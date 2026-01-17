In an unusual scene, the municipality of Gaziantep, Turkey, conducted a search campaign that dug through a large landfill to recover 110,000 Turkish lira (about $2,500) that its owner accidentally threw away while heading to the bank.

The owner of the money, Hussein Erturk, had brought two bags with him, one for money and the other for trash, but his distracted mind led him to throw the money bag into the container before continuing on his way to deposit the trash at the bank.

After realizing his mistake, he returned by taxi to find that the garbage truck had emptied the container. He then turned to the neighborhood muhtar, who contacted the municipality's sanitation department, initiating an extensive search operation that involved large equipment and machinery.

The head of the sanitation services department, Erol Karakoyunlu, stated that tracking the garbage truck that emptied the container helped quickly locate the bag, and the municipality teams were able to recover it after two hours of intensive searching and returned it to its owner intact.

The simple story turned into a widely circulated event on Turkish social media, as followers expressed their admiration for the municipality's quick response and the cooperation of the muhtar and workers, describing the incident as an example of effective community discipline and coordination.