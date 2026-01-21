A Turkish fisherman in Antalya province on the Mediterranean coast was surprised when his fishing rod got caught on a heavy object that he couldn't pull up by himself, only to later discover that what he had caught was not a fish, but the body of a young man wearing full clothing that had an identification card allowing the authorities to immediately identify him.

According to local reports, the victim was a 23-year-old Turkish man named Ibrahim Oysal, who worked at a luxury hotel and hailed from Isparta province. The cause of his drowning is still unclear, and the police had not received any reports of his disappearance previously, confirming that the family denied any health problems he may have had.

Circulating footage showed the body arriving at the beach and being pulled ashore, before the authorities were notified and an investigation began to determine the circumstances of the mysterious incident. The fisherman had called a friend and several bystanders, initially thinking he had caught a huge fish, before being shocked by the appearance of the body.