In a tragic incident in one of the villages of Qalyubia Governorate in Egypt, five siblings lost their lives in a heartbreaking accident yesterday (Friday) inside their home in the village of Mit Asim, which is part of the Banha Center in Qalyubia Governorate, due to a heavy gas leak that followed the explosion of a water heater in the bathroom, leading to their suffocation and death.

Initial investigations and preliminary examinations by the security forces and the public prosecution revealed that the incident occurred as follows: one of the sisters (the child) was bathing in the bathroom using the gas heater, while the other siblings were sleeping in their rooms. When the heater suddenly exploded, the child died instantly, and then a large amount of gas leaked throughout the entire house, causing the other four siblings to suffocate while they were asleep, unable to wake up or call for help.



صورة تعبيرية مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي

The ages of the victim siblings ranged from 8 to 15 years, and investigations indicated that the five siblings were living alone in the house due to their parents traveling abroad for work, with their aunt checking on them from time to time.

The Qalyubia Security Directorate received a report from the emergency operations, and immediately police forces and three ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the incident. The bodies of the victims were transferred to the morgue of Banha University Hospital under the supervision of the public prosecution.

Meanwhile, the prosecution ordered the appointment of forensic medicine to conduct autopsies on the bodies and accurately determine the cause of death, while continuing the examination to identify the technical causes of the explosion.