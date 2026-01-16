أعلنت وزارة التنمية الاقتصادية الروسية أن نظام الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الدخول بين روسيا والمملكة العربية السعودية من المتوقع أن يبدأ سريانه في أواخر فبراير أو مطلع مارس 2026.
90 يوماً بدون تأشيرة.. روسيا تعلن موعد تطبيق الإعفاء مع السعودية

وقال مدير إدارة التعاون الاقتصادي متعدد الأطراف والمشاريع الخاصة في الوزارة نيكيتا كوندراتييف، إن الاتفاقية الحكومية المشتركة التي تم توقيعها في أوائل ديسمبر 2025 تتضمن مهلة مدتها 90 يومًا لإكمال الإجراءات الداخلية اللازمة في كلا البلدين قبل الدخول الفعلي للاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ.

وأشار كوندراتييف إلى أن روسيا باتت تضم اليوم عدة وجهات جذب رئيسية للسياح العرب، منها: سوتشي، التي تحظى بشعبية طوال أشهر العام تقريبا، والمناطق القطبية (الآركتيك)، التي أصبحت وجهة سياحية جديدة ذات طلب متزايد، والمقاطعات المحيطة بموسكو، مثل فلاديمير وتولا وتفر، حيث يزداد الطلب على توسيع عروض السياحة الثقافية والتاريخية فيها.

وتم توقيع الاتفاقية في 1 ديسمبر 2025 على هامش المنتدى السعودي الروسي للاستثمار والأعمال في الرياض، بحضور الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان وزير الطاقة بالمملكة العربية السعودية، ونائب رئيس الوزراء الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك.

وتسمح الاتفاقية لمواطني البلدين حاملي جميع أنواع جوازات السفر: العادية والخاصة والدبلوماسية بالدخول بدون تأشيرة لأغراض السياحة، الأعمال، أو زيارة الأقارب والأصدقاء، لمدة تصل إلى 90 يومًا خلال السنة الواحدة «متتالية أو متقطعة» مع استثناء أغراض العمل والدراسة والإقامة الدائمة والحج التي تتطلب تأشيرات خاصة.

يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، خاصة في مجالات: السياحة حيث تشهد المملكة نموًا كبيرًا في أعداد السياح الروس، والاستثمارات المشتركة، والتعاون الاقتصادي والطاقة ضمن إطار «أوبك+».

وحتى منتصف يناير 2026، أكدت سفارة المملكة في موسكو أن الاتفاقية لم تدخل حيز التنفيذ بعد، وأن الإعلان الرسمي النهائي عن الموعد الدقيق سيصدر فور استكمال الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية من الجانبين.