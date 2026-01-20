The authorities in the U.S. state of Michigan announced on Monday that they are continuing their efforts to reopen a highway that witnessed a massive multi-vehicle collision involving more than 100 cars and trucks, due to a powerful snowstorm that hit the area.

The Michigan State Police confirmed that several injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but no fatalities were reported, noting that severe slides led to dozens of heavy trucks and vehicles colliding with each other on the "I-196" highway.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and involved nearly 40 heavy transport trucks, resulting in the closure of the snow-covered road, which is considered one of the vital routes with high traffic density.

The authorities urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding, given the weather conditions described as "hazardous," with heavy snowfall continuing and temperatures expected to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius below zero in the northern state.

For its part, the National Weather Service predicted that the snow depth during the night would reach about 10 centimeters, bringing the total accumulation to approximately 35.5 centimeters in areas of southwestern and midwestern Michigan.

The agency also issued a warning urging citizens to avoid traveling to areas affected by the storm for the sake of public safety.