شهدت مدينة أضنة التركية مساء أمس (الخميس) مأساة ألهبت قلوب السكان، بعد أن أقدم الأب سيرغين (34 عاماً) على الانتحار بعد أن قتل طفلته أدا (8 أعوام) وابنه ميرت (6 أعوام)، قبيل ساعات من موعد تسليم شهادات نهاية الفصل الدراسي.

وأشارت مصادر وسائل إعلام محلية إلى أن خلافاً عائلياً بين سيرغين وزوجته التي غادرت المنزل انتهى بهذه النهاية المأساوية، ما أدى إلى حالة صدمة واسعة في المدينة. وتجمّع أقارب العائلة حول المنزل، وأقدم بعضهم على إحراق سيارة الأب تعبيراً عن غضبهم وحزنهم العميق.

وفي صباح اليوم (الجمعة) تجنب أهالي طلاب مدرسة أدا وميرت إرسال أبنائهم لاستلام الشهادات، خشية تعرضهم لصدمة مشابهة. وعمدت إدارة المدرسة إلى وضع شهادات الطفلين على مقاعدهما مع باقتي ورود، في مشهد مؤثر أصبح حديث مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ورمزاً للحدث المأساوي وتأثيره النفسي على المجتمع.

من جانبها، بدأت السلطات التركية تحقيقاً موسعاً لفهم أسباب رد فعل الأب العنيف وما قاده إلى ارتكاب هذه الجريمة المروعة، وسط صدى واسع في وسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية.