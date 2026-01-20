Clemson University in South Carolina, USA, has announced a confirmed case of measles linked to the university, amidst a widespread outbreak of the disease currently affecting the state.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health reported that it has informed university officials about the confirmed case, explaining that the infected individual is currently in isolation according to established procedures, while health authorities have begun tracking potential contacts and determining necessary isolation and quarantine protocols.

The university confirmed in an official statement today (Tuesday) that individuals suspected of being exposed to the virus will be contacted via email to inform them of quarantine procedures, emphasizing that the health and safety of the university community is a top priority for its administration.

Widespread Outbreak in the State

According to health officials, the number of recorded measles cases in the state has reached 558, with the majority concentrated in Spartanburg County.

The Department of Public Health clarified that some infections are linked to travel or contact with known cases, while the source of infection remains unknown in other cases, indicating the virus's spread within the community and the potential for the outbreak to widen.

Dr. Jonathan Elks, an emergency physician at Prisma Health in Greenville, stated during a press conference that the number of new cases has exceeded 200 within just seven to nine days, adding, "We are on the brink of a situation that could significantly worsen in the coming period."

High Immunity Rates on Campus

Recent data from Clemson University's Student Health Services shows that about 98% of students on the main campus have provided proof of immunity against measles, which limits the risk of infection spreading within the university.

Isolation and Quarantine Procedures

Health guidelines indicate that measles is highly contagious, as up to 9 out of 10 unimmunized individuals can become infected when exposed to the virus, and the infected person is contagious four days before the rash appears and up to four days after it appears.

According to established regulations, isolation of the infected individual continues until four full days have passed since the rash appeared, while a 21-day quarantine is imposed on non-immune contacts. If the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is received within 72 hours of the last potential exposure, the individual is exempt from quarantine.

Ongoing Awareness and Monitoring

The university indicated that it has previously provided preventive guidelines to students, faculty, and staff on how to prepare for dealing with measles cases, urging everyone to stay updated with information from Student Health Services and the state Department of Public Health.