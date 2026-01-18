«مسام»: إتلاف 636 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة في المكلا

نفّذ المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام «مسام»، بالتعاون مع البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام فرع المركز التنفيذي بمحافظة حضرموت، اليوم (الأحد)، أول عملية إتلاف شملت 636 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة، في مدينة المكلا.
ألغام وذخائر جرى إتلافها
وجاءت عملية الإتلاف ضمن الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الحروب التي تشكّل تهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين. وتنوعت المواد التي جرى إتلافها بين قذائف وألغام وذخائر مختلفة العيارات.
وقال مدير فرع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام في حضرموت العميد صالح المحضار: إن «مسام» يُعد مشروعاً إنسانياً بحتاً يهدف إلى التطهير الكامل للأراضي اليمنية من الألغام الأرضية والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي أودت بحياة الآلاف من الأبرياء، عبر فرق متخصصة تعمل باحترافية عالية لزرع الأمان في المناطق المتأثرة.
وأضاف أن الألغام ومخلفات الحروب تمثّل أحد أخطر التهديدات الصامتة التي تطال المدنيين، خصوصا الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، لما تسببه من خسائر بشرية وإعاقات دائمة، إلى جانب آثارها النفسية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية. وشدد على أن استمرار وجودها يعرقل عودة الحياة الطبيعية وجهود التنمية والاستقرار.
ونوه مدير فرع المركز التنفيذي بحضرموت بالدعم الذي يقدمه المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام «مسام»، مؤكدا أنه يمثل امتداداً للدور الإنساني للمملكة العربية السعودية في مساعدة اليمن على التخلص من آثار الحروب، تحت شعار «حياة بلا ألغام».
وعبّر المحضار عن شكره لمدير عام مشروع «مسام» أسامة القصيبي، ولمدير البرنامج الوطني للتعامل مع الألغام العميد الركن أمين العقيلي، ولمدير المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام بمحافظة عدن العميد قائد هيثم، مثمّناً جهودهم وتعاونهم المستمر في دعم الأعمال الإنسانية وحماية أرواح المدنيين.
The Saudi project for mine clearance "Masam," in collaboration with the National Program for Dealing with Mines, Executive Center Branch in Hadhramaut Governorate, today (Sunday), carried out its first destruction operation, which included 636 pieces of mines and unexploded ordnance in the city of Mukalla.
The destruction operation is part of ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni lands from the remnants of wars that pose a direct threat to civilian lives. The materials destroyed varied, including shells, mines, and munitions of different calibers.
The destroyed materials included 202 shells of 37 mm, 25 shells of 57 mm, 10 anti-tank shells of 100 mm, 22 mortar shells of 82 mm, 4 anti-tank mines, 66 shells of 23 mm, 2 mortar shells of 120 mm, and 300 rounds, in addition to 5 anti-armor mines of 12.7 mm.
The director of the Executive Center for Dealing with Mines in Hadhramaut, Brigadier General Saleh Al-Mahdar, stated that "Masam" is a purely humanitarian project aimed at the complete clearance of Yemeni lands from landmines and unexploded ordnance that have claimed the lives of thousands of innocents, through specialized teams working with high professionalism to instill safety in affected areas.
He added that mines and remnants of wars represent one of the most dangerous silent threats to civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly, due to the human losses and permanent disabilities they cause, alongside their psychological, social, and economic impacts. He emphasized that their continued presence hinders the return to normal life and efforts for development and stability.
The director of the Executive Center in Hadhramaut praised the support provided by the Saudi project for mine clearance "Masam," affirming that it represents an extension of the humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in helping Yemen rid itself of the effects of wars, under the slogan "A Life Without Mines."
Al-Mahdar expressed his gratitude to the General Director of the "Masam" project, Osama Al-Qusaibi, to the Director of the National Program for Dealing with Mines, Brigadier General Amin Al-Aqeeli, and to the Director of the Executive Center for Dealing with Mines in Aden Governorate, Brigadier General Qaid Haitham, appreciating their efforts and continuous cooperation in supporting humanitarian work and protecting civilian lives.