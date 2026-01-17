ثورة الخوذات والدراجات.. عمال التوصيل يعلنون إضراباً 3 أيام في تركيا

In an unprecedented protest step in terms of broad coordination, thousands of delivery workers in Turkey announced the shutdown of their motorcycle engines and the suspension of order deliveries over three days: January 18, 19, and 20, 2026.

The decision, which was announced in a coordinated manner through workers' groups on social media and through calls, is a direct reaction to what they describe as "economic genocide" of the profession due to a sharp increase in costs against insufficient wage increases in delivery.



The Turkish Delivery Workers Association stated that the main reasons that led to this decision include: the continuous rise in fuel prices over the past two years, the new tax increases and fees that came into effect at the beginning of 2026, the costs of maintaining and purchasing motorcycles and protective equipment, and the rising accounting fees and direct taxes that delivery workers bear entirely.

Turkish media quoted one delivery worker as saying: "We work 12–14 hours a day, enduring rain, snow, and heat, and in the end, after deducting fuel, taxes, insurance, and maintenance... what remains in our pockets is less than the minimum wage. Companies announce flashy figures (120,000 lira per month), but these are 'gross' figures before any deductions; the reality is completely different."

At the beginning of 2026, Turkey witnessed new tax increases and fees as part of the annual reassessment, in addition to the continued pressure of inflation on fuel and motorcycle spare parts. In contrast, the percentage increases approved by most delivery platforms did not reach the level of the actual increase in costs, according to estimates from workers in the field.

So far, major platforms have not issued official statements clarifying how they are dealing with the situation, while delivery workers assert that the movement is "spontaneous and non-union" and relies on the decision of each worker individually... but the expected level of participation is very large.