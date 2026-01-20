أعلنت جامعة كليمسون في ولاية ساوث كارولاينا بأمريكا تسجيل حالة إصابة مؤكدة بمرض الحصبة مرتبطة بالجامعة، في إطار تفشٍّ واسع للمرض تشهده الولاية خلال الفترة الحالية.

وأفادت إدارة الصحة العامة في ساوث كارولاينا بأنها أبلغت مسؤولي الجامعة بالحالة المؤكدة، موضحة أن الشخص المصاب يخضع حالياً للعزل وفقاً للإجراءات المعتمدة، فيما بدأت الجهات الصحية المختصة بتتبع المخالطين المحتملين وتحديد بروتوكولات العزل والحجر الصحي اللازمة.

وأكدت الجامعة في بيان رسمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن الأفراد الذين يُشتبه بتعرضهم للفايروس سيتم التواصل معهم عبر البريد الإلكتروني لإبلاغهم بإجراءات الحجر الصحي، مشددة على أن صحة وسلامة المجتمع الجامعي تمثل أولوية قصوى لإدارتها.

تفشٍّ واسع في الولاية

وبحسب المسؤولين الصحيين، بلغ عدد حالات الحصبة المسجلة في الولاية 558 حالة، تتركز غالبيتها في مقاطعة سبارتانبرغ.

وأوضحت إدارة الصحة العامة أن بعض الإصابات مرتبطة بالسفر أو بمخالطة حالات معروفة، في حين لا يزال مصدر العدوى مجهولاً في حالات أخرى، ما يشير إلى انتشار الفايروس داخل المجتمع واحتمال اتساع نطاق التفشي.

وقال طبيب الطوارئ في مؤسسة بريزما هيلث بمدينة غرينفيل الدكتور جوناثان إلكِس، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، إن عدد الحالات الجديدة تجاوز 200 إصابة خلال سبعة إلى تسعة أيام فقط، مضيفاً: «نحن نقف على حافة وضع قد يتفاقم بشكل كبير خلال الفترة القادمة».

معدلات مناعة مرتفعة داخل الحرم الجامعي

وأظهرت بيانات حديثة صادرة عن خدمات صحة الطلاب في جامعة كليمسون أن نحو 98% من طلاب الحرم الجامعي الرئيسي قد قدموا ما يثبت تمتعهم بالمناعة ضد مرض الحصبة، وهو ما يحدّ من خطر انتشار العدوى داخل الجامعة.

إجراءات العزل والحجر

وتشير الإرشادات الصحية إلى أن مرض الحصبة شديد العدوى، إذ يمكن أن يُصاب ما يصل إلى 9 من كل 10 أشخاص غير محصنين عند التعرض للفايروس، ويكون المصاب معدياً قبل ظهور الطفح الجلدي بأربعة أيام وحتى أربعة أيام بعد ظهوره.

وبحسب اللوائح المعتمدة، يستمر عزل المصاب حتى مرور أربعة أيام كاملة على ظهور الطفح، بينما يُفرض الحجر الصحي لمدة 21 يوماً على الأشخاص المخالطين غير المتمتعين بمناعة موثقة، وفي حال تلقي لقاح الحصبة والنكاف والحصبة الألمانية خلال 72 ساعة من آخر تعرض محتمل، يُعفى الشخص من الحجر الصحي.

توعية ومتابعة مستمرة

وأوضحت الجامعة أنها سبق أن قدمت إرشادات وقائية للطلاب وأعضاء هيئة التدريس والموظفين حول الاستعداد للتعامل مع حالات الحصبة، داعية الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الصادرة عن خدمات صحة الطلاب وإدارة الصحة العامة في الولاية.