Global media icon Oprah Winfrey revealed details of her long personal experience with GLP-1 weight loss medications and how these drugs changed her perspective on obesity and health after decades of public struggle with weight.

Winfrey stated in an interview published by People magazine that she began using GLP-1 injections in 2023, after a "moment of realization" during the recording of a special episode about obesity, where she recognized that "overeating does not cause obesity... but rather, obesity causes overeating," describing the medication as a "gift and relief" after years of feeling shame and self-blame.

The shocking experience when stopping

Less than 6 months after starting in January 2024, on her 70th birthday, Winfrey decided to suddenly stop the medication to prove her ability to control her weight without pharmaceutical assistance.

The break lasted nearly a full year until the end of 2025, relying on a healthy diet and intensive exercise; however, she described the result as shocking, as she gained about 9 kilograms despite the significant effort, which made her realize that the medication is not just a "temporary solution," but a necessary medical tool for managing obesity as a chronic disease.

After returning to regular weekly injections, Winfrey described her feeling as "more vibrant and energetic than ever," and that she "does not recognize the woman she has become," noting an unprecedented inner calm and the disappearance of the "food noise" that had dominated her thoughts for decades.

She revealed several unexpected side effects, including a complete loss of desire to drink alcohol, as she used to "outdrink everyone," but now she hasn't had a drink in years and feels no desire for it.