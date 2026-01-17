في مشهد غير اعتيادي، قامت بلدية مدينة غازي عينتاب التركية بحملة بحث نبشت خلالها مكب نفايات كبير، لاستعادة 110 آلاف ليرة تركية (نحو 2500 دولار) ألقى بها صاحبها عن طريق الخطأ أثناء ذهابه للبنك.
كان صاحب الأموال حسين إرتورك قد حمل معه كيسين، أحدهما للنقود والآخر للقمامة، لكن شرود ذهنه جعله يلقي كيس النقود في الحاوية، قبل أن يواصل طريقه لإيداع القمامة في البنك.
وبعد أن اكتشف خطأه، عاد بسيارة أجرة ليجد أن سيارة جمع القمامة أفرغت الحاوية. ولجأ حينها إلى مختار الحي، الذي تواصل مع قسم النظافة في البلدية، لتنطلق عملية بحث موسعة شاركت فيها معدات وآليات كبيرة.
وصرح رئيس قسم خدمات النظافة إيرول كاراكويونلو بأن تتبع سيارة القمامة التي أفرغت الحاوية ساعد على تحديد مكان الكيس بسرعة، وتمكنت فرق البلدية من استعادته بعد ساعتين من البحث المكثف وتسليمه لصاحبه كاملاً.
وتحولت القصة البسيطة إلى حدث ذائع الانتشار على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي التركية، إذ أبدى المتابعون إعجابهم بسرعة استجابة البلدية وتعاون المختار والعمال، مع وصف الحادثة بأنها مثال على الانضباط والتنسيق المجتمعي الفعال.
In an unusual scene, the municipality of Gaziantep, Turkey, conducted a search campaign that dug through a large landfill to recover 110,000 Turkish lira (about $2,500) that its owner accidentally threw away while heading to the bank.
The owner of the money, Hussein Erturk, had brought two bags with him, one for money and the other for trash, but his distracted mind led him to throw the money bag into the container before continuing on his way to deposit the trash at the bank.
After realizing his mistake, he returned by taxi to find that the garbage truck had emptied the container. He then turned to the neighborhood muhtar, who contacted the municipality's sanitation department, initiating an extensive search operation that involved large equipment and machinery.
The head of the sanitation services department, Erol Karakoyunlu, stated that tracking the garbage truck that emptied the container helped quickly locate the bag, and the municipality teams were able to recover it after two hours of intensive searching and returned it to its owner intact.
The simple story turned into a widely circulated event on Turkish social media, as followers expressed their admiration for the municipality's quick response and the cooperation of the muhtar and workers, describing the incident as an example of effective community discipline and coordination.