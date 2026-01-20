أعلنت جامعة كليمسون في ولاية ساوث كارولاينا بأمريكا تسجيل حالة إصابة مؤكدة بمرض الحصبة مرتبطة بالجامعة، في إطار تفشٍّ واسع للمرض تشهده الولاية خلال الفترة الحالية.
وأفادت إدارة الصحة العامة في ساوث كارولاينا بأنها أبلغت مسؤولي الجامعة بالحالة المؤكدة، موضحة أن الشخص المصاب يخضع حالياً للعزل وفقاً للإجراءات المعتمدة، فيما بدأت الجهات الصحية المختصة بتتبع المخالطين المحتملين وتحديد بروتوكولات العزل والحجر الصحي اللازمة.
وأكدت الجامعة في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن الأفراد الذين يُشتبه بتعرضهم للفايروس سيتم التواصل معهم عبر البريد الإلكتروني لإبلاغهم بإجراءات الحجر الصحي، مشددة على أن صحة وسلامة المجتمع الجامعي تمثل أولوية قصوى لإدارتها.
تفشٍّ واسع في الولاية
وبحسب المسؤولين الصحيين، بلغ عدد حالات الحصبة المسجلة في الولاية 558 حالة، تتركز غالبيتها في مقاطعة سبارتانبرغ.
وأوضحت إدارة الصحة العامة أن بعض الإصابات مرتبطة بالسفر أو بمخالطة حالات معروفة، في حين لا يزال مصدر العدوى مجهولاً في حالات أخرى، ما يشير إلى انتشار الفايروس داخل المجتمع واحتمال اتساع نطاق التفشي.
وقال طبيب الطوارئ في مؤسسة بريزما هيلث بمدينة غرينفيل الدكتور جوناثان إلكِس، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، إن عدد الحالات الجديدة تجاوز 200 إصابة خلال سبعة إلى تسعة أيام فقط، مضيفاً: «نحن نقف على حافة وضع قد يتفاقم بشكل كبير خلال الفترة القادمة».
معدلات مناعة مرتفعة داخل الحرم الجامعي
وأظهرت بيانات حديثة صادرة عن خدمات صحة الطلاب في جامعة كليمسون أن نحو 98% من طلاب الحرم الجامعي الرئيسي قد قدموا ما يثبت تمتعهم بالمناعة ضد مرض الحصبة، وهو ما يحدّ من خطر انتشار العدوى داخل الجامعة.
إجراءات العزل والحجر
وتشير الإرشادات الصحية إلى أن مرض الحصبة شديد العدوى، إذ يمكن أن يُصاب ما يصل إلى 9 من كل 10 أشخاص غير محصنين عند التعرض للفايروس، ويكون المصاب معدياً قبل ظهور الطفح الجلدي بأربعة أيام وحتى أربعة أيام بعد ظهوره.
وبحسب اللوائح المعتمدة، يستمر عزل المصاب حتى مرور أربعة أيام كاملة على ظهور الطفح، بينما يُفرض الحجر الصحي لمدة 21 يوماً على الأشخاص المخالطين غير المتمتعين بمناعة موثقة، وفي حال تلقي لقاح الحصبة والنكاف والحصبة الألمانية خلال 72 ساعة من آخر تعرض محتمل، يُعفى الشخص من الحجر الصحي.
توعية ومتابعة مستمرة
وأوضحت الجامعة أنها سبق أن قدمت إرشادات وقائية للطلاب وأعضاء هيئة التدريس والموظفين حول الاستعداد للتعامل مع حالات الحصبة، داعية الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الصادرة عن خدمات صحة الطلاب وإدارة الصحة العامة في الولاية.
Clemson University in South Carolina, USA, has announced a confirmed case of measles linked to the university, amidst a widespread outbreak of the disease currently affecting the state.
The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported that it has informed university officials about the confirmed case, explaining that the infected individual is currently in isolation according to established procedures, while health authorities have begun tracking potential contacts and determining necessary isolation and quarantine protocols.
The university confirmed in an official statement today (Tuesday) that individuals suspected of being exposed to the virus will be contacted via email to inform them of quarantine procedures, emphasizing that the health and safety of the university community is a top priority for its administration.
Widespread Outbreak in the State
According to health officials, the number of recorded measles cases in the state has reached 558, with the majority concentrated in Spartanburg County.
The Department of Public Health clarified that some infections are linked to travel or contact with known cases, while the source of infection remains unknown in other cases, indicating the virus's spread within the community and the potential for the outbreak to widen.
Dr. Jonathan Elks, an emergency physician at Prisma Health in Greenville, stated during a press conference that the number of new cases has exceeded 200 within just seven to nine days, adding, "We are on the brink of a situation that could significantly worsen in the coming period."
High Immunity Rates on Campus
Recent data from Clemson University's Student Health Services shows that about 98% of students on the main campus have provided proof of immunity against measles, which limits the risk of infection spreading within the university.
Isolation and Quarantine Procedures
Health guidelines indicate that measles is highly contagious, as up to 9 out of 10 unimmunized individuals can become infected when exposed to the virus, and the infected person is contagious four days before the rash appears and up to four days after it appears.
According to established regulations, isolation of the infected individual continues until four full days have passed since the rash appeared, while a 21-day quarantine is imposed on non-immune contacts. If the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is received within 72 hours of the last potential exposure, the individual is exempt from quarantine.
Ongoing Awareness and Monitoring
The university indicated that it has previously provided preventive guidelines to students, faculty, and staff on how to prepare for dealing with measles cases, urging everyone to stay updated with information from Student Health Services and the state Department of Public Health.