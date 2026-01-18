«مسام»: إتلاف 636 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة في المكلا

نفّذ المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام «مسام»، بالتعاون مع البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام فرع المركز التنفيذي بمحافظة حضرموت، اليوم (الأحد)، أول عملية إتلاف شملت 636 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة، في مدينة المكلا.

وجاءت عملية الإتلاف ضمن الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحروب التي تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين. وتنوعت المواد التي جرى إتلافها بين قذائف وألغام وذخائر مختلفة العيارات.


وشملت المواد المُتلفة، 202 قذيفة عيار 37، و25 قذيفة عيار 57، و10 قذائف مضادة للدبابات عيار 100، و22 قذيفة هاون عيار 82، و4 ألغام مضادة للدبابات، و66 قذيفة عيار 23، وقذيفتي هاون عيار 120، و300 طلقة، إضافة إلى 5 ألغام مضادة للدروع عيار 12.7.

وقال مدير فرع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام في حضرموت العميد صالح المحضار: إن «مسام» يُعد مشروعاً إنسانياً بحتاً يهدف إلى التطهير الكامل للأراضي اليمنية من الألغام الأرضية والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي أودت بحياة الآلاف من الأبرياء، عبر فرق متخصصة تعمل باحترافية عالية لزرع الأمان في المناطق المتأثرة.


وأضاف أن الألغام ومخلفات الحروب تمثّل أحد أخطر التهديدات الصامتة التي تطال المدنيين، خصوصا الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، لما تسببه من خسائر بشرية وإعاقات دائمة، إلى جانب آثارها النفسية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية. وشدد على أن استمرار وجودها يعرقل عودة الحياة الطبيعية وجهود التنمية والاستقرار.


ونوه مدير فرع المركز التنفيذي بحضرموت بالدعم الذي يقدمه المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام «مسام»، مؤكدا أنه يمثل امتداداً للدور الإنساني للمملكة العربية السعودية في مساعدة اليمن على التخلص من آثار الحروب، تحت شعار «حياة بلا ألغام».


وعبّر المحضار عن شكره لمدير عام مشروع «مسام» أسامة القصيبي، ولمدير البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام العميد الركن أمين العقيلي، ولمدير المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام بمحافظة عدن العميد قائد هيثم، مثمّناً جهودهم وتعاونهم المستمر في دعم الأعمال الإنسانية وحماية أرواح المدنيين.