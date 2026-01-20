ضرب زلزالٌ بلغت قوته 5.3 درجة على مقياس ريختر اليوم، قبالة سواحل مقاطعة سلطان كودارات جنوب الفلبين، دون ورود أنباء فورية عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو مادية.

وأفاد المعهد الفلبيني لعلوم البراكين والزلازل، بأن مركز الزلزال وقع على بُعد نحو 43 كيلومترًا جنوب غربي منطقة كالامانسيج في المقاطعة، وعلى عمق 10 كيلومترات.

يُذكر أن الفلبين تشهد نشاطًا زلزاليًا متكررًا لوقوعها ضمن منطقة حزام النار في المحيط الهادئ، التي تُعد من أكثر المناطق نشاطًا بالزلازل والبراكين في العالم.