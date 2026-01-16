في تطور صادم يهدد نزاهة الرياضة الجامعية الأمريكية، فجّر الادعاء الفيدرالي في المنطقة الشرقية من ولاية بنسلفانيا واحدة من أكبر فضائح المراهنات في تاريخ كرة السلة الجامعية، بعد توجيه اتهامات إلى 26 شخصاً ضمن شبكة دولية للتلاعب بنتائج المباريات.
مخطط دولي منظم
التحقيقات كشفت أن المخطط امتد من سبتمبر 2022 حتى فبراير 2025، وبدأ من الدوري الصيني المحترف قبل أن ينتقل إلى الجامعات الأمريكية، مع استهداف مباريات محددة للتلاعب بفارق النقاط دون المساس بنتيجة الفوز أو الخسارة.
29 مباراة تحت الشبهة
ووفق لائحة الاتهام المعروضة أمام محكمة فيلادلفيا، جرى التلاعب أو محاولة التلاعب بنتائج أكثر من 29 مباراة خلال موسمي 2023-2024 و2024-2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 39 لاعباً من 17 فريقاً في الدرجة الأولى التابعة للاتحاد الوطني للرياضة الجامعية.
رشاوى بعشرات الآلاف
أظهرت الوثائق أن الرشاوى راوحت بين 10 آلاف و30 ألف دولار للمباراة الواحدة، مع وضع رهانات بملايين الدولارات عبر منصات مراهنات مختلفة، لتحقيق أرباح سريعة على حساب نزاهة المنافسة.
أسماء داخل الملاعب
ومن بين المتهمين لاعبون لا يزالون يشاركون في الموسم الحالي 2025-2026، أبرزهم سيميون كوتل لاعب كينيسو ستيت، وكارلوس هارت لاعب إيسترن ميشيغان، وعمر كوريسي لاعب تكساس ساوثرن، وكاميان شيل لاعب ديلاوير ستيت.
نجم سابق في قلب العاصفة
القضية طالت أيضاً لاعب الـNBA السابق أنطونيو بلاكني، المتهم بتجنيد لاعبين جامعيين مستفيداً من خبرته وشبكة علاقاته التي كوّنها خلال تجربته الاحترافية في الدوري الصيني.
الادعاء يحذّر
المدعي العام ديفيد ميتكالف وصف ما جرى بأنه «مؤامرة إجرامية دولية» تمثل «فساداً خطيراً لنزاهة الرياضة»، مؤكداً أن التحقيقات مستمرة وقد تشمل متورطين جدد.
مراهنات قانونية.. وواقع خطير
وتأتي هذه الفضيحة في وقت تشهد فيه الولايات المتحدة توسعاً غير مسبوق في المراهنات الرياضية بعد قرار المحكمة العليا عام 2018، في مقابل حظر صارم يفرضه الاتحاد الوطني للرياضة الجامعية على أي تلاعب أو مراهنة، بعقوبات قد تصل إلى الإيقاف مدى الحياة.
In a shocking development that threatens the integrity of American college sports, federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania have uncovered one of the largest betting scandals in the history of college basketball, after charging 26 individuals as part of an international network manipulating game outcomes.
Organized International Scheme
Investigations revealed that the scheme extended from September 2022 to February 2025, starting from the Chinese professional league before moving to American universities, targeting specific games to manipulate point spreads without affecting the win or loss results.
29 Games Under Suspicion
According to the indictment presented in Philadelphia, there was manipulation or attempted manipulation of the results of more than 29 games during the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, involving more than 39 players from 17 teams in the NCAA Division I.
Bribes in the Tens of Thousands
Documents showed that bribes ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, with millions of dollars wagered across various betting platforms, aiming for quick profits at the expense of competitive integrity.
Names Inside the Courts
Among the accused are players still participating in the current 2025-2026 season, most notably Simeon Kuttel of Kennesaw State, Carlos Hart of Eastern Michigan, Omar Korisi of Texas Southern, and Kamyan Shell of Delaware State.
Former Star at the Center of the Storm
The case also involves former NBA player Antonio Blakeney, accused of recruiting college players by leveraging his experience and the network he built during his professional stint in the Chinese league.
Prosecutors Warn
Attorney General David Metcalf described what occurred as a “criminal conspiracy” representing “serious corruption of sports integrity,” emphasizing that investigations are ongoing and may include new participants.
Legal Betting... and a Dangerous Reality
This scandal comes at a time when the United States is experiencing unprecedented expansion in sports betting following the Supreme Court's decision in 2018, contrasted with the strict ban imposed by the NCAA on any manipulation or betting, with penalties that could reach a lifetime suspension.