The Al-Awainat community in the outskirts of the Moroccan city of Jerada witnessed one of the most horrific family crimes, where a father ended the lives of his two daughters, aged around 16 and 17, in an incident that shocked the community and ignited social media with outrage and disbelief.

What is intriguing about the story is that the wife has disappeared from sight, amidst reports linking the incident to issues of honor and complex family relationships, making the situation even more mysterious and controversial.

In statements to local media, Moroccan security sources said that the father used a sharp knife in the attack before fleeing, while the Moroccan public prosecutor's office began its intensive investigations to uncover all the circumstances and attempt to understand the motives behind the crime and its connection to honor and family pressures.

The incident shocked the residents of the area, as everyone awaits the revelation of the whereabouts of the missing wife and the details of the relationship among family members that led to this tragic ending, amid calls to keep the investigation confidential until the father is apprehended.