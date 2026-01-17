في حادثة مأساوية بإحدى قرى محافظة القليوبية في مصر، لقي خمسة أشقاء مصرعهم في حادثة مأساوية أليمة، أمس (الجمعة)، داخل مسكنهم بقرية ميت عاصم التابعة لمركز بنها بمحافظة القليوبية، نتيجة تسرب غاز كثيف أعقب انفجار سخان المياه في الحمام، ما أدى إلى اختناقهم ووفاتهم جميعًا.

وكشفت التحريات الأولية والمعاينة المبدئية من قبل الأجهزة الأمنية والنيابة العامة أن الحادثة وقعت على النحو التالي: كانت إحدى الشقيقات (الطفلة) تستحم في الحمام مستخدمة سخان الغاز، فيما كان باقي الأشقاء نائمين داخل غرفهم، وعندما انفجر السخان فجأة فارقت الطفلة الحياة على الفور، ثم تسرب كمية كبيرة من الغاز إلى أرجاء المنزل بالكامل، مما تسبب في اختناق الأشقاء الأربعة الآخرين أثناء نومهم دون أن يتمكنوا من الاستيقاظ أو طلب المساعدة.
صورة تعبيرية مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي

وتتراوح أعمار الأشقاء الضحايا بين 8 سنوات إلى 15 سنة، وأفادت التحريات بأن الأشقاء الخمسة كانوا يقيمون بمفردهم في المنزل بسبب سفر والديهم للعمل بالخارج، وكانت خالتهم تتفقد عليهم بين الحين والآخر.

وتلقت مديرية أمن القليوبية بلاغًا من عمليات النجدة، وانتقلت على الفور قوات الشرطة و3 سيارات إسعاف إلى موقع الحادثة، وتم نقل جثامين الضحايا إلى مشرحة مستشفى بنها الجامعي تحت تصرف النيابة العامة.

فيما أمرت النيابة بانتداب الطب الشرعي لتشريح الجثامين وتحديد سبب الوفاة بدقة، مع استمرار المعاينة للوقوف على الأسباب الفنية للانفجار.