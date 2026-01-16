In a shocking development that threatens the integrity of American college sports, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania have uncovered one of the largest betting scandals in the history of college basketball, after charging 26 individuals as part of an international network manipulating game outcomes.

Organized International Scheme

Investigations revealed that the scheme extended from September 2022 to February 2025, starting from the Chinese professional league before moving to American universities, targeting specific games to manipulate point spreads without affecting the win or loss results.

29 Games Under Suspicion

According to the indictment presented in Philadelphia, there was manipulation or attempted manipulation of the results of more than 29 games during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, involving more than 39 players from 17 teams in the NCAA Division I.

Bribes in the Tens of Thousands

Documents showed that bribes ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, with millions of dollars wagered across various betting platforms, aiming for quick profits at the expense of competitive integrity.

Names Inside the Courts

Among the accused are players still participating in the current 2025-2026 season, most notably Simeon Kuttel of Kennesaw State, Carlos Hart of Eastern Michigan, Omar Korisi of Texas Southern, and Kamyan Shell of Delaware State.

Former Star at the Center of the Storm

The case also involves former NBA player Antonio Blakeney, accused of recruiting college players by leveraging his experience and the network he built during his professional stint in the Chinese league.

Prosecutors Warn

Attorney General David Metcalf described what occurred as a “criminal conspiracy” representing “serious corruption of sports integrity,” emphasizing that investigations are ongoing and may include new participants.

Legal Betting... and a Dangerous Reality

This scandal comes at a time when the United States is experiencing unprecedented expansion in sports betting following the Supreme Court's decision in 2018, contrasted with the strict ban imposed by the NCAA on any manipulation or betting, with penalties that could reach a lifetime suspension.