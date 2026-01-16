90 يوماً بدون تأشيرة.. روسيا تعلن موعد تطبيق الإعفاء مع السعودية

أعلنت وزارة التنمية الاقتصادية الروسية أن نظام الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الدخول بين روسيا والمملكة العربية السعودية من المتوقع أن يبدأ سريانه في أواخر فبراير أو مطلع مارس 2026.
وقال مدير إدارة التعاون الاقتصادي متعدد الأطراف والمشاريع الخاصة في الوزارة نيكيتا كوندراتييف، إن الاتفاقية الحكومية المشتركة التي تم توقيعها في أوائل ديسمبر 2025 تتضمن مهلة مدتها 90 يومًا لإكمال الإجراءات الداخلية اللازمة في كلا البلدين قبل الدخول الفعلي للاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ.
وأشار كوندراتييف إلى أن روسيا باتت تضم اليوم عدة وجهات جذب رئيسية للسياح العرب، منها: سوتشي، التي تحظى بشعبية طوال أشهر العام تقريبا، والمناطق القطبية (الآركتيك)، التي أصبحت وجهة سياحية جديدة ذات طلب متزايد، والمقاطعات المحيطة بموسكو، مثل فلاديمير وتولا وتفر، حيث يزداد الطلب على توسيع عروض السياحة الثقافية والتاريخية فيها.
وتم توقيع الاتفاقية في 1 ديسمبر 2025 على هامش المنتدى السعودي الروسي للاستثمار والأعمال في الرياض، بحضور الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان وزير الطاقة بالمملكة العربية السعودية، ونائب رئيس الوزراء الروسي ألكسندر نوفاك.
وتسمح الاتفاقية لمواطني البلدين حاملي جميع أنواع جوازات السفر: العادية والخاصة والدبلوماسية بالدخول بدون تأشيرة لأغراض السياحة، الأعمال، أو زيارة الأقارب والأصدقاء، لمدة تصل إلى 90 يومًا خلال السنة الواحدة «متتالية أو متقطعة» مع استثناء أغراض العمل والدراسة والإقامة الدائمة والحج التي تتطلب تأشيرات خاصة.
يأتي هذا الإعلان في سياق تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، خاصة في مجالات: السياحة حيث تشهد المملكة نموًا كبيرًا في أعداد السياح الروس، والاستثمارات المشتركة، والتعاون الاقتصادي والطاقة ضمن إطار «أوبك+».
وحتى منتصف يناير 2026، أكدت سفارة المملكة في موسكو أن الاتفاقية لم تدخل حيز التنفيذ بعد، وأن الإعلان الرسمي النهائي عن الموعد الدقيق سيصدر فور استكمال الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية من الجانبين.
The Russian Ministry of Economic Development announced that the mutual visa exemption system between Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to come into effect in late February or early March 2026.
Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the ministry, Nikita Kondratiev, stated that the joint government agreement signed in early December 2025 includes a 90-day period to complete the necessary internal procedures in both countries before the agreement officially takes effect.
Kondratiev pointed out that Russia now includes several major attractions for Arab tourists, including Sochi, which is popular almost year-round, the Arctic regions, which have become a new tourist destination with increasing demand, and the provinces surrounding Moscow, such as Vladimir, Tula, and Tver, where there is a growing demand to expand cultural and historical tourism offerings.
The agreement was signed on December 1, 2025, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum in Riyadh, in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
The agreement allows citizens of both countries holding all types of passports: ordinary, special, and diplomatic to enter without a visa for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends, for up to 90 days within one year "consecutive or intermittent," with the exception of work, study, permanent residence, and pilgrimage purposes that require special visas.
This announcement comes in the context of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of tourism, where the Kingdom is witnessing significant growth in the number of Russian tourists, joint investments, and economic and energy cooperation within the framework of "OPEC+."
As of mid-January 2026, the Saudi Embassy in Moscow confirmed that the agreement has not yet come into effect, and the final official announcement regarding the exact date will be issued as soon as the legal and administrative procedures are completed by both sides.