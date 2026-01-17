في مشهد غير اعتيادي، قامت بلدية مدينة غازي عينتاب التركية بحملة بحث نبشت خلالها مكب نفايات كبير، لاستعادة 110 آلاف ليرة تركية (نحو 2500 دولار) ألقى بها صاحبها عن طريق الخطأ أثناء ذهابه للبنك.

كان صاحب الأموال حسين إرتورك قد حمل معه كيسين، أحدهما للنقود والآخر للقمامة، لكن شرود ذهنه جعله يلقي كيس النقود في الحاوية، قبل أن يواصل طريقه لإيداع القمامة في البنك.

وبعد أن اكتشف خطأه، عاد بسيارة أجرة ليجد أن سيارة جمع القمامة أفرغت الحاوية. ولجأ حينها إلى مختار الحي، الذي تواصل مع قسم النظافة في البلدية، لتنطلق عملية بحث موسعة شاركت فيها معدات وآليات كبيرة.

وصرح رئيس قسم خدمات النظافة إيرول كاراكويونلو بأن تتبع سيارة القمامة التي أفرغت الحاوية ساعد على تحديد مكان الكيس بسرعة، وتمكنت فرق البلدية من استعادته بعد ساعتين من البحث المكثف وتسليمه لصاحبه كاملاً.

وتحولت القصة البسيطة إلى حدث ذائع الانتشار على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي التركية، إذ أبدى المتابعون إعجابهم بسرعة استجابة البلدية وتعاون المختار والعمال، مع وصف الحادثة بأنها مثال على الانضباط والتنسيق المجتمعي الفعال.