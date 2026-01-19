كشفت الإعلامية العالمية الشهيرة أوبرا وينفري تفاصيل تجربتها الشخصية الطويلة مع أدوية إنقاص الوزن من فئة GLP-1، وكيف غيرت هذه الأدوية نظرتها للسمنة والصحة بعد عقود من الصراع العلني مع الوزن.

وقالت وينفري معها نشرته مجلة People إنها بدأت استخدام حقن GLP-1 في 2023، بعد «لحظة إدراك» خلال تسجيل حلقة خاصة عن السمنة، إذ أدركت أن «الأكل الزائد لا يسبب السمنة.. بل السمنة هي التي تسبب الأكل الزائد»، واصفة الدواء بأنه «هدية وتخفيف» بعد سنوات من الشعور بالعار واللوم الذاتي.

التجربة الصادمة عند التوقف

وبعد أقل من 6 أشهر من البدء في يناير 2024، يوم عيد ميلادها الـ70، قررت وينفري التوقف فجأة عن الدواء لإثبات قدرتها على التحكم في وزنها دون مساعدة دوائية.

واستمرت فترة التوقف نحو عام كامل حتى نهاية 2025 تقريباً، معتمدة على نظام غذائي صحي وممارسة رياضية مكثفة، إلا أنها وصفت نتيجتها بالصادمة إذ زادت حوالى 9 كيلوغرامات رغم الجهد الكبير، ما جعلها تدرك أن الدواء ليس مجرد «حل مؤقت»، بل أداة طبية ضرورية لإدارة السمنة كمرض مزمن.

وبعد عودتها لتناول الحقن الأسبوعية بانتظام، وصفت وينفري شعورها بأنها «أكثر حيوية ونشاطاً من أي وقت مضى»، و«لا تتعرف على المرأة التي أصبحتها»، مشيرة إلى هدوء داخلي غير مسبوق واختفاء «ضجيج الطعام» الذي كان يسيطر على تفكيرها لعقود.

وكشفت عن عدد من التأثيرات الجانبية غير المتوقعة من بينها فقدان الرغبة تماماً في شرب الكحول، إذ كانت في السابق «تتفوق على الجميع في شرب الكحول» لكنها الآن لم تشرب منذ سنوات ولا تشعر برغبة في ذلك.