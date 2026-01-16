90 يوماً بدون تأشيرة.. روسيا تعلن موعد تطبيق الإعفاء مع السعودية

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development announced that the mutual visa exemption system between Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to come into effect in late February or early March 2026.



Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the ministry, Nikita Kondratiev, stated that the joint government agreement signed in early December 2025 includes a 90-day period to complete the necessary internal procedures in both countries before the agreement officially takes effect.

Kondratiev pointed out that Russia now includes several major attractions for Arab tourists, including Sochi, which is popular almost year-round, the Arctic regions, which have become a new tourist destination with increasing demand, and the provinces surrounding Moscow, such as Vladimir, Tula, and Tver, where there is a growing demand to expand cultural and historical tourism offerings.

The agreement was signed on December 1, 2025, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum in Riyadh, in the presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The agreement allows citizens of both countries holding all types of passports: ordinary, special, and diplomatic to enter without a visa for tourism, business, or visiting relatives and friends, for up to 90 days within one year "consecutive or intermittent," with the exception of work, study, permanent residence, and pilgrimage purposes that require special visas.

This announcement comes in the context of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of tourism, where the Kingdom is witnessing significant growth in the number of Russian tourists, joint investments, and economic and energy cooperation within the framework of "OPEC+."

As of mid-January 2026, the Saudi Embassy in Moscow confirmed that the agreement has not yet come into effect, and the final official announcement regarding the exact date will be issued as soon as the legal and administrative procedures are completed by both sides.