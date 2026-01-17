في خطوة احتجاجية غير مسبوقة من حيث التنسيق الواسع، أعلن آلاف من عمال التوصيل في تركيا إغلاق محركات دراجاتهم النارية، وتعليق تسليم الطلبات خلال الأيام الثلاثة: 18، 19 و20 يناير 2026.

وجاء القرار الذي تم الإعلان عنه بشكل تنسيقي عبر مجموعات العمال على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومن خلال دعوات كرد فعل مباشر على ما يصفونه بـ«الإبادة الاقتصادية» للمهنة نتيجة ارتفاع حاد في التكاليف مقابل زيادات غير كافية في أجور التوصيل.
ثورة الخوذات والدراجات.. عمال التوصيل يعلنون إضراباً 3 أيام في تركيا

وأعلنت رابطة عمال التوصيل في تركيا أن الأسباب الرئيسية التي دفعتها لهذا القرار في مقدمتها: ارتفاع أسعار الوقود بشكل متواصل خلال العامين الأخيرين، والزيادات الضريبية والرسوم الجديدة التي دخلت حيز التنفيذ مطلع 2026، وتكاليف صيانة وشراء الدراجات النارية والمعدات الواقية، وارتفاع رسوم المحاسبة والضرائب المباشرة التي يتحملها عمال التوصيل بشكل كامل.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام تركية عن أحد عمال التوصيل قوله: «نعمل 12–14 ساعة يومياً، نتحمل المطر والثلج والحر، وفي النهاية بعد خصم البنزين والضرائب والتأمين والصيانة... يبقى في الجيب أقل من الحد الأدنى للأجور، الشركات تعلن أرقاماً براقة (120 ألف ليرة شهرياً)، لكنها أرقام «برُّت» قبل أي خصم، الواقع مختلف تماماً».

وشهدت تركيا في بداية 2026 زيادات ضريبية ورسوماً جديدة في إطار إعادة التقييم السنوي، إضافة إلى استمرار ضغط التضخم على الوقود وقطع غيار الدراجات. في المقابل، لم ترقَ نسب الزيادة التي أقرتها معظم منصات التوصيل إلى مستوى الزيادة الحقيقية في التكاليف، حسب تقديرات العاملين في الميدان.

وحتى الآن لم تصدر المنصات الكبرى بيانات رسمية توضح كيفية تعاملها مع الوضع، بينما يؤكد عمال التوصيل أن الحركة «عفوية وغير نقابية» وتعتمد على قرار كل عامل بمفرده... لكن حجم المشاركة المتوقع كبير جداً.