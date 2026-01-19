كشفت الإعلامية العالمية الشهيرة أوبرا وينفري تفاصيل تجربتها الشخصية الطويلة مع أدوية إنقاص الوزن من فئة GLP-1، وكيف غيرت هذه الأدوية نظرتها للسمنة والصحة بعد عقود من الصراع العلني مع الوزن.
وقالت وينفري معها نشرته مجلة People إنها بدأت استخدام حقن GLP-1 في 2023، بعد «لحظة إدراك» خلال تسجيل حلقة خاصة عن السمنة، إذ أدركت أن «الأكل الزائد لا يسبب السمنة.. بل السمنة هي التي تسبب الأكل الزائد»، واصفة الدواء بأنه «هدية وتخفيف» بعد سنوات من الشعور بالعار واللوم الذاتي.
التجربة الصادمة عند التوقف
وبعد أقل من 6 أشهر من البدء في يناير 2024، يوم عيد ميلادها الـ70، قررت وينفري التوقف فجأة عن الدواء لإثبات قدرتها على التحكم في وزنها دون مساعدة دوائية.
واستمرت فترة التوقف نحو عام كامل حتى نهاية 2025 تقريباً، معتمدة على نظام غذائي صحي وممارسة رياضية مكثفة، إلا أنها وصفت نتيجتها بالصادمة إذ زادت حوالى 9 كيلوغرامات رغم الجهد الكبير، ما جعلها تدرك أن الدواء ليس مجرد «حل مؤقت»، بل أداة طبية ضرورية لإدارة السمنة كمرض مزمن.
وبعد عودتها لتناول الحقن الأسبوعية بانتظام، وصفت وينفري شعورها بأنها «أكثر حيوية ونشاطاً من أي وقت مضى»، و«لا تتعرف على المرأة التي أصبحتها»، مشيرة إلى هدوء داخلي غير مسبوق واختفاء «ضجيج الطعام» الذي كان يسيطر على تفكيرها لعقود.
وكشفت عن عدد من التأثيرات الجانبية غير المتوقعة من بينها فقدان الرغبة تماماً في شرب الكحول، إذ كانت في السابق «تتفوق على الجميع في شرب الكحول» لكنها الآن لم تشرب منذ سنوات ولا تشعر برغبة في ذلك.
Global media icon Oprah Winfrey revealed details of her long personal experience with GLP-1 weight loss medications and how these drugs changed her perspective on obesity and health after decades of public struggle with weight.
Winfrey stated in an interview published by People magazine that she began using GLP-1 injections in 2023, after a "moment of realization" during the recording of a special episode about obesity, where she recognized that "overeating does not cause obesity... but rather, obesity causes overeating," describing the medication as a "gift and relief" after years of feeling shame and self-blame.
The shocking experience when stopping
Less than 6 months after starting in January 2024, on her 70th birthday, Winfrey decided to suddenly stop the medication to prove her ability to control her weight without pharmaceutical assistance.
The break lasted nearly a full year until the end of 2025, relying on a healthy diet and intensive exercise; however, she described the result as shocking, as she gained about 9 kilograms despite the significant effort, which made her realize that the medication is not just a "temporary solution," but a necessary medical tool for managing obesity as a chronic disease.
After returning to regular weekly injections, Winfrey described her feeling as "more vibrant and energetic than ever," and that she "does not recognize the woman she has become," noting an unprecedented inner calm and the disappearance of the "food noise" that had dominated her thoughts for decades.
She revealed several unexpected side effects, including a complete loss of desire to drink alcohol, as she used to "outdrink everyone," but now she hasn't had a drink in years and feels no desire for it.