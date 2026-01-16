شهدت جماعة العوينات في ضواحي مدينة جرادة المغربية واحدة من أفظع الجرائم العائلية، حيث أنهى أب حياة ابنتيه، البالغتين حوالى 16 و 17 عاماً، في حادثة استنفرت المجتمع وأشعلت مواقع التواصل بالصدمة والغضب.

المثير في القصة أن الزوجة اختفت عن الأنظار، وسط تقارير تربط الحادثة بقضايا شرف وعلاقات أسرية معقدة، ما جعل الواقعة أكثر غموضاً وإثارة للجدل.

وفي تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية، قالت مصادر أمنية مغربية إن الأب استخدم خنجراً حاداً في الهجوم، قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة المغربية تحقيقاتها المكثفة لكشف جميع الملابسات، ومحاولة فهم دوافع الجريمة وارتباطها بالشرف والضغوط العائلية.

وصدمت الواقعة سكان المنطقة، حيث يترقب الجميع كشف مكان الزوجة المختفية وتفاصيل العلاقة بين أفراد الأسرة التي أدت لهذه النهاية المأساوية، وسط دعوات للحفاظ على التحقيق سرياً لحين ضبط الأب.