A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck today off the coast of Sultan Kudarat province in southern Philippines, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located about 43 kilometers southwest of the Calamansi area in the province, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It is worth noting that the Philippines experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location within the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the most seismically and volcanically active regions in the world.