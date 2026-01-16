The Turkish city of Adana witnessed a tragedy last night (Thursday) that ignited the hearts of the residents, after a father, Sirgin (34 years old), committed suicide after killing his daughter Ada (8 years old) and his son Mert (6 years old), just hours before the end-of-term certificate distribution.

Local media sources indicated that a family dispute between Sirgin and his wife, who left the home, ended in this tragic outcome, leading to widespread shock in the city. Relatives of the family gathered around the house, and some set fire to the father's car in an expression of their anger and deep sorrow.

On the morning of today (Friday), the parents of Ada and Mert's school students avoided sending their children to collect the certificates, fearing they would experience a similar shock. The school administration placed the children's certificates on their desks along with two bouquets of flowers, in a poignant scene that became the talk of social media and a symbol of the tragic event and its psychological impact on the community.

For its part, Turkish authorities have launched an extensive investigation to understand the reasons behind the father's violent reaction and what led him to commit this horrific crime, amidst widespread coverage in local and international media.