أعلنت السلطات في ولاية ميشيغن الأمريكية، يوم الإثنين، أنها تواصل جهودها لإعادة فتح طريق سريع شهد حادث تصادم جماعي ضخم، شاركت فيه أكثر من 100 سيارة وشاحنة، نتيجة عاصفة ثلجية قوية ضربت المنطقة.

وأكدت شرطة ولاية ميشيغن تسجيل عدد من الإصابات جراء الحادث، دون الإبلاغ عن أي وفيات، مشيرة إلى أن الانزلاقات الحادة أدت إلى اصطدام عشرات الشاحنات الثقيلة والمركبات ببعضها البعض على الطريق السريع «آي-196».

ووقع الحادث في ساعات الصباح الأولى من يوم الإثنين، وضم ما يقرب من 40 شاحنة نقل ثقيلة، ما أدى إلى إغلاق الطريق المغطى بالثلوج، والذي يُعد من الطرق الحيوية ذات الكثافة المرورية العالية.

ودعت السلطات السائقين إلى توخي الحذر وتجنب السرعة، في ظل ظروف جوية وصفت بـ«الخطيرة»، مع استمرار تساقط الثلوج بكثافة، وتوقعات بانخفاض درجات الحرارة إلى نحو 22 درجة مئوية تحت الصفر في الولاية الشمالية.

من جهتها، توقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية الوطنية أن يصل سمك الثلوج خلال ساعات الليل إلى نحو 10 سنتيمترات، ليبلغ إجمالي التراكم ما يقارب 35.5 سنتيمتر في مناطق من جنوب غرب ووسط غرب ولاية ميشيغن.

كما أصدرت الهيئة تحذيراً دعت فيه المواطنين إلى تجنب السفر والتوجه إلى المناطق المتأثرة بالعاصفة، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.