقطات متداولة وصول الجثة إلى الشاطئ وسحبها، قبل أن يتم إبلاغ السلطات والبدء في التحقيق لمعرفة ملابسات الحادثة الغامضة. وقد استعان الصياد بصديق وعدد من المتواجدين، ظنًا في البداية أنه اصطاد سمكة ضخمة، قبل أن يصدمه ظهور الجثة.