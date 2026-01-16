في تطور صادم يهدد نزاهة الرياضة الجامعية الأمريكية، فجّر الادعاء الفيدرالي في المنطقة الشرقية من ولاية بنسلفانيا واحدة من أكبر فضائح المراهنات في تاريخ كرة السلة الجامعية، بعد توجيه اتهامات إلى 26 شخصاً ضمن شبكة دولية للتلاعب بنتائج المباريات.

مخطط دولي منظم

التحقيقات كشفت أن المخطط امتد من سبتمبر 2022 حتى فبراير 2025، وبدأ من الدوري الصيني المحترف قبل أن ينتقل إلى الجامعات الأمريكية، مع استهداف مباريات محددة للتلاعب بفارق النقاط دون المساس بنتيجة الفوز أو الخسارة.

29 مباراة تحت الشبهة

ووفق لائحة الاتهام المعروضة أمام محكمة فيلادلفيا، جرى التلاعب أو محاولة التلاعب بنتائج أكثر من 29 مباراة خلال موسمي 2023-2024 و2024-2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 39 لاعباً من 17 فريقاً في الدرجة الأولى التابعة للاتحاد الوطني للرياضة الجامعية.

رشاوى بعشرات الآلاف

أظهرت الوثائق أن الرشاوى راوحت بين 10 آلاف و30 ألف دولار للمباراة الواحدة، مع وضع رهانات بملايين الدولارات عبر منصات مراهنات مختلفة، لتحقيق أرباح سريعة على حساب نزاهة المنافسة.

أسماء داخل الملاعب

ومن بين المتهمين لاعبون لا يزالون يشاركون في الموسم الحالي 2025-2026، أبرزهم سيميون كوتل لاعب كينيسو ستيت، وكارلوس هارت لاعب إيسترن ميشيغان، وعمر كوريسي لاعب تكساس ساوثرن، وكاميان شيل لاعب ديلاوير ستيت.

نجم سابق في قلب العاصفة

القضية طالت أيضاً لاعب الـNBA السابق أنطونيو بلاكني، المتهم بتجنيد لاعبين جامعيين مستفيداً من خبرته وشبكة علاقاته التي كوّنها خلال تجربته الاحترافية في الدوري الصيني.

الادعاء يحذّر

المدعي العام ديفيد ميتكالف وصف ما جرى بأنه «مؤامرة إجرامية دولية» تمثل «فساداً خطيراً لنزاهة الرياضة»، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات مستمرة وقد تشمل متورطين جدد.

مراهنات قانونية.. وواقع خطير

وتأتي هذه الفضيحة في وقت تشهد فيه الولايات المتحدة توسعاً غير مسبوق في المراهنات الرياضية بعد قرار المحكمة العليا عام 2018، في مقابل حظر صارم يفرضه الاتحاد الوطني للرياضة الجامعية على أي تلاعب أو مراهنة، بعقوبات قد تصل إلى الإيقاف مدى الحياة.